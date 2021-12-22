Tuesday COVID Roundup: Henry Mayo Confirms 190th Death

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital reported an additional COVID-19 death Tuesday, bringing the total number of deaths from the virus to 190 since the onset of the pandemic, spokesman Patrick Moody confirmed.
The hospital also reported zero tests pending, 24 patients in the hospital, and a total of 1,690 patients who have been treated and discharged since the pandemic began.
Privacy laws prohibit the hospital from releasing the community of residence for patients who die there; that info is reported by the L.A. County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard, which generally lags 48 hours behind.
Meanwhile, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health officials confirmed Tuesday 25 new deaths and 3,052 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 40,493 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
In addition, Public Health confirmed four additional cases of the Omicron variant for a total of 102 cases in L.A. County.
Public Health also reported that 741 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 and more than 9,800,000 individuals have been tested, with 15% of those people confirmed to have tested positive.
* Number reflects an undercount due to a lag from weekend reporting.
Data is by date reported by DPH, but does not necessarily represent the date of testing, hospitalization, or death.
A wide range of data and dashboards on COVID-19 from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health are available on the Public Health website at http://www.publichealth.lacounty.gov including:
William S. Hart Union High School District COVID-19 Dashboard
The William S. Hart Union High School District provides ongoing information to our community regarding COVID-19 cases while maintaining confidentiality for our students and staff. The COVID-19 case data below is updated regularly to indicate any currently confirmed COVID-19 positive case in staff members or students by school site. The data below is specific to individuals who have been physically present on a District campus within 14 days of receiving a positive COVID-19 test. The District, in conjunction with the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, conducts contact tracing and directly notifies and provides resources for parents of students identified as close contacts (6 feet or less for 15 cumulative minutes or more).
Santa Clarita Valley Tuesday Update
As of 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, the L.A. County Public Health dashboard reported 372 COVID-19 deaths to date in the Santa Clarita Valley.
The following is the community breakdown of the 372 SCV residents who have died, according to the L.A. County dashboard:
306 in Santa Clarita
23 in Castaic
13 in Acton
9 in Stevenson Ranch
7 in unincorporated Canyon Country
5 in Agua Dulce
3 in Val Verde
2 in Valencia
1 in unincorporated Bouquet Canyon
1 in Elizabeth Lake
1 in Newhall
1 in unincorporated Saugus/Canyon Country
0 in Lake Hughes (**revised from 1)
SCV Cases
Of the 40,493 cases reported to Public Health for the SCV to date, the community breakdown is as follows:
Santa Clarita: 29,733
Castaic: 4,749
Stevenson Ranch: 1,949
Canyon Country (unincorporated portion): 1,281
Acton: 870
Val Verde: 464
Agua Dulce: 453
Valencia (unincorporated portion west of I-5): 332
Saugus (unincorporated portion): 190
Elizabeth Lake: 129
Bouquet Canyon: 88
Lake Hughes: 78
Newhall (Unincorporated portion): 70
Saugus/Canyon Country: 55
Sand Canyon: 24
San Francisquito/Bouquet Canyon: 23
Placerita Canyon: 5
*Note: The county is unable to break out separate numbers for Castaic and PDC/NCCF
because the county uses geotagging software that cannot be changed at this time, according to
officials. Click here for the LASD COVID-19 dashboard.
California Tuesday Update
The California Department of Public Health (CDPH) released the most recent statistics Tuesday on COVID-19 and updates on the state’s pandemic response.
Cases
Cases, hospitalizations and deaths are largely occurring among unvaccinated populations. See the data for unvaccinated and vaccinated cases, hospitalizations and deaths.
– Unvaccinated people were 7.1 times more likely to get COVID-19 (data from Nov. 28, 2021 to Dec. 4, 2021).
– Unvaccinated people were 12.8 times more likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19 (data from Nov. 21, 2021 to Nov. 27, 2021).
– Unvaccinated people were 15.8 times more likely to die from COVID-19 (data from Nov. 14, 2021 to Nov. 20, 2021).
Vaccinations
– 62,956,525 total vaccines administered.
– 78.5% of the eligible population (5+) has been vaccinated with at least one dose.
– 187,064 people a day are receiving COVID-19 vaccination (average daily dose count over 7 days).
Cases
– California has 4,943,227 confirmed cases to date.
– Today’s average case count is 5,289 (average daily case count over 7 days).
Testing
– The testing positivity rate is 3.0% (average rate over 7 days).
Hospitalizations
– There are 3,852 hospitalizations statewide.
– There are 966 ICU patients statewide.
Deaths
– There have been 75,164 COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic.
– COVID-19 claims the lives of 43 Californians each day (average daily death count over 7 days).
California Omicron Variant
The recent emergence of the Omicron variant emphasizes the importance of getting a vaccine, booster and taking prevention efforts needed to protect against COVID-19.
As of Dec. 14, 2021, 48 confirmed cases associated with the Omicron variant have been reported to the state. This number will be updated weekly with the other variants California is currently monitoring on this webpage. For more information about the Omicron variant, see the Omicron variant fact sheet.
Testing Turnaround Time
The testing turnaround time dashboard reports how long California patients are waiting for COVID-19 test results.
During the week of Dec. 5 to Dec. 11, the average time patients waited for test results was 1.1 days. During this same time period, 71% of patients received test results in one day and 97% received them within two days.
Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C)
As of Dec. 20, there have been 767 cases of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) reported statewide. MIS-C is a rare inflammatory condition associated with COVID-19 that can damage multiple organ systems. MIS-C can require hospitalization and be life-threatening.
Keep California Healthy
Protect yourself, family, friends and your community by following these prevention measures:
– Get vaccinated when it’s your turn. Californians age 16+ are eligible to make an appointment.
– If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 (fever, cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, muscle or body aches), call your health care provider.
What to Do if You Think You’re Sick
Call ahead: If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 (fever, cough or shortness of breath), call your health care provider before seeking medical care so that appropriate precautions can be taken. More than 85 community testing sites also offer free, confidential testing: Find a COVID-19 Testing Site.
A virtual public hearing is scheduled for Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, on the final Groundwater Sustainability Plan to protect the Santa Clara River Valley East Subbasin, a vital resource for Santa Clarita Valley’s residents, farms and the environment.
The Children’s Bureau is now offering two virtual ways for individuals and/or couples to learn how to help children in foster care while reunifying with birth families or how to provide legal permanency by adoption.
A virtual public hearing is scheduled for Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, on the final Groundwater Sustainability Plan to protect the Santa Clara River Valley East Subbasin, a vital resource for Santa Clarita Valley’s residents, farms and the environment.
After the carols are sung and the gifts are opened, Waste Management encourages residents to recycle their trees through its curbside collection program and drop-off locations from Dec. 28 through Jan. 8.
GLENDALE — College of the Canyons head coach Greg Herrick picked up his 600th career victory at the college on Friday, as the Cougars fought for a historic 78-67 win over Rio Hondo College during day one action of the Glendale Crossover.
The Los Angeles County Health Officer is extending a Cold Weather Alert in Santa Clarita through Tuesday, Dec. 21 due to the National Weather Service’s forecast for low temperatures and wind chill's below 32 degrees Fahrenheit.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.