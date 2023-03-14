Tuesday COVID Roundup: 27 New SCV Cases

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday no new deaths and 27 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley, with 11 additional deaths and 774 new cases countywide.
This new data brings Los Angeles County death totals to 35,853 deaths, county case totals to 3,716,873 and Santa Clarita Valley case totals to 98,732 since March of 2020. SCV deaths from COVID-19 remain at 551.
Currently, there are 474 people hospitalized with COVID-19.
More than 12,965,000 individuals tested; 25% of people tested positive to date.
With recent decisions to end federal, state and local emergency orders related to COVID-19, Los Angeles County residents are reminded to continue taking sensible steps to protect themselves and others against severe illness and help keep hospitalization and death rates low.
During this new phase, Public Health is committed to ensuring easy access to free lifesaving preventative services, including testing, vaccinations and boosters, and treatment.
One of the most effective ways to prevent severe illness is to get the updated bivalent booster, which has been shown to offer boosted individuals increased protection against hospitalizations and deaths when compared to individuals who were vaccinated but had not received the updated booster.
Find a location to get boosted at VaccinateLACounty.com, VacunateLosAngeles.com (en español). Telehealth services to connect residents to COVID-19 vaccinations, boosters and medication may be accessed by calling 833-540-0473, 8 a.m. – 8:30 p.m.; 7 days a week.
William S. Hart Union High School District
The William S. Hart Union High School District provides ongoing information to our community regarding COVID-19 cases while maintaining confidentiality for our students and staff. The COVID-19 case data below is updated regularly to indicate any currently confirmed COVID-19 positive case in staff members or students by school site. The data below is specific to individuals who have been physically present on a District campus within 14 days of receiving a positive COVID-19 test. The District, in conjunction with the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, conducts contact tracing and directly notifies and provides resources for parents of students identified as close contacts (6 feet or less for 15 cumulative minutes or more).
Santa Clarita Valley Tuesday Update
As of 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, the L.A. County Public Health dashboard reported no additional deaths from COVID-19 in the Santa Clarita Valley, keeping the total number of deaths in the SCV at 551.
NOTE: As of Dec. 20, 2022, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health switched to a new geocoding process to improve the accuracy and completeness of geocoded data. Geocoding is the process of assigning an address to specific geographic coordinates (latitude/longitude). As a result, approximately 1,500 cases (0.04%) were removed from the cumulative count as they were determined to be out of jurisdiction with the improved geocoding. The switch to this improved process also resulted in minor changes to cumulative case/death counts by Supervisor District, Service Planning Area, city/community, and area poverty categories.
The following is the community breakdown per L.A. County’s dashboard:
Santa Clarita: 450
Castaic: 30 (revised from 33)
Acton: 18 (revised from 19)
Stevenson Ranch: 18
Unincorporated Canyon Country: 10
Agua Dulce: 7
Val Verde: 6
Elizabeth Lake: 4
Lake Hughes: 2
Valencia: 2
Unincorporated Bouquet Canyon: 2
Newhall: 1
Unincorporated Saugus/Canyon Country: 1
SCV Cases
Of the 98,732 cases reported to Public Health for the SCV to date, the community breakdown is as follows:
Santa Clarita: 72,936
Castaic: 9,577
Stevenson Ranch: 5,940
Canyon Country: 3,741
Acton: 2,005
Val Verde: 1,214
Agua Dulce: 986
Valencia: 931
Saugus: 343
Elizabeth Lake: 286
Bouquet Canyon: 204
Lake Hughes: 203
Saugus/ CC: 130
Newhall: 105
Sand Canyon: 63
San Francisquito: 44
Placerita Canyon: 24
*Note: The county is unable to break out separate numbers for Castaic and PDC/NCCF because the county uses geotagging software that cannot be changed at this time, according to officials. Click here for the LASD COVID-19 dashboard.
California Tuesday
The California Department of Public Health now updates their numbers on Thursdays. The information below is from the most recent data released Thursday, March 9.
Vaccinations
– 88,280,319 total vaccines administered.
– 72.7% of the population has been vaccinated with a primary series.
– 8,995 people a day are receiving COVID-19 vaccination (average daily dose count over 7 days).
Cases
– California has 11,146,227 confirmed cases to date.
– Thursday’s average case count is 2,612 (average daily case count over 7 days).
– During January 2023, unvaccinated people were 2.6 times more likely to get COVID-19 than people who were vaccinated with at least a primary series.
Testing
– The testing positivity rate is 5.9% (average rate over 7 days).
Hospitalizations
– There are 2,375 hospitalizations statewide.
– There are 279 ICU patients statewide.
– During January 2023, unvaccinated people were 2.6 times more likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19 than people who were vaccinated with at least a primary series.
Deaths
– There have been 100,640 COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic.
– COVID-19 claims the lives of 17 Californians each day (average daily death count over 7 days).
– During January 2023, unvaccinated people were 2.9 times more likely to die from COVID-19 than people who were vaccinated with at least a primary series.
Health Care Workers
As of March 8, local health departments have reported 192,269 confirmed positive cases in health care workers and 602 deaths statewide.
Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C). This is the most recent data reported:
As of Dec. 19, there have been 1,048 cases of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) reported statewide. MIS-C is a rare inflammatory condition associated with COVID-19 that can damage multiple organ systems. MIS-C can require hospitalization and be life threatening.
Slow the Spread: Get Vaccinated and Boosted for COVID-19
The risk for COVID-19 exposure and infection continues as a number of Californians remain unvaccinated and unboosted.
Real-world evidence continues to show that the vaccine is preventing severe illness, hospitalization, and death. Public health officials urge Californians to get vaccinated and boosted as soon as possible.
It is recommended that every individual six months of age and older receive their primary COVID-19 vaccine series and booster dose.
It is recommended that every vaccinated person 12 years or older should get a booster as long as they received their second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine at least five months ago or they received their Johnson & Johnson vaccine at least two months ago.
Vaccination appointments can be made by visiting myturn.ca.gov or calling 1-833-422-4255. The consent of a parent or legal guardian may be needed for those under age 18 to receive a vaccination. Visit Vaccinate All 58 to learn more about the safe and effective vaccines available for all Californians 5+.
Your Actions Save Lives
Protect yourself, family, friends and your community by following these prevention measures:
Keep California Healthy
Protect yourself, family, friends and your community by following these prevention measures:
– Get vaccinated when it’s your turn. Californians age 16+ are eligible to make an appointment.
– If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 (fever, cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, muscle or body aches), call your health care provider.
What to Do if You Think You’re Sick
Call ahead: If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 (fever, cough or shortness of breath), call your health care provider before seeking medical care so that appropriate precautions can be taken. More than 85 community testing sites also offer free, confidential testing: Find a COVID-19 Testing Site.
