Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Inching Closer to Yellow Tier; SCV Totals 27,686 Cases

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday 26 new deaths and 326 new cases of COVID-19, with 27,686 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.

Of the 26 new deaths reported Tuesday, 11 people that passed away were over the age of 80, 12 people who died were between the ages of 65 and 79, two people who died were between the ages of 50 and 64, and one death is under investigation. To date, Public Health identified 1,232,079 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of L.A. County and a total of 23,801 deaths.

There are 411 people with COVID-19 currently hospitalized and 25% of these people are in the ICU. Testing results are available for nearly 6,454,000 individuals with 18% of people testing positive.

New CDC Mask Guidance

Earlier Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued new guidance that allows fully vaccinated individuals to not wear masks for limited outdoor activities. Public Health is reviewing these recommendations and will be updating the Health Officer Order shortly.

California Tuesday Snapshot

The California Department of Public Health (CDPH) released the most recent statistics on COVID-19 Tuesday and updates on the state’s pandemic response.

Masking Update

CDPH issued the following statement in response to Tuesday’s announcement from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to update masking guidance for fully vaccinated Americans.

“We have reviewed and support the CDC’s new masking recommendations and are working quickly to align California’s guidance with these common sense updates,” said State Public Health Officer Dr. Tomás Aragón, Director of CDPH. “While more than 50% of Californians 16+ are partially or fully vaccinated, many others are still not vaccinated, and the threat of variants remains. We continue to urge all eligible Californians to get vaccinated to help us move past this pandemic.”

CDPH also confirmed Tuesday 3,633,185 confirmed cases and 60,208 deaths to date. There are 1,776 confirmed hospitalizations and 431 ICU hospitalizations in the state.

Numbers may not represent true day-over-day change as reporting of test results can be delayed.

There were 1,445 newly recorded confirmed cases Monday.

The 7-day positivity rate is 1.2%.

There have been 59,484,125 tests conducted in California. This represents an increase of 156,757 during the prior 24-hour reporting period.

As of April 27, providers have reported administering a total of 28,682,914 vaccine doses statewide. The CDC reports that 36,545,160 doses have been delivered to entities within the state. Numbers do not represent true day-to-day change as reporting may be delayed. For more vaccination data, visit the COVID-19 Vaccine Data Dashboard.

Health Care Worker Infection Rates

As of April 26, local health departments have reported 107,082 confirmed positive cases in health care workers and 451 deaths statewide..

Santa Clarita Valley Tuesday Update

As of 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, the L.A. County Public Health dashboard recorded two additional deaths among Santa Clarita Valley residents, bringing the total number of SCV deaths to 302.

The following is the community breakdown of the 302 SCV residents who have died, according to the L.A. County dashboard:

259 in Santa Clarita

18 in Castaic

6 in Acton

6 in Stevenson Ranch

3 in Agua Dulce

3 in unincorporated Canyon Country

1 in unincorporated Bouquet Canyon

1 in Elizabeth Lake

1 in Lake Hughes

1 in Newhall

1 in unincorporated Saugus/Canyon Country

1 in Valencia

1 in Val Verde

Of the 27,686 cases reported to Public Health for the SCV to date, the community breakdown is as follows:

City of Santa Clarita: 20,273

Castaic: 3,727

(includes Pitchess Detention Center and North County Correctional Facility*)

Stevenson Ranch: 1,136

Canyon Country (unincorporated portion): 839

Acton: 470

Val Verde: 336

Agua Dulce: 278

Valencia (unincorporated portion west of I-5): 193

Saugus (unincorporated portion): 128

Elizabeth Lake: 76

Newhall (Unincorporated portion): 68

Bouquet Canyon: 47

Lake Hughes: 42

Saugus/Canyon Country: 40

Sand Canyon: 17

San Francisquito/Bouquet Canyon: 15

Placerita Canyon: 1

*Note: The county is unable to break out separate numbers for Castaic and PDC/NCCF because the county uses geotagging software that cannot be changed at this time, according to officials. Click here for the LASD COVID-19 dashboard.

