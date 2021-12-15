Tuesday COVID Roundup: Henry Mayo Confirms 187th Death; Public Health Reports 8 New Omicron Cases

Uploaded: , Tuesday, Dec 14, 2021

By Press Release

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital reported two additional COVID-19 deaths, bringing the total number of deaths from the virus to 187 since the onset of the pandemic, spokesman Patrick Moody confirmed Tuesday.

The hospital also reported zero tests pending, 22 patients in the hospital, and a total of 1,678 patients who have been treated and discharged since the pandemic began.

Privacy laws prohibit the hospital from releasing the community of residence for patients who die there; that info is reported by the L.A. County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard, which generally lags 48 hours behind.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles County Department of Public Health officials confirmed Tuesday eight additional cases of the Omicron variant bringing the total of confirmed cases in L.A. County to 15.

Available information to date indicates:

– 7 were symptomatic, none required hospitalization

– 8th case has unknown symptoms status

– 5 of the 8 were fully vaccinated and none have received a booster

– 1 reported international travel and 2 reported travel outside California

– 2 of the 8 had previous SARS-CoV-2 infections

– 2 cases live in the same household

Preliminary data indicates that the Omicron variant is highly infectious and that being fully vaccinated might not provide adequate protection against infection. Public Health encourages everyone who is eligible for a booster to get one as soon as possible and to continue wearing a mask when in crowded public spaces.

Public health has also reported the latest data on COVID-19 and confirmed 15 new deaths and 1,138 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 39,895 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.

– 718 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19

– More than 9,615,000 individuals tested; 15% of people tested positive

* Number reflects an undercount due to a lag from weekend reporting.

Data is by date reported by DPH, but does not necessarily represent the date of testing, hospitalization, or death.

A wide range of data and dashboards on COVID-19 from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health are available on the Public Health website at http://www.publichealth.lacounty.gov including:

– COVID-19 Daily Data (cases, deaths, testing, testing positivity rate, mortality rate, and hospitalizations)

– Gender, Age, Race/Ethnicity and City/Community Cases and Deaths

– Recovery Metrics

– Contract Tracing Metrics

– Skilled Nursing Facility Metrics

– Citations due to Health Officer Order Noncompliance

Outbreaks:

– Residential Congregate Sessions

– Non-Residential Settings

– Homeless Service Settings

**More from L.A. County Below**

William S. Hart Union High School District COVID-19 Dashboard

The William S. Hart Union High School District provides ongoing information to our community regarding COVID-19 cases while maintaining confidentiality for our students and staff. The COVID-19 case data below is updated regularly to indicate any currently confirmed COVID-19 positive case in staff members or students by school site. The data below is specific to individuals who have been physically present on a District campus within 14 days of receiving a positive COVID-19 test. The District, in conjunction with the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, conducts contact tracing and directly notifies and provides resources for parents of students identified as close contacts (6 feet or less for 15 cumulative minutes or more).

Note: To see the communication process in the event of a positive COVID-19 case, visit https://www.hartdistrict.org/apps/pages/covid-19dashboard.

Student Dashboard

Staff Dashboard

Santa Clarita Valley Tuesday Update

As of 4:00 p.m. Tuesday, the L.A. County Public Health dashboard remains unchanged with 368 COVID-19 deaths to date in the Santa Clarita Valley.

The following is the community breakdown of the 368 SCV residents who have died, according to the L.A. County dashboard:

303 in Santa Clarita

22 in Castaic

13 in Acton

9 in Stevenson Ranch

7 in unincorporated Canyon Country

5 in Agua Dulce

3 in Val Verde

2 in Valencia

1 in unincorporated Bouquet Canyon

1 in Elizabeth Lake

1 in Newhall

1 in unincorporated Saugus/Canyon Country

0 in Lake Hughes (**revised from 1)

SCV Cases

Of the 39,895 cases reported to Public Health for the SCV to date, the community breakdown is as follows:

Santa Clarita: 29,296

Castaic: 4,689

Stevenson Ranch: 1,920

Canyon Country (unincorporated portion): 1,255

Acton: 853

Val Verde: 458

Agua Dulce: 445

Valencia (unincorporated portion west of I-5): 323

Saugus (unincorporated portion): 189

Elizabeth Lake: 128

Bouquet Canyon: 85

Lake Hughes: 77

Newhall (Unincorporated portion): 70

Saugus/Canyon Country: 55

Sand Canyon: 24

San Francisquito/Bouquet Canyon: 23

Placerita Canyon: 5

*Note: The county is unable to break out separate numbers for Castaic and PDC/NCCF because the county uses geotagging software that cannot be changed at this time, according to officials. Click here for the LASD COVID-19 dashboard.



California Tuesday Update

Beginning Dec. 15, CDPH will require masks to be worn in all indoor public settings irrespective of vaccine status through Jan.15, 2022, at which point California will make further recommendations as needed in response to the pandemic. For more information, click [here].

