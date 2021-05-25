Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: Transmission Rates Continue to Drop in L.A. County; SCV Cases Total 27,897

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday 10 new deaths and 191 new cases of COVID-19, with 27,897 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.

Of the 10 new deaths reported Tuesday, five people that passed away were over the age of 80, three people who died were between the ages of 65 and 79, and two people who died were between the ages of 50 and 64.

To date, Public Health identified 1,239,093 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of L.A. County and a total of 24,184 deaths.

The State released updated blueprint tier numbers Tuesday; L.A. County’s adjusted case rate dropped from 1.2 new cases per 100,000 people to 0.9 new cases per 100,000. The overall test positivity rate dropped from 0.6% to 0.5% across the county and in areas with the fewest health affirming resources.

Los Angeles County remains in the least restrictive yellow tier in the State’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy framework.

There are 325 people with COVID-19 currently hospitalized and 22% of these people are in the ICU. Testing results are available for nearly 6,712,000 individuals with 17% of people testing positive. Tuesday’s daily test positivity rate is 0.4%.

On June 15, almost all sectors and businesses will be able to return to usual operations with some limited exceptions. In most settings, capacity limits and distancing requirements will be lifted. There will be requirements and recommendations for mega-events and the County will rescind its travel advisory and align with the State and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance on travel.

California Tuesday Snapshot

The California Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday 3,674,662 confirmed cases and 61,770 deaths to date. There are 1,222 confirmed hospitalizations and 297 ICU hospitalizations in the state.

Blueprint Tier Assignments

Four counties are moving to a less restrictive tier, although local public health departments may implement policies that are more restrictive than the state. From Red (substantial) to Orange (moderate): Merced and Placer. From Orange (moderate) to Yellow (minimal): Inyo and Mariposa. No counties moved to a more restrictive tier. No counties remain in the Purple (widespread) tier, 8 remain in the Red (substantial) tier, 35 in the Orange (moderate) tier and 15 are in the Yellow (minimal) tier.

Numbers may not represent true day-over-day change as reporting of test results can be delayed.

There were 618 newly recorded confirmed cases Monday.

The 7-day positivity rate is 0.8%.

There have been 64,709,483 tests conducted in California. This represents an increase of 132,776 during the prior 24-hour reporting period.

As of May 25, providers have reported administering a total of 36,511,557 vaccine doses statewide. The CDC reports that 45,372,990 doses have been delivered to entities within the state. Numbers do not represent true day-to-day change as reporting may be delayed. For more vaccination data, visit the COVID-19 Vaccine Data Dashboard.

Health Care Workers

As of May 24, local health departments have reported 110,838 confirmed positive cases in health care workers and 461 deaths statewide.

Santa Clarita Valley Tuesday Update

As of 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, the L.A. County Public Health dashboard added another death in the city of Santa Clarita, recording 304 total SCV deaths from COVID-19.

The following is the community breakdown of the 304 SCV residents who have died, according to the L.A. County dashboard:

260 in Santa Clarita

18 in Castaic

6 in Acton

6 in Stevenson Ranch

4 in unincorporated Canyon Country

3 in Agua Dulce

1 in unincorporated Bouquet Canyon

1 in Elizabeth Lake

1 in Lake Hughes

1 in Newhall

1 in unincorporated Saugus/Canyon Country

1 in Valencia

1 in Val Verde

Of the 27,897 cases reported to Public Health for the SCV to date, the community breakdown is as follows:

City of Santa Clarita: 20,423

Castaic: 3,738

(includes Pitchess Detention Center and North County Correctional Facility*)

Stevenson Ranch: 1,157

Canyon Country (unincorporated portion): 847

Acton: 479

Val Verde: 337

Agua Dulce: 282

Valencia (unincorporated portion west of I-5): 196

Saugus (unincorporated portion): 132

Elizabeth Lake: 76

Newhall (Unincorporated portion): 68

Bouquet Canyon: 47

Lake Hughes: 42

Saugus/Canyon Country: 40

Sand Canyon: 17

San Francisquito/Bouquet Canyon: 15

Placerita Canyon: 1

*Note: The county is unable to break out separate numbers for Castaic and PDC/NCCF because the county uses geotagging software that cannot be changed at this time, according to officials. Click here for the LASD COVID-19 dashboard.

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Tuesday Update

Note: As of deadline Tuesday, the hospital had not released new data.

However, on Monday, the hospital had zero cases pending, three patients were hospitalized in a dedicated COVID-19 unit, and a total of 1,236 patients had been treated and discharged since the pandemic began, hospital spokesman Patrick Moody said.

There were no new deaths reported Monday, keeping the total deaths at 148 people since the pandemic began. The last death occured on May 21.

Privacy laws prohibit the hospital from releasing the community of residence for patients who die there; that info is reported by the L.A. County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard, which generally lags 48 hours behind.

L.A. County

“To the many people across our communities who are mourning the loss of a loved one, we are keeping you in our hearts and prayers,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health. “The County continues to see progress in our metrics as our vaccination rate goes up. Vaccinating as many residents as we can puts us in the strongest position possible when the risk of transmission goes up with full re-openings in a few weeks. The most powerful tool to keep cases and hospitalizations down and end this pandemic as we know it, are the vaccines.”