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Tuesday Update

As of Tuesday, there were zero cases pending, seven patients were hospitalized in a dedicated COVID-19 unit, and a total of 1,221 patients had been treated and discharged since the pandemic began, hospital spokesman Patrick Moody said.

There were no additional deaths, keeping the total deaths at 147 people to date. The most recent death was March 21.

“As you can see from the number of patients we have here, the pandemic is not yet over,” Moody recently said. “We encourage everyone to remain cautious and follow safe practices.”

Privacy laws prohibit the hospital from releasing the community of residence for patients who die there; that info is reported by the L.A. County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard, which generally lags 48 hours behind.

L.A. County

On Tuesday, the state released updated blueprint tier numbers; L.A. County’s adjusted case rate dropped from 2.7 new cases per 100,000 people to 1.9 new cases per 100,000. The overall test positivity rate dropped from 1.2% to 0.9%, and in areas with the fewest health affirming resources, L.A. County’s test positivity rate dropped from 1.4% to 1.0%.

Los Angeles County has begun to meet the qualifications for the least restrictive yellow tier in the State’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy framework. If the County maintains current levels or declines in the case rate and test positivity rate for an additional week, it is possible in early May for the County to move to the yellow tier. Public Health will be working with the Board of Supervisors and sector partners to prepare for the County’s possible move to the yellow tier as early as May 5. In the yellow tier, capacity limits at various businesses and events can increase, always adhering to safety modifications that minimize transmission of COVID-19. Bars would be allowed to resume indoor service at 25% capacity. “We send our deepest sympathies to the families and friends grieving a loved one lost to COVID-19 ” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health. “While moving forward in our recovery journey is a positive step, maintaining this progress requires both businesses and individuals to be vigilant in doing their part to reduce transmission of COVID-19. Moving into the yellow tier in Los Angeles County, which has a population of more than 10 million people, can bring increased risks to residents, especially those who have not yet been vaccinated. This is the time for those 16 and older to get vaccinated so that as we once again go back to enjoying with our families and friends the many activities we love, we do so without fear.” Public Health is offering walk-in registration spots at county-run mass vaccination sites through Thursday, April 29 while supply lasts. Anyone 16 and older living or working in L.A. County can get vaccinated. You should bring a photo ID with you and teens 16 and 17 should be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Vaccinations are always free and open to eligible residents and workers regardless of immigration status.

For information about vaccine appointments in L.A. County and when your turn is coming up, to sign up for a vaccination newsletter, and much more, visit www.VaccinateLACounty.com (English) and www.VacunateLosAngeles.com (Spanish).

The Reopening Protocols, COVID-19 Surveillance Interactive Dashboard, Roadmap to Recovery, Recovery Dashboard, and additional things you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website, www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.

California Tuesday



Additional data and udpates:

Tracking COVID-19 in California

State Dashboard – Daily COVID-19 data

County Map – Local data, including tier status and ICU capacity

Data and Tools – Models and dashboards for researchers, scientists, and the public

Blueprint for a Safer Economy– Data for establishing tier status

COVID-19 Race & Ethnicity Data – Weekly updated Race & Ethnicity data

Cases and Deaths by Age Group – Weekly updated Deaths by Age Group data

Health Equity Dashboard – See how COVID-19 highlights existing inequities in health

Tracking Variants – Data on the variants California is currently monitoring

Safe Schools for All Hub – Information about safe in-person instruction

School Districts Reopening Map – data on public schools and reported outbreaks

Vaccine Eligibility Update

As of April 15, individuals aged 16+ are eligible to make an appointment to be vaccinated. To sign up for a notification when you’re eligible for a vaccine, please visit myturn.ca.gov. For more information on the vaccine effort, visit Vaccinate All 58.

