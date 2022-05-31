Tuesday COVID Roundup: Countywide Transmission Rates Remain High

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday four new deaths, 2,151 new cases countywide, with 56 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.

This new data brings Los Angeles County death totals to 32,133, county case totals to 2,976,323 and Santa Clarita Valley case totals to 77,221 since March of 2020. SCV deaths from COVID-19 remain at 474. There are 479 people with COVID-19 currently hospitalized countywide.

The lower number of cases and deaths likely reflect reporting delays over the holiday weekend. Of the four new deaths reported today, two were between the ages of 65-79 and two were aged 80 years or older. Of the 4 newly reported deaths, all had underlying health conditions.

Public Health has reported a total of positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of L.A. County. Tuesday’s positivity rate is 4.0%.

Testing results are available for more than 12,017,244 individuals, with 22% of people testing positive.

Public Health Encouraging Additional Safeguards Amid Increasing Outbreaks

With increases in the number of cases, hospitalizations, outbreaks at worksites, and the test positivity rate, Public Health encourages everyone to layer in additional protections to safeguard those most vulnerable, especially workers and the elderly.

Cases continue to increase in L.A. County, as the average number of daily new cases reported over the last seven days increased to 4,442 from one month ago when the number reported was 1,935 – an increase of 130%.

The seven-day average test positivity rate also increased when compared to one month ago. The rate today is 4%, more than double from what it was one month ago on April 30 when the seven-day average test positivity rate was 1.8%.

While hospitalizations remain relatively modest, higher case numbers have translated to an increase in the number of people hospitalized. Over the last seven days, the average number of COVID-positive patients per day in L.A. County hospitals was 452, an increase of 92% from one month ago when the average number of COVID-positive patients per day was 236.

Older adults are substantially more likely to require hospitalization than younger individuals and the number of older adults requiring hospitalization has increased significantly with this latest surge in cases. On April 23, the COVID hospitalization rate for residents 80 years old and older was 37 per 100,000 people. One month later, on May 23, the hospitalization rate for residents 80 years old and older was 67 per 100,000 people, an 82% increase.

With high rates of transmission, outbreaks across many sectors are also increasing. One month ago, for the two-week period ending May 2, there were 14 outbreaks opened at skilled nursing facilities, 15 outbreaks opened among people experiencing homelessness, and 40 outbreaks opened at worksites. For the two-week period ending May 30, there were 35 outbreaks opened at skilled nursing facilities (150% increase), 32 outbreaks opened among people experiencing homelessness (113% increase), and 62 outbreaks opened at worksites (55% increase). Outbreaks at schools remained high with 28 outbreaks opened during the two-week period ending May 30.

And while many of those infected experience mild or moderate illness, the risk is not equally distributed. Older people and those with chronic health conditions remain at higher risk, even if vaccinated. With the most infectious variants to date circulating across LA County, reducing possible exposures makes a difference, particularly for those working at jobs that put them in close contact with many other workers and customers during the course of the day.

– Get tested to help reduce the spread, especially if you traveled for the holidays, have had a possible exposure, or have symptoms, or are gathering with people not in your household

– Adhere to masking requirements when indoors or at crowded outdoor spaces, regardless of vaccination status

– Residents are legally required to be isolated if they have a positive COVID test result and vaccinated close contacts with symptoms and unvaccinated close contacts need to be quarantined.

For information on where you can get tested, please visit www.covid19.lacounty.gov/testing/.

For updated isolation and quarantine guidance, please visit www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.

COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective and are recommended for everyone 5 years old and older to help protect against COVID-19. Vaccinations are always free and open to eligible residents and workers regardless of immigration status. Appointments are not needed at all Public Health vaccination sites and many community sites where first, second, and third doses are available.

To find a vaccination site near you, or to make an appointment, please visit:

www.VaccinateLACounty.com (English) or

www.VacunateLosAngeles.com (Spanish).

William S. Hart Union High School District COVID-19 Dashboard

The William S. Hart Union High School District provides ongoing information to our community regarding COVID-19 cases while maintaining confidentiality for our students and staff. The COVID-19 case data below is updated regularly to indicate any currently confirmed COVID-19 positive case in staff members or students by school site. The data below is specific to individuals who have been physically present on a District campus within 14 days of receiving a positive COVID-19 test. The District, in conjunction with the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, conducts contact tracing and directly notifies and provides resources for parents of students identified as close contacts (6 feet or less for 15 cumulative minutes or more).

Note: To see the communication process in the event of a positive COVID-19 case, visit

https://www.hartdistrict.org/apps/pages/covid-19dashboard.

Schools Community Dashboard

Student Dashboard

Staff Dashboard

Santa Clarita Valley Tuesday Update

As of 4 p.m. Tuesday, the L.A. County Public Health dashboard reported no additional deaths, keeping the total number of deaths in the SCV to 474.

