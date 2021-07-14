Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Cases See 500% Increase in One Month; SCV Cases Total 28,613

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday 12 new deaths and 1,103 new cases of COVID-19, with 28,613 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.

One month ago, on June 13, the 5-day average of cases was 201 and today the 5-day average is 1,095; this is an increase of more than 500% in just one month.

The test positivity rate has increased nearly 700% from the 0.5% seen a month ago; Tuesday’s test positivity rate is 3.4%.

To date, Public Health identified 1,259,772 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of L.A. County and a total of 24,554 deaths. Of the 12 new deaths reported Tuesday, six people that passed away were over the age of 80, four people who passed were between the ages of 65 and 79, and one person who passed was between the ages of 50 and 64. One death was reported by the city of Pasadena.

There are 376 people with COVID-19 currently hospitalized, and 23% of these people are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). Testing results are available for nearly 7,126,000 individuals with 16% of people testing positive.

The number of COVID-19 cases among people experiencing homelessness remains substantially lower than the peak of 630 weekly cases reported during late-December. This week, there were 50 new cases reported among people experiencing homelessness which includes 20 cases from previous weeks that were newly identified as cases associated with people experiencing homelessness and are included in the new case totals. To date, 7,420 people experiencing homelessness in Los Angeles County tested positive for COVID-19 and 215 people who were experiencing homelessness passed away from COVID-19. Of the people experiencing homelessness who passed away, 98 were sheltered, 70 were unsheltered, and for 47 people who passed away, their shelter status was unknown.

There are 1,034 providers administering vaccinations to people experiencing homelessness; together they have administered over 43,207 doses of COVID-19 vaccine to people experiencing homelessness across Los Angeles County. The County continues to work closely with partner organizations to vaccinate and protect people experiencing homelessness from COVID-19 infection.

**More from Los Angeles County Public Health further below**

Santa Clarita Valley Tuesday Update

As of 5:00 p.m. Tuesday, the L.A. County Public Health dashboard remained unchanged from Monday, with a total of 309 COVID-19 related deaths in the SCV since the pandemic began.

The following is the community breakdown of the 309 SCV residents who have died, according to the L.A. County dashboard:

266 in Santa Clarita

17 in Castaic (**revised from 18)

6 in Acton

6 in Stevenson Ranch

4 in unincorporated Canyon Country

3 in Agua Dulce

1 in unincorporated Bouquet Canyon

1 in Elizabeth Lake

1 in Lake Hughes

1 in Newhall

1 in unincorporated Saugus/Canyon Country

1 in Valencia

1 in Val Verde

Of the 28,613 cases reported to Public Health for the SCV to date, the community breakdown is as follows:

City of Santa Clarita: 20,955

Castaic: 3,802

(includes Pitchess Detention Center and North County Correctional Facility*)

Stevenson Ranch: 1,195

Canyon Country (unincorporated portion): 867

Acton: 503

Val Verde: 343

Agua Dulce: 293

Valencia (unincorporated portion west of I-5): 201

Saugus (unincorporated portion): 135

Elizabeth Lake: 82

Newhall (Unincorporated portion): 69

Bouquet Canyon: 49

Lake Hughes: 42

Saugus/Canyon Country: 41

Sand Canyon: 18

San Francisquito/Bouquet Canyon: 15

Placerita Canyon: 3

*Note: The county is unable to break out separate numbers for Castaic and PDC/NCCF because the county uses geotagging software that cannot be changed at this time, according to officials. Click here for the LASD COVID-19 dashboard.

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Tuesday Update

As of Tuesday, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital had zero cases pending, 12 patients hospitalized, a total of 1,264 patients treated and discharged since the pandemic began, and no additional deaths, hospital spokesman Patrick Moody confirmed.

Privacy laws prohibit the hospital from releasing the community of residence for patients who die there; that info is reported by the L.A. County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard, which generally lags 48 hours behind.

L.A. County

“We send our deepest condolences to everyone mourning a loved one lost to COVID-19,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health. “The COVID-19 vaccines are the most powerful tool to reduce the risk of serious illness if infected. A significant number of unvaccinated people indoors, with a highly contagious Delta variant circulating, makes it easy for this variant to be transmitted at higher rates. If you are not fully vaccinated yet, wear your mask in all indoor public settings and wash your hands or use hand sanitizer frequently when outside your home. Get vaccinated without delay to have the best protection.”

Public Health encourages everyone unvaccinated for COVID-19 to get fully vaccinated as the start of school year gets near. If you begin your two-dose series for the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines this week, it may allow enough time to be fully protected by the start of the school year depending on the school. For all of the vaccines, you are only considered fully protected two weeks after all doses are complete.

Through Thursday, at County-run vaccination sites, LA City sites, and St. John’s Well Child and Family Center sites, everyone 18 and older coming to get a vaccine will have an opportunity to win one of seven packages of concert tickets. Prizes will include tickets to see Celine Dion, Grupo Firma, Kane Brown, Luke Bryan, and Dan and Shay at Staples Center, and box seats to four classical concerts at the Hollywood Bowl. Official rules and participating site locations are posted online on the Los Angeles Vaccination Sweepstakes page. Winners will be contacted by phone and/or email.