Blueprint for a Safer Economy

All counties are under the rules and framework of the Blueprint for a Safer Economy and color-coded tiers that indicate which activities and businesses are open based on local case rates and test positivity. As always, local public health departments may implement policies that are more restrictive than the state.

Blueprint Summary as of April 27

0 counties in the Purple (widespread) Tier

13 counties in the Red (substantial) Tier

41 counties in Orange (moderate) Tier

4 counties in Yellow (minimal) Tier

Blueprint tiers are updated weekly on Tuesdays. Find the status of activities in specific counties.

Additional Date and Updates

County Map – Local data, including tier status and ICU capacity

Data and Tools – Models and dashboards for researchers, scientists and the public

Blueprint for a Safer Economy – Data for establishing tier status

New Testing Turnaround Time Dashboard

The testing turnaround dashboard reports how long California patients are waiting for COVID-19 test results. During the week of April 11 to April 17, the average time patients waited for test results was just under one day. During this same time period, 84% of patients received test results in one day and 99% received them within two days.

Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C)

As of April 26, there have been 491 cases Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) have been reported statewide. MIS-C is a rare inflammatory condition associated with COVID-19 that can damage multiple organ systems. MIS-C can require hospitalization and be life threatening.

MIS-C is a rare inflammatory condition associated with COVID-19 that can damage multiple organ systems. MIS-C can require hospitalization and be life threatening. Parents should be aware of the signs and symptoms of MIS-C including fever that does not go away, abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhea, neck pain, rash, bloodshot eyes or feeling tired. Contact your child’s doctor immediately if your child has these symptoms. Early diagnosis and treatment of patients is critical to preventing long-term complications.

Popular links include:

– The Statewide COVID-19 Dashboard

– The California COVID-19 Assessment Tool (CalCAT)

– State Cases and Deaths Associated with COVID-19 by Age Group

– COVID-19 Race & Ethnicity Data

– COVID-19 Hospital Data and Case Statistics

– View additional datasets at the California Open Data Portal (Including: Testing Data, PPE Logistics Data, Hospital Data, Homeless Impact and more)

Your Actions Save Lives

California is experiencing the fastest increase in cases we have seen yet – faster than what we experienced at the outset of the pandemic and this summer. If COVID-19 continues to spread at this rate, it could quickly overwhelm our health care system and lead to catastrophic outcomes. Protect yourself, family, friends and community by following these prevention measures:

– Staying home except for essential needs/activities and following local and state public health guidelines when visiting businesses that are open.

– Following the Limited Stay at Home Order that requires allnon-essential work and activities to stop between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. in counties in the purple tier. The order took effect at 10 p.m. Saturday, November 21, and will remain in effect until 5 a.m. December 21.

– Staying close to home, avoiding non-essential travel, and practicing self-quarantine for 14 days after arrival if you leave the state.

– Keeping gatherings small, short and outdoors and limiting them to those who live in your household.

– Wearing a cloth face mask when out in public.

– Washing hands with soap and water for a minimum of 20 seconds.

– Avoiding touching eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.

– Covering a cough or sneeze with your sleeve, or disposable tissue. Wash your hands afterward.

– Avoiding close contact with people who are sick.

– Staying away from work, school or other people if you become sick with respiratory symptoms like fever and cough.

– Following guidance from public health officials.

Always check with trusted sources for the latest accurate information about novel coronavirus:

– Los Angeles County Department of Public Health

– California Department of Public Health

– Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

– Spanish

– World Health Organization

L.A. County residents can also call 2-1-1.

What to Do if You Think You’re Sick

Call ahead: If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 (fever, cough or shortness of breath), call your health care provider before seeking medical care so that appropriate precautions can be taken. More than 85 community testing sites also offer free, confidential testing: Find a COVID-19 Testing Site.

For more information about what Californians can do to prevent the spread of COVID-19, visit Coronavirus (COVID-19) in California.

California continues to issue guidance on preparing and protecting California from COVID-19. Consolidated guidance is available on the California Department of Public Health’s Guidance webpage.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...