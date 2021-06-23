Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Cases Total 28,144; L.A. County Cases Among Pregnant Women Drop

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday 5 new deaths and 172 new cases of COVID-19, with 28,144 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.

Of the five new deaths reported Tuesday, three people that passed away were over the age of 80, one person who died was between the ages of 50 and 64, and one person who died was between the ages of 30 and 49.

To date, Public Health identified 1,247,899 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of L.A. County and a total of 24,445 deaths. There are 220 people with COVID-19 currently hospitalized. Testing results are available for more than 6,964,000 individuals with 17% of people testing positive. Today’s daily test positivity rate is 0.8%.

Cases among pregnant women in L.A. County have dropped significantly and remain low. During the surge in December, weekly cases increased to over 600 cases a week. During the week ending on June 6, there were 8 cases reported among pregnant women. As of June 15, there have been a total of 12 deaths among 9,430 pregnant women who tested positive for COVID-19. Seventy-eight percent of pregnant women testing positive for COVID-19 are Latina/Latinx, 10% are White, 5% are African American/Black, 4% are Asian. Among the 8,878 births where there was testing information, 55 infants tested positive for the virus.

Pregnant women and women who are breastfeeding can choose to get vaccinated with any of the three COVID-19 vaccines. If you are an expecting mom or new mom and have questions about getting vaccinated, speak with your healthcare provider. While a conversation with your healthcare provider may be helpful, it is not required prior to vaccination.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), recent reports have shown that breastfeeding women who received COVID-19 mRNA vaccines (Pfizer and Moderna) have antibodies in their breastmilk, which could help protect their babies. More research is needed to determine what protection these antibodies may provide to the baby.

**More from Los Angeles County Public Health further below**

Santa Clarita Valley Thursday Update

As of 5:00 p.m. Tuesday, the L.A. County Public Health dashboard remained unchanged from Monday, recording 307 deaths in the SCV since the pandemic began.

The following is the community breakdown of the 307 SCV residents who have died, according to the L.A. County dashboard:

264 in Santa Clarita

17 in Castaic (**revised from 18)

6 in Acton

6 in Stevenson Ranch

4 in unincorporated Canyon Country

3 in Agua Dulce

1 in unincorporated Bouquet Canyon

1 in Elizabeth Lake

1 in Lake Hughes

1 in Newhall

1 in unincorporated Saugus/Canyon Country

1 in Valencia

1 in Val Verde

Of the 28,144 cases reported to Public Health for the SCV to date, the community breakdown is as follows:

City of Santa Clarita: 20,613

Castaic: 3,748

(includes Pitchess Detention Center and North County Correctional Facility*)

Stevenson Ranch: 1,167

Canyon Country (unincorporated portion): 854

Acton: 493

Val Verde: 338

Agua Dulce: 285

Valencia (unincorporated portion west of I-5): 197

Saugus (unincorporated portion): 132

Elizabeth Lake: 82

Newhall (Unincorporated portion): 69

Bouquet Canyon: 49

Lake Hughes: 42

Saugus/Canyon Country: 40

Sand Canyon: 17

San Francisquito/Bouquet Canyon: 15

Placerita Canyon: 3

*Note: The county is unable to break out separate numbers for Castaic and PDC/NCCF because the county uses geotagging software that cannot be changed at this time, according to officials. Click here for the LASD COVID-19 dashboard.

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Tuesday Update

As of Tuesday, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital had zero cases pending, nine patients hospitalized and a total of 1,247 patients had been treated and discharged since the pandemic began, and no additional deceased, hospital spokesman Patrick Moody said.

The last COVID-related death occurred May 21.

Privacy laws prohibit the hospital from releasing the community of residence for patients who die there; that info is reported by the L.A. County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard, which generally lags 48 hours behind.

L.A. County

“Our hearts go out to everyone grieving the loss of someone they love due to COVID-19. We wish you healing and peace,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health. “Since physical distancing requirements and capacity limitations were lifted, unvaccinated people should always wear a mask when indoors at worksites, public places and events. COVID-19 continues to spread among unvaccinated people with almost all new cases, hospitalizations and deaths occurring among those not fully vaccinated. While vaccinated people are well protected against COVID-19, those not yet vaccinated will need to use standard public health practices, including masking and distancing, to decrease their exposure to COVID-19.”

Anyone 12 and older living or working in L.A. County can get vaccinated. COVID-19 vaccinations are available at County-run sites, LA City run sites, almost all mobile sites and many of the community sites without an appointment. Many sites are open on weekends and have evening hours.

