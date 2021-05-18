header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
77°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
May 18
1978 - Concert scene for "KISS Meets the Phantom of the Park" filmed at Magic Mountain [story]
KISS
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Metrics Continue Making Progress; SCV Cases Total 27,860
| Tuesday, May 18, 2021
LA County COVID-19

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday 12 new deaths and 159 new cases of COVID-19, with 27,860 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.

To date, Public Health identified 1,237,681 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of L.A. County and a total of 24,106 deaths.

Of the 12 new deaths reported Tuesday, six people that passed away were over the age of 80, two people who died were between the ages of 65 and 79, and four people who died were between the ages of 50 and 64.

There are 338 people with COVID-19 currently hospitalized and 20% of these people are in the ICU. Testing results are available for more than 6,653,000 individuals with 17% of people testing positive.

The State released updated blueprint tier numbers Tuesday; L.A. County’s adjusted case rate dropped from 1.4 new cases per 100,000 people to 1.2 new cases per 100,000. The overall test positivity rate dropped from 0.7% to 0.6% across the county and in areas with the fewest health affirming resources.

With declining case and test positivity rates, Los Angeles County remains in the least restrictive yellow tier in the State’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy.

California Tuesday Snapshot
The California Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday 3,666,591 confirmed cases and 61,513 deaths to date. There are 1,402 confirmed hospitalizations and 335 ICU hospitalizations in the state.

Numbers may not represent true day-over-day change as reporting of test results can be delayed.

There were 687 newly recorded confirmed cases Monday.

The 7-day positivity rate is 0.9%.

There have been 63,477,928 tests conducted in California. This represents an increase of 129,983 during the prior 24-hour reporting period.

As of May 18, providers have reported administering a total of 34,804,886 vaccine doses statewide. The CDC reports that 43,880,370 doses have been delivered to entities within the state. Numbers do not represent true day-to-day change as reporting may be delayed.For more vaccination data, visit the COVID-19 Vaccine Data Dashboard.For more vaccination data, visit the COVID-19 Vaccine Data Dashboard.

Health Care Workers

As of May 17, local health departments have reported 110,278 confirmed positive cases in health care workers and 457 deaths statewide.

Santa Clarita Valley Tuesday Update
As of 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, the L.A. County Public Health dashboard revised the total number of SCV deaths from 304 down to 303.

The following is the community breakdown of the 303 SCV residents who have died, according to the L.A. County dashboard:

259 in Santa Clarita (***revised from 260)

18 in Castaic

6 in Acton

6 in Stevenson Ranch

4 in unincorporated Canyon Country

3 in Agua Dulce

1 in unincorporated Bouquet Canyon

1 in Elizabeth Lake

1 in Lake Hughes

1 in Newhall

1 in unincorporated Saugus/Canyon Country

1 in Valencia

1 in Val Verde

Of the 27,860 cases reported to Public Health for the SCV to date, the community breakdown is as follows:

City of Santa Clarita: 20,401

Castaic: 3,734

(includes Pitchess Detention Center and North County Correctional Facility*)

Stevenson Ranch: 1,153

Canyon Country (unincorporated portion): 846

Acton: 475

Val Verde: 337

Agua Dulce: 282

Valencia (unincorporated portion west of I-5): 194

Saugus (unincorporated portion): 132

Elizabeth Lake: 76

Newhall (Unincorporated portion): 68

Bouquet Canyon: 47

Lake Hughes: 42

Saugus/Canyon Country: 40

Sand Canyon: 17

San Francisquito/Bouquet Canyon: 15

Placerita Canyon: 1

*Note: The county is unable to break out separate numbers for Castaic and PDC/NCCF because the county uses geotagging software that cannot be changed at this time, according to officials. Click here for the LASD COVID-19 dashboard.

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Tuesday Update
As of Tuesday, the hospital had one case pending, two patients were hospitalized in a dedicated COVID-19 unit, and a total of 1,231 patients had been treated and discharged since the pandemic began, hospital spokesman Patrick Moody said.

There were no additional deaths, keeping the total deaths at 147 people to date. The most recent death was March 21.

Privacy laws prohibit the hospital from releasing the community of residence for patients who die there; that info is reported by the L.A. County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard, which generally lags 48 hours behind.

L.A. County COVID-19L.A. County

“Our hearts go out to the families and friends who are experiencing the sorrow of losing a loved one to COVID-19,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health. “We continue to urge everyone eligible to get vaccinated so that our case and test positivity rates, hospitalizations and deaths remain low. With a high vaccination rate, when someone gets infected, there’s almost nowhere for the infection to spread to. Join the movement to end the pandemic by finding a place near you where you feel comfortable getting vaccinated.”

