Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Surpasses 17,000 Deaths; 24,163 Total SCV Cases

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health tragically reports Tuesday more than 17,000 total COVID-19 deaths. Public Health also confirmed 205 new deaths and 3,763 new cases of COVID-19, with 24,163 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.

To date, Public Health identified 1,124,558 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of L.A. County and a total of 17,057 deaths.

The County has experienced more than 7,000 new COVID-19 deaths in a little over a month, when on Dec. 30, Public Health reported 10,000 COVID-19 deaths. By comparison, deaths between February and October totaled 7,000.

The County continues to make progress in reducing the number of daily new cases and slowing transmission. However, the number of new cases remains substantially higher than the number of cases we saw in September, which were less than 1,000 new cases a day.

Of the 205 new deaths reported Tuesday, 58 people who passed away were over the age of 80, 75 people who died were between the ages of 65 and 79, 49 people who died were between the ages of 50 and 64, 19 people who died were between the ages of 30 and 49, and one person who died was between the ages of 18 and 29. Three deaths were reported by the city of Pasadena.

Testing results are available for nearly 5,530,000 individuals with 19% of people testing positive. Tuesday’s daily test positivity rate is 10.0%.

There are 5,259 people with COVID-19 currently hospitalized and 27% of these people are in the ICU. The 3-day average for daily hospitalizations is 5,328.

Business Compliance with L.A. County Health Order

With additional sectors open, Public Health inspectors are going out to make sure businesses are in compliance with the Los Angeles County Health Officer Order. During the compliance reviews, inspectors review Public Health protocols with business owners, identify deficiencies, and issue citations for businesses out of compliance. During Public Health’s recent business compliance checks, inspectors noted the many newly re-opened restaurants were not in compliance with employee face-covering and shelter structure requirements. In order to remain open, all businesses are required to adhere fully with their sector specific protocols. From January 24 through January 27, a total of 48 citations were issued to businesses including restaurants, gyms, personal care salons, hair salons/barbershops, and shopping malls for noncompliance with Health Officer Orders. Since the end of August, a total of 844 citations have been issued.

The success of the County’s recovery depends on businesses following the rules. Businesses that are not adhering to safety protocols to protect workers and customers increase the risk for COVID-19 spread. A list of non-compliant businesses that received citations can be found online.

California Tuesday Snapshot

Statewide, the California Department of Public Health confirmed a total of 3,270,770 cases, with 41,330 deaths from the disease. There are 14,221 confirmed hospitalizations and 3,797 ICU hospitalizations in California.

Numbers may not represent true day-over-day change as reporting of test results can be delayed.

There were 12,064 newly recorded confirmed cases Monday.

The 7-day positivity rate is 6.4% and the 14-day positivity rate is 7.2%.

There have been 42,851,891 tests conducted in California. This represents an increase of 282,698 during the prior 24-hour reporting period.

As case numbers continue to rise in California, the total number of individuals who will have serious outcomes will also increase. There have been COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

As of Feb. 2, providers have reported administering a total of 3,649,440 vaccine doses statewide. Numbers do not represent true day-to-day change as reporting may be delayed. The CDC reports that 5,780,150 doses have been delivered to entities within the state, and 6,257,125 vaccine doses, which includes the first and second dose, have been shipped.

Health Care Worker Infection Rates

As of Feb. 1, local health departments have reported 87,342 confirmed positive cases in health care workers and 347 deaths statewide..

Santa Clarita Valley Tuesday Update

As of 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, the L.A. County Public Health dashboard remains unchanged from Monday, with 206 deaths recorded among Santa Clarita Valley residents since the pandemic began, but had not yet included the three most recent deaths reported by Henry Mayo.

Of the 209 SCV residents who have died, 176 lived in Santa Clarita, 12 in Castaic, 6 in Acton, 4 in Stevenson Ranch, 3 in unincorporated Canyon Country, 2 in Agua Dulce, 1 in unincorporated Bouquet Canyon, 1 in Lake Hughes, 1 in Val Verde, and 3 in communities not yet named.

Of the 24,163 cases reported to Public Health for the SCV to date, the community breakdown is as follows:

City of Santa Clarita: 17,618

Castaic: 3,426

(includes Pitchess Detention Center and North County Correctional Facility*)

Stevenson Ranch: 960

Canyon Country (unincorporated portion): 709

Acton: 399

Val Verde: 272

Agua Dulce: 229

Valencia (unincorporated portion west of I-5): 163

Saugus (unincorporated portion): 121

Elizabeth Lake: 71

Newhall (Unincorporated portion): 62

Bouquet Canyon: 40

Lake Hughes: 37

Saugus/Canyon Country: 29

San Francisquito/Bouquet Canyon: 14

Sand Canyon: 13

*Note: The county is unable to break out separate numbers for Castaic and PDC/NCCF because the county uses geotagging software that cannot be changed at this time, according to officials. Click here for the LASD COVID-19 dashboard.

Henry Mayo Tuesday Update

Note: Data from Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital were not available Tuesday.