The following is the community breakdown per L.A. County’s dashboard:

Santa Clarita: 385

Castaic: 31

Acton: 17

Stevenson Ranch: 15

Unincorporated Canyon Country: 9 (revised from 10)

Agua Dulce: 6

Val Verde: 3 (revised from 4)

Valencia: 2

Unincorporated Bouquet Canyon: 2

Elizabeth Lake: 1

Newhall: 1

unincorporated Saugus/Canyon Country: 1

Lake Hughes: 1

SCV Cases

Of the 77,277 cases reported to Public Health for the SCV to date, the community breakdown is as follows:

Santa Clarita: 56,973

Castaic: 7,984

Stevenson Ranch: 4,440

Canyon Country (unincorporated portion): 2,749

Acton: 1,568

Val Verde: 881

Agua Dulce: 804

Valencia (unincorporated portion west of I-5): 732

Saugus (unincorporated portion): 338

Elizabeth Lake: 215

Bouquet Canyon: 156

Lake Hughes: 154

Saugus/Canyon Country: 95

Newhall (Unincorporated portion): 88

Sand Canyon: 49

San Francisquito/Bouquet Canyon: 36

Placerita Canyon: 15

*Note: The county is unable to break out separate numbers for Castaic and PDC/NCCF because the county uses geotagging software that cannot be changed at this time, according to officials. Click here for the LASD COVID-19 dashboard.

California Tuesday

The California Department of Public Health now updates their numbers on Tuesday and Friday.

Note: As of deadline Tuesday, the CDPH had not released updated data. The information below is from the most recent data released Friday, May 27.

Vaccinations

– 76,146,348 total vaccines administered.

– 84.1% of the eligible population (5+) has been vaccinated with at least one dose.

– 53,127 people a day are receiving COVID-19 vaccination (average daily dose count over 7 days).

Cases

– California has 8,896,174 confirmed cases to date.

– Friday’s average case count is 12,362 (average daily case count over 7 days).

– Unvaccinated people are 4.8 times more likely to get COVID-19 than boosted individuals (May 2, 2022 – May 8, 2022).

Testing

– The testing positivity rate is 7% (average rate over 7 days).

Hospitalizations

– There are 2,056 hospitalizations statewide.

– There are 244 ICU patients statewide.

– Unvaccinated people are 6.8 times more likely to be hospitalized than boosted individuals (May 2, 2022 – May 8, 2022).

Deaths

– There have been 90,612 COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

– COVID-19 claims the lives of 9 Californians each day (average daily death count over 7 days).

– Unvaccinated people are 10.1 times more likely to die than boosted individuals (April 25, 2022 – May 1, 2022).

Health Care Workers

As of May 26, local health departments have reported 160,894 confirmed positive cases in health care workers and 580 deaths statewide.

Testing Turnaround Time

The testing turnaround time dashboard reports how long California patients are waiting for COVID-19 test results. During the week of May 15 to May 21, the average time patients waited for test results was 0.8 day. During this same time period, 89% of patients received test results in one day and 98% received them within two days.

Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C)

As of May 26, 2022, there have been 984 cases of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) reported statewide. MIS-C is a rare inflammatory condition associated with COVID-19 that can damage multiple organ systems. MIS-C can require hospitalization and be life threatening.

Additional Updates

Mask Guidance: Under California’s mask guidance, universal masking is required only in specified higher risk settings like hospitals, public transit and congregate living facilities. Unvaccinated persons are required to mask in all indoor public settings. Fully vaccinated individuals are recommended to continue indoor masking when the risk may be high. Workplaces will continue to follow the COVID-19 prevention standards set by CalOSHA. Local health jurisdictions may implement requirements that are stricter than state guidance.

Slow the Spread: Get Vaccinated and Boosted for COVID-19

The risk for COVID-19 exposure and infection continues as a number of Californians remain unvaccinated and unboosted.

Real-world evidence continues to show that the vaccine is preventing severe illness, hospitalization, and death. Public health officials urge Californians to get vaccinated and boosted as soon as possible.

It is recommended that every vaccinated person 12 years or older should get a booster as long as they received their second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine at least five months ago or they received their Johnson & Johnson vaccine at least two months ago.

Vaccination appointments can be made by visiting myturn.ca.gov or calling 1-833-422-4255. The consent of a parent or legal guardian may be needed for those under age 18 to receive a vaccination. Visit Vaccinate All 58 to learn more about the safe and effective vaccines available for all Californians 5+.

Your Actions Save Lives

Protect yourself, family, friends and your community by following these prevention measures:

Keep California Healthy

Protect yourself, family, friends and your community by following these prevention measures:

– Get vaccinated when it’s your turn. Californians age 16+ are eligible to make an appointment.

– If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 (fever, cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, muscle or body aches), call your health care provider.

– If you believe you have been exposed, get tested. Free, confidential testing is available statewide.

– Keep gatherings small and outdoors and follow state and local public health guidance.

– Wear a mask and get the most out of masking – an effective mask has both good fit and good filtration.

– Wash hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

– Delay non-essential travel outside of California until you are fully vaccinated. Follow California’s travel advisory.

– Avoid close contact with people who are sick and stay home from work and school if you feel ill.

– Add your phone to the fight by signing up for COVID-19 exposure notifications from CA Notify.

– Answer the call or text if a contact tracer from the CA COVID Team or your local health department tries to connect.