Young people can transmit COVID-19 just as easily as older people when people are unvaccinated and not masking or keeping their distance. When teens are vaccinated, it helps the entire community because their immunity prevents transmission of COVID-19 to others. While the risk of severe illness from COVID-19 is lower for teens than adults, unvaccinated teens can increase the spread of infection, while those vaccinated help contain the virus.

Anyone 12 and older living or working in L.A. County can get vaccinated. For now, only the Pfizer vaccine is approved for children, so make sure to go to a site that administers the Pfizer vaccine for children and teens. Many sites require that children be accompanied by a parent or guardian or that the child is accompanied by a responsible adult and has a signed consent form. Teens are also required to bring proof of their age at sites where they are not known to the provider.

Public Health is focusing efforts on the 43 school districts located in the hardest hit communities in the county, including LAUSD. The first part of the strategy involves organizing school site pop-up clinics. There are 60 school sites where pop-up clinics are providing vaccines to people in their surrounding communities. LAUSD is hoping to send mobile teams to over 200 school sites starting next week. The second part of this strategy involves onboarding existing school-based clinics as COVID-19 vaccine providers. Eighty-two percent of 62 existing school-based clinics are in low-resource zip codes. About half are on high school campuses and 11% are on middle school campuses. Eighteen of these school-based clinics are currently administering COVID-19 vaccines, and the capacity at these clinics ranges from 100 to 500 shots per day. Additionally, at least 12 school districts have a licensed school nurse who has expressed interest in providing the vaccine. Public Health is actively engaging these school districts and onboarding them to provide Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to students as well as to the communities.

Public Health will host a Vaccine Town Hall for Parents Tuesday, May 18, at 6:00 p.m. Join the town hall to get the latest updates on the COVID-19 vaccine, including information for children. The town hall will be streamed live on Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube @lapublichealth. For more information and to submit a question, visit: tinyurl.com/VaxTownHall4Parents.

To find a vaccination site near you, to make an appointment at vaccination sites, and much more, Visit: www.VaccinateLACounty.com (English) and www.VacunateLosAngeles.com (Spanish) If you don’t have internet access, can’t use a computer, or you’re over 65, you can call 1-833-540-0473 for help finding an appointment or scheduling a home-visit if you are homebound. Vaccinations are always free and open to eligible residents and workers regardless of immigration status.

County Reopening Protocols, COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard, COVID-19 Surveillance Interactive Dashboard, Roadmap to Recovery, Recovery Dashboard, and additional actions you can take to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website, www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.

California Tuesday
CA COVID-19

Blueprint Tier Assignments
The CDPH released the most recent statistics on COVID-19, including updated data and tiers for reducing COVID-19 in the state under the Blueprint for a Safer Economy.

Five counties are moving to a less restrictive tier, although local public health departments may implement policies that are more restrictive than the state. From Red (substantial) to Orange (moderate): Tehama. From Orange (moderate) to Yellow (minimal): Amador, Orange, Santa Clara and Santa Cruz. No counties moved to a more restrictive tier. No counties remain in the Purple (widespread) tier, 10 remain in the Red (substantial) tier, 35 in the Orange (moderate) tier and 13 are in the Yellow (minimal) tier.

Additional data and udpates:

Tracking COVID-19 in California

State Dashboard – Daily COVID-19 data

County Map – Local data, including tier status and ICU capacity

Data and Tools – Models and dashboards for researchers, scientists, and the public

Blueprint for a Safer Economy– Data for establishing tier status

COVID-19 Race & Ethnicity Data – Weekly updated Race & Ethnicity data

Cases and Deaths by Age Group – Weekly updated Deaths by Age Group data

Health Equity Dashboard – See how COVID-19 highlights existing inequities in health

Tracking Variants – Data on the variants California is currently monitoring

Safe Schools for All Hub – Information about safe in-person instruction

School Districts Reopening Map – data on public schools and reported outbreaks

Vaccine Eligibility Update

Individuals aged 12+ are eligible for vaccination. Visit myturn.ca.gov to make an appointment. Individuals aged 17 and younger may need the consent of a parent or legal guardian for vaccination. Visit Vaccinate All 58 to learn more about the safe and effective vaccines available.

Blueprint for a Safer Economy

All counties are under the rules and framework of the Blueprint for a Safer Economy and color-coded tiers that indicate which activities and businesses are open based on local case rates and test positivity. As always, local public health departments may implement policies that are more restrictive than the state.

Blueprint Summary as of May 17

0 counties in the Purple (widespread) Tier

10 counties in the Red (substantial) Tier

35 counties in Orange (moderate) Tier

13 counties in Yellow (minimal) Tier

Blueprint tiers are updated weekly on Tuesdays. Find the status of activities in specific counties.

Testing Turnaround Time

The testing turnaround time dashboard reports how long California patients are waiting for COVID-19 test results. During the week of May 2 to May 8, the average time patients waited for test results was just under one day. During this same time period, 84% of patients received test results in one day and 96% received them within two days.

Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C)

As of May 17, there have been 520 cases of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) reported statewide. MIS-C is a rare inflammatory condition associated with COVID-19 that can damage multiple organ systems. MIS-C can require hospitalization and be life threatening.

Your Actions Save Lives
Protect yourself, family, friends and your community by following these prevention measures:

– Get vaccinated when it’s your turn. Californians age 16+ are eligible to make an appointment.

– If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 (fever, cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, muscle or body aches), call your health care provider.

– If you believe you have been exposed, get tested. Free, confidential testing is available statewide.

– Keep gatherings small and outdoors and follow state and local public health guidance.

– Wear a mask and get the most out of masking – an effective mask has both good fit and good filtration.

– Wash hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

– Delay non-essential travel outside of California until you are fully vaccinated. Follow California’s travel advisory.

– Avoid close contact with people who are sick and stay home from work and school if you feel ill.

– Add your phone to the fight by signing up for COVID-19 exposure notifications from CA Notify.

– Answer the call or text if a contact tracer from the CA COVID Team or your local health department tries to connect.

Always check with trusted sources for the latest accurate information about novel coronavirus:

Los Angeles County Department of Public Health

California Department of Public Health

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Spanish

World Health Organization

L.A. County residents can also call 2-1-1.

What to Do if You Think You’re Sick
Call ahead: If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 (fever, cough or shortness of breath), call your health care provider before seeking medical care so that appropriate precautions can be taken. More than 85 community testing sites also offer free, confidential testing: Find a COVID-19 Testing Site.

For more information about what Californians can do to prevent the spread of COVID-19, visit Coronavirus (COVID-19) in California.

