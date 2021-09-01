Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Cases Total 33,803; Public Health Urges Businesses to Continue to Uphold Compliance with Masking Requirements

Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Tuesday confirmed 33 new deaths and 1,938 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 33,803 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.

Of the 33 new deaths reported today, 10 people who passed away were over the age of 80, four people who died were between the ages of 65 and 79, 10 people who died were between the ages of 50 and 64, and seven people who died were between the ages of 30 and 49. Two deaths were reported by the City of Long Beach.

“I give my deepest condolences to those who are grieving the loss of a friend, neighbor, coworker, or loved one at this time. Our hearts are with you today and always,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health.

To date, Public Health identified 1,407,317 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of L.A. County and a total of 25,284 deaths.

There are 1,709 people with COVID-19 currently hospitalized and 26% of these people are in the ICU.

Testing results are available for more than 8,122,000 individuals with 16% of people testing positive.

Today’s test positivity rate is 2.5%, a decrease from last week’s same-day rate of 2.8%. This likely reflects the increases in routine screening testing, which occurs primarily among asymptomatic people.

Businesses: Compliance with Masking

As the highly transmissible Delta variant spreads, compliance with masking requirements at businesses is critical to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health prevention strategy, officials said. Masks are required in indoor public spaces and outdoor mega-events, regardless of vaccination status.

Public Health inspectors continue to visit businesses across the county every day to ensure compliance with required safety measures and masking guidelines, provide technical assistance, and respond to complaints of non-compliance.

Between July 1 and Aug. 27, Public Health inspectors visited 7,833 restaurants, 102 bars, 1,895 food markets, 274 hotels, 282 gyms and fitness centers, 633 hair salons or barbershops, 353 food manufacturing plants, 1,522 personal care businesses, 20 shopping malls, 136 retail stores, 131 office sites, and 9 outdoor venues with a capacity for more than 10,000 people, among other businesses.

Overall, the inspections revealed very good compliance with masking requirements and only 22 citations were issued to businesses, including gyms, restaurants, and office sites, for noncompliance with Health Officer Orders.

Non-compliance at businesses can contribute to increased risk of workplace outbreaks and community transmission when COVID-19 spreads among employees and customers, Public Health officials said. Violations of safety requirements and dangerous conditions can be reported anonymously to Public Health by phone at 888-700-9995 or online at www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.

Santa Clarita Valley Tuesday Update

As of 6 p.m. Sunday, the L.A. County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard confirmed a total of 315 COVID-19 related deaths in the SCV since the pandemic began.

The following is the community breakdown of the 315 SCV residents who have died, according to the L.A. County dashboard:

269 in Santa Clarita

16 in Castaic (**revised from 15. But 18 initially)

8 in Acton

6 in Stevenson Ranch

6 in unincorporated Canyon Country

3 in Agua Dulce

2 in Val Verde

1 in unincorporated Bouquet Canyon

1 in Elizabeth Lake

1 in Newhall

1 in unincorporated Saugus/Canyon Country

1 in Valencia

0 in Lake Hughes (**revised from 1)

Cases:

Of the 33,803 confirmed COVID-19 cases reported to Public Health for the SCV to date, the community breakdown is as follows:

City of Santa Clarita: 24,863

Castaic: 4,214 (incl. Pitchess Detention Center & North County Correctional Facility*)

Stevenson Ranch: 1,527

Canyon Country (unincorporated portion): 1,030

Acton: 643

Val Verde: 402

Agua Dulce: 361

Valencia (unincorporated portion west of I-5): 248

Saugus (unincorporated portion): 156

Elizabeth Lake: 94

Newhall (Unincorporated portion): 70

Bouquet Canyon: 60

Saugus/Canyon Country: 46

Lake Hughes: 46 (**originally revised from 47)

Sand Canyon: 19

San Francisquito/Bouquet Canyon: 16

Placerita Canyon: 4

*Note: The county is unable to break out separate numbers for Castaic and PDC/NCCF because the county uses geotagging software that cannot be changed at this time, according to officials. Click here for the LASD COVID-19 dashboard.

William S. Hart Union High School District COVID-19 Dashboard

The William S. Hart Union High School District provides ongoing information to our community regarding COVID-19 cases while maintaining confidentiality for our students and staff. The COVID-19 case data below is updated regularly to indicate any currently confirmed COVID-19 positive case in staff members or students by school site. The data below is specific to individuals who have been physically present on a District campus within 14 days of receiving a positive COVID-19 test. The District, in conjunction with the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, conducts contact tracing and directly notifies and provides resources for parents of students identified as close contacts (6 feet or less for 15 cumulative minutes or more).

Note: To see the communication process in the event of a positive COVID-19 case, visit https://www.hartdistrict.org/apps/pages/covid-19dashboard.

Student Dashboard:

Staff Dashboard:

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Tuesday Update

As of Tuesday, Aug. 31, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital had zero tests pending, 40 patients hospitalized and a total of 1,431 patients treated and discharged since the pandemic began hospital spokesman Patrick Moody confirmed.

Privacy laws prohibit Henry Mayo from releasing the community of residence for patients who die at the hospital; residence info is reported by the L.A. County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard, which generally lags 48 hours behind.

California Tuesday Snapshot

California Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday 4,222,663 cases and 65,287 deaths to date.

Numbers may not represent true day-over-day change as reporting of test results can be delayed.

There were 9,606 newly reported confirmed cases Monday.

As of Aug. 30, local health departments have reported 121,411 confirmed positive cases in health care workers and 493 deaths statewide.

Cases are increasing statewide, largely among unvaccinated populations:

– For the week of August 16 – August 22, the average case rate among unvaccinated Californians is 51 per 100,000 per day and the average case rate among vaccinated Californians is significantly lower at 7.2 per 100,000 per day.

– The vast majority of new cases are among the unvaccinated with 708% higher case rates among the unvaccinated than for those who are vaccinated.

The 7-day positivity rate is 4.6%.

There have been 82,151,975 tests conducted in California. This represents an increase of 305,522 during the prior 24-hour reporting period.

As of August 31, according to the CDC, 80.6% of eligible Californians have received at least one dose. Providers have reported to CDPH that a total of 46,883,013 vaccine doses have been administered statewide.

Numbers do not represent true day-to-day change as reporting may be delayed. For more vaccination data, visit the COVID-19 Vaccine Data Dashboard.

See more California information later in this report.

L.A. County Information

“Over the last few weeks and months, as we have issued revisions and modifications to guidelines that affect so many aspects of our lives, we’ve heard from people all over our L.A. County community who are frustrated by the changes in our guidance, and sometimes confused by recommendations that seem to contradict their expectations, or interfere with what they were hoping would be a return to a more normal way of life. The reality is that the recent changes we make to our guidance are all tied to the Delta variant, which changed what we know about COVID-19. And as the science on COVID-19 has changed, we have been forced to adapt our guidance on how we keep each other safe. We will continue to follow the science and the data in the guidance we create to help keep ourselves and our loved ones safe, and when we need to make changes, we will do our best to explain why,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health.

Vaccinations are always free and open to eligible residents and workers regardless of immigration status.

Visit: www.VaccinateLACounty.com (English) and www.VacunateLosAngeles.com (Spanish) to learn how to make an appointment at vaccination sites. If you don’t have internet access, can’t use a computer, or you’re over 65, you can call 1-833-540-0473 for help finding an appointment. Vaccinations are always free and open to eligible residents and workers regardless of immigration status.

L.A. County Public Health’s Reopening Protocols, COVID-19 Surveillance Interactive Dashboard, Roadmap to Recovery, Recovery Dashboard, and additional things you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website, www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.

Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C)

Each week, the California Department of Public Health updates the number of cases of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) reported in the state.