Through Thursday, at County-run vaccination sites, LA City sites, and St. John’s Well Child and Family Center sites, everyone 18 and older coming to get a vaccine will have an opportunity to win one of seven packages of concert tickets. Prizes will include tickets to see Celine Dion, Grupo Firma, Kane Brown, Luke Bryan, and Dan and Shay at Staples Center, and box seats to four classical concerts at the Hollywood Bowl. Official rules and participating site locations are posted online on the Los Angeles Vaccination Sweepstakes page. Winners will be contacted by phone and/or email. line on the Los Angeles County Vaccination Sweepstakes page. Winners will be contacted by phone and/or email.

To find a vaccination site near you, to make an appointment at vaccination sites, and much more, Visit: www.VaccinateLACounty.com (English) and www.VacunateLosAngeles.com (Spanish) If you don’t have internet access, can’t use a computer, or you’re over 65, you can call 1-833-540-0473 for help finding an appointment or scheduling a home-visit if you are homebound. Vaccinations are always free and open to eligible residents and workers regardless of immigration status.

County Reopening Protocols, COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard, COVID-19 Surveillance Interactive Dashboard, Roadmap to Recovery, Recovery Dashboard, and additional actions you can take to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website, www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.

California Tuesday



California Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday 3,736,999 cases and 63,478 deaths to date. There are 1,594 confirmed hospitalizations and 357 ICU hospitalizations in the state.

Numbers may not represent true day-over-day change as reporting of test results can be delayed.

There were 3,256 newly reported confirmed cases Monday.

The 7-day positivity rate is 2.7%.

There have been 71,140,534 tests conducted in California. This represents an increase of 102,460 during the prior 24-hour reporting period.

As of July 13, providers have reported administering a total of 42,529,493 vaccine doses statewide. The CDC reports that 48,585,265 doses have been delivered to entities within the state. Numbers do not represent true day-to-day change as reporting may be delayed. For more vaccination data, visit the COVID-19 Vaccine Data Dashboard.

Health Care Workers

As of July 12, local health departments have reported 113,955 confirmed positive cases in health care workers and 477 deaths statewide.

Vaccine Eligibility Update

Individuals aged 12+ are eligible for vaccination. Visit myturn.ca.gov to make an appointment. Individuals aged 17 and younger may need the consent of a parent or legal guardian for vaccination. Visit Vaccinate All 58 to learn more about the safe and effective vaccines available.

Testing Turnaround Time

The testing turnaround time dashboard reports how long California patients are waiting for COVID-19 test results. During the week of June 27 to July 3, the average time patients waited for test results was under one day. During this same time period, 87% of patients received test results in one day and 97% received them within two days.

Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C)

As of July 12, there have been 570 cases of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) reported statewide. MIS-C is a rare inflammatory condition associated with COVID-19 that can damage multiple organ systems. MIS-C can require hospitalization and be life threatening.

Keep California Healthy

Protect yourself, family, friends and your community by following these prevention measures:

– Get vaccinated when it’s your turn. Californians age 16+ are eligible to make an appointment.

– If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 (fever, cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, muscle or body aches), call your health care provider.

– If you believe you have been exposed, get tested. Free, confidential testing is available statewide.

– Keep gatherings small and outdoors and follow state and local public health guidance.

– Wear a mask and get the most out of masking – an effective mask has both good fit and good filtration.

– Wash hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

– Delay non-essential travel outside of California until you are fully vaccinated. Follow California’s travel advisory.

– Avoid close contact with people who are sick and stay home from work and school if you feel ill.

– Add your phone to the fight by signing up for COVID-19 exposure notifications from CA Notify.

– Answer the call or text if a contact tracer from the CA COVID Team or your local health department tries to connect.

Additional data and udpates:

Tracking COVID-19 in California

State Dashboard – Daily COVID-19 data

County Map – Local data, including tier status and ICU capacity

Data and Tools – Models and dashboards for researchers, scientists, and the public

Blueprint for a Safer Economy– Data for establishing tier status

COVID-19 Race & Ethnicity Data – Weekly updated Race & Ethnicity data

Cases and Deaths by Age Group – Weekly updated Deaths by Age Group data

Health Equity Dashboard – See how COVID-19 highlights existing inequities in health

Tracking Variants – Data on the variants California is currently monitoring

Safe Schools for All Hub – Information about safe in-person instruction

School Districts Reopening Map – data on public schools and reported outbreaks

Always check with trusted sources for the latest accurate information about novel coronavirus:

– Los Angeles County Department of Public Health

– California Department of Public Health

– Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

– Spanish

– World Health Organization

L.A. County residents can also call 2-1-1.

What to Do if You Think You’re Sick

Call ahead: If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 (fever, cough or shortness of breath), call your health care provider before seeking medical care so that appropriate precautions can be taken. More than 85 community testing sites also offer free, confidential testing: Find a COVID-19 Testing Site.

For more information about what Californians can do to prevent the spread of COVID-19, visit Coronavirus (COVID-19) in California.

California continues to issue guidance on preparing and protecting California from COVID-19. Consolidated guidance is available on the California Department of Public Health’s Guidance webpage.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...