Through Thursday, June 24 at County-run vaccination sites, participating L.A. City sites, and St. John’s Well Child and Family Center sites, everyone 18 and older coming to get their first vaccine or who brings a first-time vaccine recipient with them to their second dose appointment, will have an opportunity to win one of three prizes: two 17-ticket packages to see Pepe Aguilar at the Staples Center this November, and one VIP Experience for 20 people at Universal Studios Hollywood. Official rules and participating site locations can be found on the Los Angeles County Vaccination Sweepstakes page online.

To find a vaccination site near you, to make an appointment at vaccination sites, and much more, Visit: www.VaccinateLACounty.com (English) and www.VacunateLosAngeles.com (Spanish) If you don’t have internet access, can’t use a computer, or you’re over 65, you can call 1-833-540-0473 for help finding an appointment or scheduling a home-visit if you are homebound. Vaccinations are always free and open to eligible residents and workers regardless of immigration status.

County Reopening Protocols, COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard, COVID-19 Surveillance Interactive Dashboard, Roadmap to Recovery, Recovery Dashboard, and additional actions you can take to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website, www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.

California Tuesday



California Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday 3,704,640 confirmed cases and 62,701 deaths to date. There are 949 confirmed hospitalizations and 243 ICU hospitalizations in the state.

Numbers may not represent true day-over-day change as reporting of test results can be delayed.

There were 635 newly recorded confirmed cases Monday.

The 7-day positivity rate is 1.0%.

There have been 68,728,022 tests conducted in California. This represents an increase of 81,617 during the prior 24-hour reporting period.

As of June 22, providers have reported administering a total of 40,622,774 vaccine doses statewide. The CDC reports that 47,641,615 doses have been delivered to entities within the state. Numbers do not represent true day-to-day change as reporting may be delayed. For more vaccination data, visit the COVID-19 Vaccine Data Dashboard.

Health Care Workers

As of June 21, local health departments have reported 112,536 confirmed positive cases in health care workers and 468 deaths statewide.

Vaccine Eligibility Update

Individuals aged 12+ are eligible for vaccination. Visit myturn.ca.gov to make an appointment. Individuals aged 17 and younger may need the consent of a parent or legal guardian for vaccination. Visit Vaccinate All 58 to learn more about the safe and effective vaccines available.

Testing Turnaround Time

The testing turnaround time dashboard reports how long California patients are waiting for COVID-19 test results. During the week of June 6 to June 12, the average time patients waited for test results was under one day. During this same time period, 87% of patients received test results in one day and 97% received them within two days

Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C)

As of June 21 there have been 543 of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) reported statewide. MIS-C is a rare inflammatory condition associated with COVID-19 that can damage multiple organ systems. MIS-C can require hospitalization and be life threatening.

Keep California Healthy

Protect yourself, family, friends and your community by following these prevention measures:

– Get vaccinated when it’s your turn. Californians age 16+ are eligible to make an appointment.

– If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 (fever, cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, muscle or body aches), call your health care provider.

– If you believe you have been exposed, get tested. Free, confidential testing is available statewide.

– Keep gatherings small and outdoors and follow state and local public health guidance.

– Wear a mask and get the most out of masking – an effective mask has both good fit and good filtration.

– Wash hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

– Delay non-essential travel outside of California until you are fully vaccinated. Follow California’s travel advisory.

– Avoid close contact with people who are sick and stay home from work and school if you feel ill.

– Add your phone to the fight by signing up for COVID-19 exposure notifications from CA Notify.

– Answer the call or text if a contact tracer from the CA COVID Team or your local health department tries to connect.

Additional data and udpates:

Tracking COVID-19 in California

State Dashboard – Daily COVID-19 data

County Map – Local data, including tier status and ICU capacity

Data and Tools – Models and dashboards for researchers, scientists, and the public

Blueprint for a Safer Economy– Data for establishing tier status

COVID-19 Race & Ethnicity Data – Weekly updated Race & Ethnicity data

Cases and Deaths by Age Group – Weekly updated Deaths by Age Group data

Health Equity Dashboard – See how COVID-19 highlights existing inequities in health

Tracking Variants – Data on the variants California is currently monitoring

Safe Schools for All Hub – Information about safe in-person instruction

School Districts Reopening Map – data on public schools and reported outbreaks

Always check with trusted sources for the latest accurate information about novel coronavirus:

– Los Angeles County Department of Public Health

– California Department of Public Health

– Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

– Spanish

– World Health Organization

L.A. County residents can also call 2-1-1.

What to Do if You Think You’re Sick

Call ahead: If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 (fever, cough or shortness of breath), call your health care provider before seeking medical care so that appropriate precautions can be taken. More than 85 community testing sites also offer free, confidential testing: Find a COVID-19 Testing Site.

For more information about what Californians can do to prevent the spread of COVID-19, visit Coronavirus (COVID-19) in California.

California continues to issue guidance on preparing and protecting California from COVID-19. Consolidated guidance is available on the California Department of Public Health’s Guidance webpage.