CDPH has updated requirements for attending mega-events, like concerts and sporting events. Prior to attending an event, attendees will now be required to provide either proof of vaccination, a negative antigen COVID-19 test within one day of the event, or a negative PCR test within two days of the event.

A travel advisory is now in effect. It is recommended that all travelers arriving in California test for COVID-19 within three to five days after arrival, regardless of their vaccination status.

Statewide COVID-19 Data

Cases, hospitalizations and deaths are largely occurring among unvaccinated populations. See the data for unvaccinated and vaccinated cases, hospitalizations and deaths.

– Unvaccinated people were 7.1 times more likely to get COVID-19 (data from Nov. 21, 2021 to Nov. 27, 2021).

– Unvaccinated people were 12.5 times more likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19 (data from Nov. 14, 2021 to Nov. 20, 2021).

– Unvaccinated people were 13.0 times more likely to die from COVID-19 (data from Nov. 7, 2021 to Nov. 13, 2021).

Vaccinations

– 61,499,935 total vaccines administered.

– 77.8% of the eligible population (5+) has been vaccinated with at least one dose.

– 209,227 people a day are receiving COVID-19 vaccination (average daily dose count over 7 days).

Cases

– California has 4,891,985 confirmed cases to date.

– Monday’s average case count is 5,715 (average daily case count over 7 days).

Testing

– The testing positivity rate is 2.2% (average rate over 7 days).

Hospitalizations

– There are 3,930 hospitalizations statewide.

– There are 990 ICU patients statewide.

Deaths

– There have been 74,704 COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

– COVID-19 claims the lives of 49 Californians each day (average daily death count over 7 days).

Omicron Variant

CDPH issued a statement on the Omicron variant on November 28, 2021. For more information about the variant, see the Omicron variant fact sheet.

Health Care Workers

As of Dec. 9, local health departments have reported 131,821 confirmed positive cases in health care workers and 531 deaths statewide.

Testing Turnaround Time

The testing turnaround time dashboard reports how long California patients are waiting for COVID-19 test results. During the week of Nov.28 to Dec. 4, the average time patients waited for test results was 1.0 day. During this same time period, 75% of patients received test results in one day and 97% received them within two days.

Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C)

As of Dec. 13, there have been 740 cases of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) reported statewide. MIS-C is a rare inflammatory condition associated with COVID-19 that can damage multiple organ systems. MIS-C can require hospitalization and be life threatening.

Keep California Healthy

Protect yourself, family, friends and your community by following these prevention measures:

– Get vaccinated when it’s your turn. Californians age 16+ are eligible to make an appointment.

– If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 (fever, cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, muscle or body aches), call your health care provider.

– If you believe you have been exposed, get tested. Free, confidential testing is available statewide.

– Keep gatherings small and outdoors and follow state and local public health guidance.

– Wear a mask and get the most out of masking – an effective mask has both good fit and good filtration.

– Wash hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

– Delay non-essential travel outside of California until you are fully vaccinated. Follow California’s travel advisory.

– Avoid close contact with people who are sick and stay home from work and school if you feel ill.

– Add your phone to the fight by signing up for COVID-19 exposure notifications from CA Notify.

– Answer the call or text if a contact tracer from the CA COVID Team or your local health department tries to connect.

Additional data and udpates:

Tracking COVID-19 in California

State Dashboard – Daily COVID-19 data

County Map – Local data, including tier status and ICU capacity

Data and Tools – Models and dashboards for researchers, scientists, and the public

Blueprint for a Safer Economy– Data for establishing tier status

COVID-19 Race & Ethnicity Data – Weekly updated Race & Ethnicity data

Cases and Deaths by Age Group – Weekly updated Deaths by Age Group data

Health Equity Dashboard – See how COVID-19 highlights existing inequities in health

Tracking Variants – Data on the variants California is currently monitoring

Safe Schools for All Hub – Information about safe in-person instruction

School Districts Reopening Map – data on public schools and reported outbreaks

Always check with trusted sources for the latest accurate information about novel coronavirus:

– Los Angeles County Department of Public Health

– California Department of Public Health

– Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

– Spanish

– World Health Organization

L.A. County

County Reopening Protocols, COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard, COVID-19 Surveillance Interactive Dashboard, Roadmap to Recovery, Recovery Dashboard, and additional actions you can take to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website, www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.

L.A. County residents can also call 2-1-1.

What to Do if You Think You’re Sick

Call ahead: If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 (fever, cough or shortness of breath), call your health care provider before seeking medical care so that appropriate precautions can be taken. More than 85 community testing sites also offer free, confidential testing: Find a COVID-19 Testing Site.

For more information about what Californians can do to prevent the spread of COVID-19, visit Coronavirus (COVID-19) in California.

California continues to issue guidance on preparing and protecting California from COVID-19. Consolidated guidance is available on the California Department of Public Health’s Guidance webpage.

