Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Cases Total 27,958; L.A. County Remains in Least Restrictive Tier

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday 3 new deaths and 108 new cases of COVID-19, with 27,958 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.

The number of cases and deaths may reflect reporting delays over the holiday. Of the three new deaths reported Tuesday, one person that passed away was over the age of 80, one person who died was between the ages of 65 and 79, and one person who died was between the ages of 50 and 64.

To date, Public Health identified 1,244,161 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of L.A. County and a total of 24,346 deaths. There are 259 people with COVID-19 currently hospitalized. Testing results are available for more than 6,771,000 individuals with 17% of people testing positive.

The State also released updated blueprint tier numbers Tuesday; L.A. County’s adjusted case rate dropped from 0.9 new cases per 100,000 people to 0.7 new cases per 100,000. The overall test positivity rate dropped from 0.5% to 0.4% across the county and in areas with the fewest health affirming resources.

Los Angeles County remains in the least restrictive yellow tier in the State’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy framework.

Currently, 83% of skilled nursing facility staff and 81% of skilled nursing facility residents are fully vaccinated. Since vaccination efforts for skilled nursing facility residents and staff began, the County has seen a dramatic drop in cases among residents and staff. For the week of May 15, more than 40,000 COVID-19 tests were completed among staff and residents and only 11 people tested positive for COVID-19; 4 new cases among residents and 7 new cases among staff. During the winter surge, the week of December 6, there were more than 2,300 new cases among staff and new resident cases peaked at 1,338 on December 13, the following week.

California Tuesday Snapshot

California Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday 3,685,455 confirmed cases and 62,021 deaths to date. There are 1,175 confirmed hospitalizations and 284 ICU hospitalizations in the state.

Numbers may not represent true day-over-day change as reporting of test results can be delayed.

There were 423 newly recorded confirmed cases Monday.

The 7-day positivity rate is 0.7%.

There have been 65,858,455 tests conducted in California. This represents an increase of 114,673 during the prior 24-hour reporting period.

As of June 1, providers have reported administering a total of 37,577,507 vaccine doses statewide. The CDC reports that 46,298,020 doses have been delivered to entities within the state. Numbers do not represent true day-to-day change as reporting may be delayed. For more vaccination data, visit the COVID-19 Vaccine Data Dashboard.

Health Care Workers

As of May 31, local health departments have reported 111,416 confirmed positive cases in health care workers and 462 deaths statewide.

Santa Clarita Valley Tuesday Update

As of 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, the L.A. County Public Health dashboard remains unchanged from Monday recording 304 total SCV deaths from COVID-19.

The following is the community breakdown of the 304 SCV residents who have died, according to the L.A. County dashboard:

260 in Santa Clarita

18 in Castaic

6 in Acton

6 in Stevenson Ranch

4 in unincorporated Canyon Country

3 in Agua Dulce

1 in unincorporated Bouquet Canyon

1 in Elizabeth Lake

1 in Lake Hughes

1 in Newhall

1 in unincorporated Saugus/Canyon Country

1 in Valencia

1 in Val Verde

Of the 27,958 cases reported to Public Health for the SCV to date, the community breakdown is as follows:

City of Santa Clarita: 20,478

Castaic: 3,736

(includes Pitchess Detention Center and North County Correctional Facility*)

Stevenson Ranch: 1,160

Canyon Country (unincorporated portion): 850

Acton: 480

Val Verde: 337

Agua Dulce: 283

Valencia (unincorporated portion west of I-5): 195

Saugus (unincorporated portion): 132

Elizabeth Lake: 76

Newhall (Unincorporated portion): 69

Bouquet Canyon: 47

Lake Hughes: 42

Saugus/Canyon Country: 40

Sand Canyon: 17

San Francisquito/Bouquet Canyon: 15

Placerita Canyon: 1

*Note: The county is unable to break out separate numbers for Castaic and PDC/NCCF because the county uses geotagging software that cannot be changed at this time, according to officials. Click here for the LASD COVID-19 dashboard.

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Tuesday Update

As of Tuesday, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital had zero cases pending and a total of 1,240 patients had been treated and discharged since the pandemic began, hospital spokesman Patrick Moody said.

There were no new deaths reported Tuesday, keeping the total deaths at 148 people since the pandemic began. The last death occurred on May 21.

Privacy laws prohibit the hospital from releasing the community of residence for patients who die there; that info is reported by the L.A. County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard, which generally lags 48 hours behind.

L.A. County

“We send our deepest condolences to everyone who has lost a family member or friend to COVID-19,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health. “Our metrics continue to improve, and we continue to see declines in cases, hospitalizations and deaths. Vaccinations are saving lives and I ask each of you to continue keeping yourself, your friends, and your family members safe by getting vaccinated if you haven’t done so already. We end this pandemic with vaccinations.”

Through Thursday, June 3, at all the county-run vaccination sites, LA City sites and the St. John’s Well Child and Family Center sites, everyone 18 and older getting their first COVID-19 vaccine or bringing a first-time vaccine recipient with them to their second dose appointment, will have an opportunity to win a pair of tickets to the 2021-2022 home season of either the LA Kings or the LA Galaxy. Two residents will be awarded prizes. More information, including official rules and participating site locations can be found on the Los Angeles County Vaccination Sweepstakes page online.