As of Aug. 30, there have been 592 cases of MIS-C have been reported statewide (**revised from 596).

MIS-C is a rare inflammatory condition associated with COVID-19 that can damage multiple organ systems. MIS-C can require hospitalization and be life-threatening.

Parents should be aware of the signs and symptoms of MIS-C including fever that does not go away, abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhea, neck pain, rash, bloodshot eyes, or feeling tired.

Although very rare, COVID-19 cases among children can sometimes result a few weeks later in very serious illness known as Multi-symptom Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C).

Vaccine Eligibility

As of May 13, vaccination appointments for individuals aged 12+ can be made by visiting myturn.ca.gov. The consent of a parent or legal guardian may be needed for those between the ages of 12 and 17 to receive a vaccination. For more information on the vaccine effort, visit Vaccinate All 58.

Tracking COVID-19 in California

* State Dashboard – Daily COVID-19 data

* County Map – Local data

* Data and Tools – Models and dashboards for researchers, scientists, and the public

* COVID-19 Race & Ethnicity Data – Weekly updated Race & Ethnicity data

* Cases and Deaths by Age Group – Weekly updated Deaths by Age Group data

* Health Equity Dashboard – See how COVID-19 highlights existing inequities in health

* Tracking Variants – Data on the variants California is currently monitoring

* Safe Schools for All Hub – Information about safe in-person instruction

* School Districts Reopening Map – data on public schools and reported outbreaks

California Testing & Turnaround Time

The testing turnaround time dashboardreports how long California patients are waiting for COVID-19 test results.

During the week of August 15 to August 21, the average time patients waited for test results was one day.

During this same time period, 69% of patients received test results in one day and 91% received them within two days.

Protect Yourself and Your Family: Your Actions Save Lives

Protect yourself, family, friends, and community by following these prevention measures:

* Getting vaccinated when it’s your turn. Californians age 16+ are eligible to make an appointment.

* Avoiding non-essential travel, and practicing self-quarantine for 14 days after arrival if you leave the state.

* Keeping interactions limited to people who live in your household.

* Wearing a cloth face mask when out in public.

* Washing hands with soap and water for a minimum of 20 seconds.

* Avoiding touching eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

* Covering a cough or sneeze with your sleeve or disposable tissue. Wash your hands afterward.

* Avoiding close contact with people who are sick.

* Staying away from work, school, or other people if you become sick with respiratory symptoms like fever and cough.

* Staying home except for essential needs/activities following local and state public health guidelines when patronizing approved businesses. To the extent that sectors are re-opened, Californians may leave their homes to work at, patronize, or otherwise engage with those businesses, establishments or activities.

* Getting tested if you believe you’ve been exposed. Free, confidential testing is available statewide.

* Adding your phone to the fight by signing up for COVID-19 exposure notifications from CA Notify.

* Answering the call if a contact tracer from the CA COVID Team or local health department tries to connect.

* Following guidance from public health officials.

California COVID-19 Data and Tools

A wide range of data and analysis guides California’s response to COVID-19. The state is making the data and its analytical tools available to researchers, scientists and the public at covid19.ca.gov.

* The Statewide COVID-19 Dashboard

* The California COVID-19 Assessment Tool (CalCAT)

* State Cases and Deaths Associated with COVID-19 by Age Group

* COVID-19 Race & Ethnicity Data

* COVID-19 Hospital Data and Case Statistics

* View additional datasets at the California Open Data Portal (including Testing Data, PPE Logistics Data, Hospital Data, Homeless Impact and more)

Consolidated guidance is available on the California Department of Public Health’s Guidance webpage.

* * * * *

Always check with trusted sources for the latest accurate information about novel coronavirus (COVID-19):

* Los Angeles County Department of Public Health

* California Department of Public Health

* Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

* Spanish

* World Health Organization

* Johns Hopkins University COVID-19 Dashboard

L.A. County residents can also call 2-1-1.

* * * * *

