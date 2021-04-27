Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Inching Closer to Yellow Tier; SCV Totals 27,686 Cases

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday 26 new deaths and 326 new cases of COVID-19, with 27,686 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Of the 26 new deaths reported Tuesday, 11 people that passed away were over the age of 80, 12 people who died were between the ages of 65 and 79, two people who died were between the ages of 50 and 64, and one death is under investigation. To date, Public Health identified 1,232,079 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of L.A. County and a total of 23,801 deaths.
There are 411 people with COVID-19 currently hospitalized and 25% of these people are in the ICU. Testing results are available for nearly 6,454,000 individuals with 18% of people testing positive.
New CDC Mask Guidance
Earlier Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued new guidance that allows fully vaccinated individuals to not wear masks for limited outdoor activities. Public Health is reviewing these recommendations and will be updating the Health Officer Order shortly.
California Tuesday Snapshot
The California Department of Public Health (CDPH) released the most recent statistics on COVID-19 Tuesday and updates on the state’s pandemic response.
Masking Update
CDPH issued the following statement in response to Tuesday’s announcement from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to update masking guidance for fully vaccinated Americans.
“We have reviewed and support the CDC’s new masking recommendations and are working quickly to align California’s guidance with these common sense updates,” said State Public Health Officer Dr. Tomás Aragón, Director of CDPH. “While more than 50% of Californians 16+ are partially or fully vaccinated, many others are still not vaccinated, and the threat of variants remains. We continue to urge all eligible Californians to get vaccinated to help us move past this pandemic.”
CDPH also confirmed Tuesday 3,633,185 confirmed cases and 60,208 deaths to date. There are 1,776 confirmed hospitalizations and 431 ICU hospitalizations in the state.
Numbers may not represent true day-over-day change as reporting of test results can be delayed.
There were 1,445 newly recorded confirmed cases Monday.
The 7-day positivity rate is 1.2%.
There have been 59,484,125 tests conducted in California. This represents an increase of 156,757 during the prior 24-hour reporting period.
As of April 27, providers have reported administering a total of 28,682,914 vaccine doses statewide. The CDC reports that 36,545,160 doses have been delivered to entities within the state. Numbers do not represent true day-to-day change as reporting may be delayed. For more vaccination data, visit the COVID-19 Vaccine Data Dashboard.
Health Care Worker Infection Rates
As of April 26, local health departments have reported 107,082 confirmed positive cases in health care workers and 451 deaths statewide..
Santa Clarita Valley Tuesday Update
As of 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, the L.A. County Public Health dashboard recorded two additional deaths among Santa Clarita Valley residents, bringing the total number of SCV deaths to 302.
The following is the community breakdown of the 302 SCV residents who have died, according to the L.A. County dashboard:
259 in Santa Clarita
18 in Castaic
6 in Acton
6 in Stevenson Ranch
3 in Agua Dulce
3 in unincorporated Canyon Country
1 in unincorporated Bouquet Canyon
1 in Elizabeth Lake
1 in Lake Hughes
1 in Newhall
1 in unincorporated Saugus/Canyon Country
1 in Valencia
1 in Val Verde
Of the 27,686 cases reported to Public Health for the SCV to date, the community breakdown is as follows:
City of Santa Clarita: 20,273
Castaic: 3,727
(includes Pitchess Detention Center and North County Correctional Facility*)
Stevenson Ranch: 1,136
Canyon Country (unincorporated portion): 839
Acton: 470
Val Verde: 336
Agua Dulce: 278
Valencia (unincorporated portion west of I-5): 193
Saugus (unincorporated portion): 128
Elizabeth Lake: 76
Newhall (Unincorporated portion): 68
Bouquet Canyon: 47
Lake Hughes: 42
Saugus/Canyon Country: 40
Sand Canyon: 17
San Francisquito/Bouquet Canyon: 15
Placerita Canyon: 1
*Note: The county is unable to break out separate numbers for Castaic and PDC/NCCF because the county uses geotagging software that cannot be changed at this time, according to officials. Click here for the LASD COVID-19 dashboard.
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Tuesday Update
As of Tuesday, there were zero cases pending, seven patients were hospitalized in a dedicated COVID-19 unit, and a total of 1,221 patients had been treated and discharged since the pandemic began, hospital spokesman Patrick Moody said.
There were no additional deaths, keeping the total deaths at 147 people to date. The most recent death was March 21.
“As you can see from the number of patients we have here, the pandemic is not yet over,” Moody recently said. “We encourage everyone to remain cautious and follow safe practices.”
Privacy laws prohibit the hospital from releasing the community of residence for patients who die there; that info is reported by the L.A. County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard, which generally lags 48 hours behind.
L.A. County
On Tuesday, the state released updated blueprint tier numbers; L.A. County’s adjusted case rate dropped from 2.7 new cases per 100,000 people to 1.9 new cases per 100,000. The overall test positivity rate dropped from 1.2% to 0.9%, and in areas with the fewest health affirming resources, L.A. County’s test positivity rate dropped from 1.4% to 1.0%.
Los Angeles County has begun to meet the qualifications for the least restrictive yellow tier in the State’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy framework. If the County maintains current levels or declines in the case rate and test positivity rate for an additional week, it is possible in early May for the County to move to the yellow tier. Public Health will be working with the Board of Supervisors and sector partners to prepare for the County’s possible move to the yellow tier as early as May 5. In the yellow tier, capacity limits at various businesses and events can increase, always adhering to safety modifications that minimize transmission of COVID-19. Bars would be allowed to resume indoor service at 25% capacity. “We send our deepest sympathies to the families and friends grieving a loved one lost to COVID-19 ” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health. “While moving forward in our recovery journey is a positive step, maintaining this progress requires both businesses and individuals to be vigilant in doing their part to reduce transmission of COVID-19. Moving into the yellow tier in Los Angeles County, which has a population of more than 10 million people, can bring increased risks to residents, especially those who have not yet been vaccinated. This is the time for those 16 and older to get vaccinated so that as we once again go back to enjoying with our families and friends the many activities we love, we do so without fear.” Public Health is offering walk-in registration spots at county-run mass vaccination sites through Thursday, April 29 while supply lasts. Anyone 16 and older living or working in L.A. County can get vaccinated. You should bring a photo ID with you and teens 16 and 17 should be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Vaccinations are always free and open to eligible residents and workers regardless of immigration status.
The Reopening Protocols, COVID-19 Surveillance Interactive Dashboard, Roadmap to Recovery, Recovery Dashboard, and additional things you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website, www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.
As of April 15, individuals aged 16+ are eligible to make an appointment to be vaccinated. To sign up for a notification when you’re eligible for a vaccine, please visit myturn.ca.gov. For more information on the vaccine effort, visit Vaccinate All 58.
Blueprint for a Safer Economy
All counties are under the rules and framework of the Blueprint for a Safer Economy and color-coded tiers that indicate which activities and businesses are open based on local case rates and test positivity. As always, local public health departments may implement policies that are more restrictive than the state.
Blueprint Summary as of April 27
0 counties in the Purple (widespread) Tier
13 counties in the Red (substantial) Tier
41 counties in Orange (moderate) Tier
4 counties in Yellow (minimal) Tier
Blueprint tiers are updated weekly on Tuesdays. Find the status of activities in specific counties.
Additional Date and Updates
County Map – Local data, including tier status and ICU capacity
Data and Tools – Models and dashboards for researchers, scientists and the public
New Testing Turnaround Time Dashboard
The testing turnaround dashboard reports how long California patients are waiting for COVID-19 test results. During the week of April 11 to April 17, the average time patients waited for test results was just under one day. During this same time period, 84% of patients received test results in one day and 99% received them within two days.
Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C)
As of April 26, there have been 491 cases Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) have been reported statewide. MIS-C is a rare inflammatory condition associated with COVID-19 that can damage multiple organ systems. MIS-C can require hospitalization and be life threatening.
MIS-C is a rare inflammatory condition associated with COVID-19 that can damage multiple organ systems. MIS-C can require hospitalization and be life threatening. Parents should be aware of the signs and symptoms of MIS-C including fever that does not go away, abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhea, neck pain, rash, bloodshot eyes or feeling tired. Contact your child’s doctor immediately if your child has these symptoms. Early diagnosis and treatment of patients is critical to preventing long-term complications.
Your Actions Save Lives
California is experiencing the fastest increase in cases we have seen yet – faster than what we experienced at the outset of the pandemic and this summer. If COVID-19 continues to spread at this rate, it could quickly overwhelm our health care system and lead to catastrophic outcomes. Protect yourself, family, friends and community by following these prevention measures:
– Staying home except for essential needs/activities and following local and state public health guidelines when visiting businesses that are open.
What to Do if You Think You’re Sick
Call ahead: If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 (fever, cough or shortness of breath), call your health care provider before seeking medical care so that appropriate precautions can be taken. More than 85 community testing sites also offer free, confidential testing: Find a COVID-19 Testing Site.
Southern California Bancorp, the holding company for Bank of Southern California, N.A., and Bank of Santa Clarita jointly announce the signing of a definitive merger agreement pursuant to which Southern California Bancorp will acquire Bank of Santa Clarita through the merger of Bank of Santa Clarita with and into Bank of Southern California
The CIF Southern Section and Wilson Sporting Goods Co. announced Tuesday a five-year partnership for Wilson to be the Official Championship Ball in the CIF-SS sports of football, boys and girls basketball, and boys and girls soccer commencing with the 2021-2022 school year.
AltaSea at the Port of Los Angeles, in collaboration with Cal State Northridge’s Institute for Sustainability and The Los Angeles Coalition for the Economy & Jobs, announced a series of webinars focused on aquaculture, called “Blue + Green 2021.”
Southern California Bancorp, the holding company for Bank of Southern California, N.A., and Bank of Santa Clarita jointly announce the signing of a definitive merger agreement pursuant to which Southern California Bancorp will acquire Bank of Santa Clarita through the merger of Bank of Santa Clarita with and into Bank of Southern California
Los Angeles County will be adjusting our Health Officer Order shortly to align with the recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on when and where people need to wear masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Michelle Dorsey was planning to file for a restraining order against her estranged husband before he allegedly stabbed her to death earlier this month in the Saugus home she shared with her three sons, according to investigators and family members.
A California federal judge denied a bid by the city and county of Los Angeles to delay an order to house tens of thousands of homeless people by October, but granted a two-month extension of his order to place $1 billion in escrow for housing construction.
The National Science Foundation’s Faculty Early Career Development Program awards, known as the CAREER awards, recognize exceptional young scientists who are spearheading projects in their fields and laying the foundation for the next generation of researchers.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.