Anyone 12 and older living or working in L.A. County can get vaccinated. Vaccinations are always free and open to eligible residents and workers regardless of immigration status.

To find a vaccination site near you, to make an appointment at vaccination sites, and much more, Visit: www.VaccinateLACounty.com (English) and www.VacunateLosAngeles.com (Spanish) If you don’t have internet access, can’t use a computer, or you’re over 65, you can call 1-833-540-0473 for help finding an appointment or scheduling a home-visit if you are homebound. Vaccinations are always free and open to eligible residents and workers regardless of immigration status.

County Reopening Protocols, COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard, COVID-19 Surveillance Interactive Dashboard, Roadmap to Recovery, Recovery Dashboard, and additional actions you can take to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website, www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.

California Tuesday



Additional data and udpates:

Tracking COVID-19 in California

State Dashboard – Daily COVID-19 data

County Map – Local data, including tier status and ICU capacity

Data and Tools – Models and dashboards for researchers, scientists, and the public

Blueprint for a Safer Economy– Data for establishing tier status

COVID-19 Race & Ethnicity Data – Weekly updated Race & Ethnicity data

Cases and Deaths by Age Group – Weekly updated Deaths by Age Group data

Health Equity Dashboard – See how COVID-19 highlights existing inequities in health

Tracking Variants – Data on the variants California is currently monitoring

Safe Schools for All Hub – Information about safe in-person instruction

School Districts Reopening Map – data on public schools and reported outbreaks

Vaccine Eligibility Update

Individuals aged 12+ are eligible for vaccination. Visit myturn.ca.gov to make an appointment. Individuals aged 17 and younger may need the consent of a parent or legal guardian for vaccination. Visit Vaccinate All 58 to learn more about the safe and effective vaccines available.

Blueprint Tier Assignments

Eight counties are moving to a less restrictive tier, although local public health departments may implement policies that are more restrictive than the state. From Red (substantial) to Orange (moderate): Nevada, Sacramento, San Joaquin and Solano. From Orange (moderate) to Yellow (minimal): Marin, Monterey, San Benito and Ventura. No counties moved to a more restrictive tier. No counties remain in the Purple (widespread) tier, 4 remain in the Red (substantial) tier, 35 in the Orange (moderate) tier and 19 are in the Yellow (minimal) tier.

Blueprint for a Safer Economy

All counties are under the rules and framework of the Blueprint for a Safer Economy and color-coded tiers that indicate which activities and businesses are open based on local case rates and test positivity. As always, local public health departments may implement policies that are more restrictive than the state.

Blueprint Summary as of June 1

0 counties in the Purple (widespread) Tier

4 counties in the Red (substantial) Tier

35 counties in Orange (moderate) Tier

19 counties in Yellow (minimal) Tier

Blueprint tiers are updated weekly on Tuesdays. Find the status of activities in specific counties.

Testing Turnaround Time

The testing turnaround time dashboard reports how long California patients are waiting for COVID-19 test results. During the week of May 16 to May 22, the average time patients waited for test results was under one day. During this same time period, 87% of patients received test results in one day and 97% received them within two days.

Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C)

As of May 31, there have been 527 of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) reported statewide. MIS-C is a rare inflammatory condition associated with COVID-19 that can damage multiple organ systems. MIS-C can require hospitalization and be life threatening.

Your Actions Save Lives

Protect yourself, family, friends and your community by following these prevention measures:

– Get vaccinated when it’s your turn. Californians age 16+ are eligible to make an appointment.

– If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 (fever, cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, muscle or body aches), call your health care provider.

– If you believe you have been exposed, get tested. Free, confidential testing is available statewide.

– Keep gatherings small and outdoors and follow state and local public health guidance.

– Wear a mask and get the most out of masking – an effective mask has both good fit and good filtration.

– Wash hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

– Delay non-essential travel outside of California until you are fully vaccinated. Follow California’s travel advisory.

– Avoid close contact with people who are sick and stay home from work and school if you feel ill.

– Add your phone to the fight by signing up for COVID-19 exposure notifications from CA Notify.

– Answer the call or text if a contact tracer from the CA COVID Team or your local health department tries to connect.

Always check with trusted sources for the latest accurate information about novel coronavirus:

– Los Angeles County Department of Public Health

– California Department of Public Health

– Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

– Spanish

– World Health Organization

L.A. County residents can also call 2-1-1.

What to Do if You Think You’re Sick

Call ahead: If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 (fever, cough or shortness of breath), call your health care provider before seeking medical care so that appropriate precautions can be taken. More than 85 community testing sites also offer free, confidential testing: Find a COVID-19 Testing Site.

For more information about what Californians can do to prevent the spread of COVID-19, visit Coronavirus (COVID-19) in California.

California continues to issue guidance on preparing and protecting California from COVID-19. Consolidated guidance is available on the California Department of Public Health’s Guidance webpage.