The five new deaths Henry Mayo reported since Friday bring the hospital’s COVID-19 death toll to 121, hospital spokesman Patrick Moody said Monday.

In November, eight COVID-19 patients died at Henry Mayo. In December, four times that many people — 34 — died at the hospital.

Henry Mayo reported 49 patient deaths due to COVID-19 in January 2021, Moody confirmed.

Henry Mayo releases complete statistics weekly, usually on Wednesdays, unless one or more new deaths occur.

As of Monday, 1 case is pending, 71 patients were hospitalized in dedicated COVID-19 units receiving ICU-level care, and a total of 1,020 COVID-19 patients have been treated and discharged so far, Moody said.

Privacy laws prohibit the hospital from releasing the community of residence for patients who die there; that info is reported by the L.A. County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard, which generally lags 48 hours behind.

L.A. County

“I send my deepest condolences to the many people across our County grieving a family member or friend who has passed away from COVID-19,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health. “COVID-19 is responsible for more than 17,000 people passing away and thousands more becoming seriously ill in Los Angeles County. More than 72% of all our COVID-19 deaths occurred in people 65 years old or older. Given the high mortality rates among older individuals, please do not make appointments for vaccinations if it is not your turn. Help us make sure that our most vulnerable elderly residents are prioritized for the limited available vaccine.”

Public Health reminds everyone to talk to a healthcare provider and get a test for COVID-19 if you have symptoms of COVID-19. If you have symptoms or test positive for COVID-19, isolate immediately from your family and others. Residents 65 years old and older and residents that have a health problem such as a chronic disease or a weak immune system, it is particularly important to let your doctor know that you have these new symptoms. If you need help finding a doctor, call the Los Angeles County Information line 2-1-1, which is available 24/7. If you are having severe symptoms including difficulty breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, inability to wake or stay awake and/or bluish lips or face, go to an emergency room or call 911.

Public Health’s www.VaccinateLACounty.com connects residents eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations to appointment registration links and much more. Vaccines remain very limited. As appointments become available, residents with internet access and a computer are urged to use the website to sign up. For those without access to a computer or the internet or with disabilities, a call center is open to help schedule appointments at 833-540-0473, daily from 8:00 a.m. – 8:30 p.m.

The Reopening Protocols, COVID-19 Surveillance Interactive Dashboard, Roadmap to Recovery, Recovery Dashboard, and additional things you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website, www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.

California Tuesday



The California Department of Public Health (CDPH) released the most recent statistics Tuesday on COVID-19, including updated data and tiers for reducing COVID-19 in the state under the Blueprint for a Safer Economy.

Two counties, Alpine and Trinity, moved from the Red (Substantial) to Orange (Moderate) tier. All other counties remained in their previously assigned tier. 54 counties remain in the Purple (Widespread) and most restrictive tier.

Blueprint for a Safer Economy

With the Regional Stay at Home Order rescinded statewide as of January 25, all counties are now under the rules and framework of the Blueprint for a Safer Economy and color-coded tiers that indicate which activities and businesses are open based on local case rates and test positivity.

As of Feb. 2, 2021:

54 counties are currently in the Purple Tier

1 county is currently in the Red Tier (Mariposa)

3 counties are currently in the Orange Tier (Alpine, Sierra and Trinity)

No counties are in the Yellow Tier

Blueprint tiers are updated weekly on Tuesdays. Find the status of activities in specific counties.

Hospital Surge Order

The Hospital Surge Public Health Order ensures that hospitals can continue to care for critically ill Californians suffering from COVID-19 as well as other life-threatening conditions. The order requires hospitals statewide to accept patient transfers from facilities that have implemented contingency or crisis care guidelines as long as those transfers can be done capably and safely. On December 28, 2020 CDPH provided guidance to health care facilities on implementing the Crisis Care Continuum Guidelines issued in June 2020.

Counties Currently Impacted by the Hospital Surge Order:

San Joaquin Valley: Fresno, Kern, Kings, Madera, Merced, San Benito, San Joaquin, Stanislaus, and Tulare.

Southern California: Imperial, Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, San Diego, Santa Barbara, and Ventura

Tracking COVID-19 in California

State Dashboard – Daily COVID-19 data

County Map – Local data, including tier status and ICU capacity

Data and Tools – Models and dashboards for researchers, scientists and the public

Blueprint for a Safer Economy – Data for establishing tier status

Updated Travel Advisory

CDPH has issued an updated travel advisory. Postponing travel and staying home is the best way to protect yourself and others from COVID-19. Non-essential travelers from other states or countries are strongly discouraged from entering California and should adhere to the state’s self-quarantine procedures for 10 days.

Safe Schools for All Plan

Gov. Newsom released his California’s Safe Schools for All plan, California’s framework to support schools to continue operating safely in person and to expand the number of schools safely resuming in-person instruction.