California continues to issue guidance on preparing and protecting California from COVID-19. Consolidated guidance is available on the California Department of Public Health’s Guidance webpage.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NewsBreak
LOCAL NEWS HEADLINES
> LOCAL NEWS ARCHIVE
Dorsey Pleads No Contest to Killing Estranged Wife
Tuesday, May 18, 2021
Dorsey Pleads No Contest to Killing Estranged Wife
The estranged husband accused of killing Michelle Dorsey, 39, in her Saugus home pleaded no contest to five felony charges Monday.
FULL STORY...
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Metrics Continue Making Progress; SCV Cases Total 27,860
Tuesday, May 18, 2021
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Metrics Continue Making Progress; SCV Cases Total 27,860
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday 12 new deaths and 159 new cases of COVID-19, with 27,860 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
FULL STORY...
Lancaster Man Gets Life Without Parole for 2016 Killing of Sgt. Steve Owen
Tuesday, May 18, 2021
Lancaster Man Gets Life Without Parole for 2016 Killing of Sgt. Steve Owen
The Lancaster man who pleaded guilty last month to the 2016 murder of Sgt. Steven Owen was sentenced to life without parole on Monday.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Supes Approve Barger Motion to Accept $3M Children’s Mental Health Grant
Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion by Supervisor Kathryn Barger and coauthored by Supervisor Holly Mitchell that will allow the Department of Mental Health to accept a $2.9 million grant from the California Health Facilities Financing Authority to develop 12 Crisis Stabilization Unit beds for children at the Olive View-UCLA Medical Center and the Martin Luther King Jr. Child and Family Wellbeing Center.
Supes Approve Barger Motion to Accept $3M Children’s Mental Health Grant
SCV Resident Nominated for Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s 2021 Gold Coast Man of the Year
The Greater Los Angeles Region of The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society is pleased to announce that Jamie Alamillo from the Santa Clarita Valley has been nominated as a candidate for LLS’s 2021 Gold Coast Man of the Year.
SCV Resident Nominated for Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s 2021 Gold Coast Man of the Year
Vivint Home Security Names Santa Clarita Top 20 Safest Community in U.S.
Santa Clarita has been named one of the safest communities in the United States by Vivint Home Security in their official Vivint Home Security Safest Cities report for 2021.
Vivint Home Security Names Santa Clarita Top 20 Safest Community in U.S.
Logix’s Nonprofit Foundation Shares $100,000 with Local Charities
Logix Federal Credit Union announced Tuesday that its nonprofit foundation, Logix Community Stars, distributed $100,000 this month to four local nonprofit organizations, including Circle of Hope in Santa Clarita.
Logix’s Nonprofit Foundation Shares $100,000 with Local Charities
Dorsey Pleads No Contest to Killing Estranged Wife
The estranged husband accused of killing Michelle Dorsey, 39, in her Saugus home pleaded no contest to five felony charges Monday.
Dorsey Pleads No Contest to Killing Estranged Wife
Proposed Sand Canyon Resort Back Before Planning Commission
The Santa Clarita Planning Commission will hold its regular meeting virtually Tuesday, May 18, at 6:00 p.m.
Proposed Sand Canyon Resort Back Before Planning Commission
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Metrics Continue Making Progress; SCV Cases Total 27,860
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday 12 new deaths and 159 new cases of COVID-19, with 27,860 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Metrics Continue Making Progress; SCV Cases Total 27,860
Lancaster Man Gets Life Without Parole for 2016 Killing of Sgt. Steve Owen
The Lancaster man who pleaded guilty last month to the 2016 murder of Sgt. Steven Owen was sentenced to life without parole on Monday.
Lancaster Man Gets Life Without Parole for 2016 Killing of Sgt. Steve Owen
SCV Sheriff’s Station Honors Fallen Officers at Memorial Torch Relay
While the COVID-19 pandemic halted plans for a relay run, Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies still gathered Thursday at Jake Kuredjian Park in Stevenson Ranch to honor fallen officers with a Memorial Torch Run.
SCV Sheriff’s Station Honors Fallen Officers at Memorial Torch Relay
Today in SCV History (May 18)
1978 - Concert scene for "KISS Meets the Phantom of the Park" filmed at Magic Mountain [story]
KISS
SCV Helping Organizations Mark National Foster Care Month
May is National Foster Care Month, a time to acknowledge the families and professionals who help children and youth in foster care each day.
SCV Helping Organizations Mark National Foster Care Month
Attorney General Announces Task Force to Combat COVID-19 Fraud
U.S. Attorney General Merrick B. Garland announced the establishment of the COVID-19 Fraud Enforcement Task Force on Monday, May 17, to enhance enforcement efforts against COVID-19 related fraud.
Attorney General Announces Task Force to Combat COVID-19 Fraud
Families to Receive Child Tax Credits Starting July 15
Funds will start flowing to millions of kids and their families beginning July 15 courtesy of the newly expanded Child Tax Credit, the White House announced Monday.
Families to Receive Child Tax Credits Starting July 15
LASD Hosting Active Shooter Drill at Castaic Lake
Sheriff’s Department officials are asking the public to stay clear of Castaic Lake on Tuesday morning due to an active shooter drill that’s being conducted there.
LASD Hosting Active Shooter Drill at Castaic Lake
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: Masking Requirements to Remain in LA County; 27,858 Total Cases in SCV
On Monday, Los Angeles County Public Health officials confirmed that the State and L.A. County will be keeping the current masking guidance until June 15 to remain in alignment with the L.A. County Health Officer Order of May 3.
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: Masking Requirements to Remain in LA County; 27,858 Total Cases in SCV
Arson Suspect in Custody as Crews Battle LA Wildfire
Los Angeles police have arrested a man suspected of igniting a wildfire that has so far burned over 1,300 acres and spurred mandatory evacuations as fire crews battled the blaze in steep, brush-filled terrain in a canyon community west of the city.
Arson Suspect in Custody as Crews Battle LA Wildfire
Filming This Week in SCV: ‘Star Trek Picard,’ ‘Good Trouble,’ 7 More Productions
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has reported 9 productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley aka "Hollywood North" the week of Monday, May 17-23, 2021
Filming This Week in SCV: ‘Star Trek Picard,’ ‘Good Trouble,’ 7 More Productions
New Report Highlights Income Disparities in Entry-Level Arts Organization Staff in LA County
A new report published by the Los Angeles County Department of Arts and Culture and Claremont Graduate University’s Center for Business and Management of the Arts revealed disparities between earnings of L.A. County arts administrators that identify as Black, Indigenous, and People of Color and their White counterparts.
New Report Highlights Income Disparities in Entry-Level Arts Organization Staff in LA County
CDC Funding to Support COVID-19 Testing at Schools
Santa Clarita Valley’s six school districts could receive a little over $7.5 million from Los Angeles County to provide comprehensive COVID-19 screening programs at SCV schools.
CDC Funding to Support COVID-19 Testing at Schools
Today in SCV History (May 17)
1993 - Dale Poe, 61, developer of Stevenson Ranch, killed in car crash [story]
Stevenson Ranch fountain
Today in SCV History (May 16)
1938 - Brand-new Lockheed transport plane crashes in Agua Dulce; all 9 perish including 2 infants [story]
plane crash
Today in SCV History (May 15)
1969 - Board of Trustees selects "College of the Canyons" name [story]
COC
Sand Canyon Resort Development Returns to Planning Commission
The city of Santa Clarita Planning Commission is scheduled to conduct a public hearing Tuesday to further deliberate on the Sand Canyon Resort development.
Sand Canyon Resort Development Returns to Planning Commission
KAP7, CIF-SS Announce Extension of Five-Year Ball Partnership
The CIF Southern Section and KAP7 International, Inc. announced a five-year partnership extension for KAP7 to be the official boys and girls water polo ball for all championship events.
KAP7, CIF-SS Announce Extension of Five-Year Ball Partnership
%d bloggers like this: