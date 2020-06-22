Tuesday Air Quality in SCV: Unhealthy for Sensitive People

Tuesday air quality will be unhealthy for sensitive individuals in the Santa Clarita Valley, according to a South Coast Air Quality Management District forecast.

Los Angeles County Health Officer Muntu Davis, MD, MPH advises people living or working in the area with heart disease, asthma or other respiratory diseases to minimize outdoor activities.

Children who have sensitive conditions, including heart disease, asthma, and other chronic respiratory diseases, should not participate in outdoor physical activity and should stay indoors as much as possible.

For current air quality maps and forecast, visit the AQMD website.