Vaccinate All 58

The COVID-19 shipment of the COVID-19 vaccine has arrived in California, and additional shipments will continue to arrive throughout this week. The first doses are being administered to health care workers and residents of long-term care facilities. The state is working closely with community partners and stakeholders to help ensure the vaccine is distributed and administered equitably across California. For more information, visit the CDPH COVID-19 Vaccine webpage and Vaccinate All 58.

New Testing Turnaround Time Dashboard

The testing turnaround dashboard reports how long California patients are waiting for COVID-19 test results. California has worked to reduce testing turnaround times in recent weeks to help curb the spread of the virus. During the week of Jan. 17 – Jan. 23, the average time patients waited for test results was 1.2 days. During this same time period, 74% of patients received test results in one day and 92% received them within two days.

Data and Tools

A wide range of data and analysis guides California’s response to COVID-19. The state is making the data and its analytical tools available to researchers, scientists and the public at covid19.ca.gov.

Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C)

As of Feb. 1, 200 cases Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) have been reported statewide. MIS-C is a rare inflammatory condition associated with COVID-19 that can damage multiple organ systems. MIS-C can require hospitalization and be life threatening.

MIS-C is a rare inflammatory condition associated with COVID-19 that can damage multiple organ systems. MIS-C can require hospitalization and be life threatening. Parents should be aware of the signs and symptoms of MIS-C including fever that does not go away, abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhea, neck pain, rash, bloodshot eyes or feeling tired. Contact your child’s doctor immediately if your child has these symptoms. Early diagnosis and treatment of patients is critical to preventing long-term complications.

New Health Equity Dashboard

The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted existing inequities in health that are the result of structural racism and poverty, and the disproportionate prevalence of underlying conditions such as asthma and heart disease among Latinos and African Americans. As part of its commitment to reduce health inequities and ensure the best outcomes for all Californians, the state has launched a Health Equity Dashboard on www.covid19.ca.gov that tracks California’s health equity measure and data by race and ethnicity, sexual orientation and gender identity.

Racial Demographics – A More Complete Picture

The California Department of Public Health is committed to health equity and collecting more detailed racial and ethnic data that will provide additional understanding for determining future action. Health outcomes are affected by forces including structural racism, poverty and the disproportionate prevalence of underlying conditions such as asthma and heart disease among Latinos and African American Californians. Only by looking at the full picture can we understand how to ensure the best outcomes for all Californians.

The differences in health outcomes related to COVID-19 are most stark in COVID-19 deaths. We have nearly complete data on race and ethnicity for COVID-19 deaths, and we are seeing the following trends: Latinos, African Americans, Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders are dying at disproportionately higher levels. More males are dying from COVID-19 than females, in line with national trends. More information is available at COVID-19 Race and Ethnicity Data.

Popular links include:

– The Statewide COVID-19 Dashboard

– The California COVID-19 Assessment Tool (CalCAT)

– State Cases and Deaths Associated with COVID-19 by Age Group

– COVID-19 Race & Ethnicity Data

– COVID-19 Hospital Data and Case Statistics

– View additional datasets at the California Open Data Portal (Including: Testing Data, PPE Logistics Data, Hospital Data, Homeless Impact and more)

Your Actions Save Lives

California is experiencing the fastest increase in cases we have seen yet – faster than what we experienced at the outset of the pandemic and this summer. If COVID-19 continues to spread at this rate, it could quickly overwhelm our health care system and lead to catastrophic outcomes. Protect yourself, family, friends and community by following these prevention measures:

– Staying home except for essential needs/activities and following local and state public health guidelines when visiting businesses that are open.

– Following the Limited Stay at Home Order that requires allnon-essential work and activities to stop between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. in counties in the purple tier. The order took effect at 10 p.m. Saturday, November 21, and will remain in effect until 5 a.m. December 21.

– Staying close to home, avoiding non-essential travel, and practicing self-quarantine for 14 days after arrival if you leave the state.

– Keeping gatherings small, short and outdoors and limiting them to those who live in your household.

– Wearing a cloth face mask when out in public.

– Washing hands with soap and water for a minimum of 20 seconds.

– Avoiding touching eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.

– Covering a cough or sneeze with your sleeve, or disposable tissue. Wash your hands afterward.

– Avoiding close contact with people who are sick.

– Staying away from work, school or other people if you become sick with respiratory symptoms like fever and cough.

– Following guidance from public health officials.

Always check with trusted sources for the latest accurate information about novel coronavirus:

– Los Angeles County Department of Public Health

– California Department of Public Health

– Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

– Spanish

– World Health Organization

L.A. County residents can also call 2-1-1.

What to Do if You Think You’re Sick

Call ahead: If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 (fever, cough or shortness of breath), call your health care provider before seeking medical care so that appropriate precautions can be taken. More than 85 community testing sites also offer free, confidential testing: Find a COVID-19 Testing Site.

For more information about what Californians can do to prevent the spread of COVID-19, visit Coronavirus (COVID-19) in California.

California continues to issue guidance on preparing and protecting California from COVID-19. Consolidated guidance is available on the California Department of Public Health’s Guidance webpage.