Cases among people who are incarcerated were very high at the beginning of the pandemic and increased during the surge. Since the peak of more than 600 weekly cases in mid-December, there has been a significant drop to seven weekly cases for the period ending May 20. There have been a total 9,656 cases associated with outbreaks in correctional facilities over the course of the pandemic.

COVID-19 vaccinations are free, available at County-run sites and many community sites without an appointment. Anyone 12 and older living or working in L.A. County can get vaccinated. For now, only the Pfizer vaccine is approved for children, so make sure to go to a site that administers the Pfizer vaccine for children and teens. Teens 12 to 17 years old need to be accompanied by a parent, guardian, or responsible adult.

To find a vaccination site near you, to make an appointment at vaccination sites, and much more, Visit: www.VaccinateLACounty.com (English) and www.VacunateLosAngeles.com (Spanish) If you don’t have internet access, can’t use a computer, or you’re over 65, you can call 1-833-540-0473 for help finding an appointment or scheduling a home-visit if you are homebound. Vaccinations are always free and open to eligible residents and workers regardless of immigration status.

County Reopening Protocols, COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard, COVID-19 Surveillance Interactive Dashboard, Roadmap to Recovery, Recovery Dashboard, and additional actions you can take to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website, www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.

California Tuesday



Additional data and udpates:

Tracking COVID-19 in California

State Dashboard – Daily COVID-19 data

County Map – Local data, including tier status and ICU capacity

Data and Tools – Models and dashboards for researchers, scientists, and the public

Blueprint for a Safer Economy– Data for establishing tier status

COVID-19 Race & Ethnicity Data – Weekly updated Race & Ethnicity data

Cases and Deaths by Age Group – Weekly updated Deaths by Age Group data

Health Equity Dashboard – See how COVID-19 highlights existing inequities in health

Tracking Variants – Data on the variants California is currently monitoring

Safe Schools for All Hub – Information about safe in-person instruction

School Districts Reopening Map – data on public schools and reported outbreaks

Vaccine Eligibility Update

Individuals aged 12+ are eligible for vaccination. Visit myturn.ca.gov to make an appointment. Individuals aged 17 and younger may need the consent of a parent or legal guardian for vaccination. Visit Vaccinate All 58 to learn more about the safe and effective vaccines available.

Blueprint for a Safer Economy

All counties are under the rules and framework of the Blueprint for a Safer Economy and color-coded tiers that indicate which activities and businesses are open based on local case rates and test positivity. As always, local public health departments may implement policies that are more restrictive than the state.

Blueprint Summary as of May 25

0 counties in the Purple (widespread) Tier

8 counties in the Red (substantial) Tier

35 counties in Orange (moderate) Tier

15 counties in Yellow (minimal) Tier

Blueprint tiers are updated weekly on Tuesdays. Find the status of activities in specific counties.

Testing Turnaround Time

The testing turnaround time dashboard reports how long California patients are waiting for COVID-19 test results. During the week of May 9 to May 15, the average time patients waited for test results was under one day. During this same time period, 86% of patients received test results in one day and 97% received them within two days.

Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C)

As of May 24, there have been 527 cases of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) reported statewide. MIS-C is a rare inflammatory condition associated with COVID-19 that can damage multiple organ systems. MIS-C can require hospitalization and be life threatening.

Your Actions Save Lives

Protect yourself, family, friends and your community by following these prevention measures:

– Get vaccinated when it’s your turn. Californians age 16+ are eligible to make an appointment.

– If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 (fever, cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, muscle or body aches), call your health care provider.

– If you believe you have been exposed, get tested. Free, confidential testing is available statewide.

– Keep gatherings small and outdoors and follow state and local public health guidance.

– Wear a mask and get the most out of masking – an effective mask has both good fit and good filtration.

– Wash hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

– Delay non-essential travel outside of California until you are fully vaccinated. Follow California’s travel advisory.

– Avoid close contact with people who are sick and stay home from work and school if you feel ill.

– Add your phone to the fight by signing up for COVID-19 exposure notifications from CA Notify.

– Answer the call or text if a contact tracer from the CA COVID Team or your local health department tries to connect.

Always check with trusted sources for the latest accurate information about novel coronavirus:

– Los Angeles County Department of Public Health

– California Department of Public Health

– Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

– Spanish

– World Health Organization

L.A. County residents can also call 2-1-1.

What to Do if You Think You’re Sick

Call ahead: If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 (fever, cough or shortness of breath), call your health care provider before seeking medical care so that appropriate precautions can be taken. More than 85 community testing sites also offer free, confidential testing: Find a COVID-19 Testing Site.

For more information about what Californians can do to prevent the spread of COVID-19, visit Coronavirus (COVID-19) in California.

California continues to issue guidance on preparing and protecting California from COVID-19. Consolidated guidance is available on the California Department of Public Health’s Guidance webpage.

