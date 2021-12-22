header image

Tuesday COVID Roundup: Henry Mayo Confirms 190th Death
| Tuesday, Dec 21, 2021
LA County Tuesday COVID cases 20211221

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital reported an additional COVID-19 death Tuesday, bringing the total number of deaths from the virus to 190 since the onset of the pandemic, spokesman Patrick Moody confirmed.

The hospital also reported zero tests pending, 24 patients in the hospital, and a total of 1,690 patients who have been treated and discharged since the pandemic began.

Privacy laws prohibit the hospital from releasing the community of residence for patients who die there; that info is reported by the L.A. County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard, which generally lags 48 hours behind.

Meanwhile, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health officials confirmed Tuesday 25 new deaths and 3,052 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 40,493 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.

In addition, Public Health confirmed four additional cases of the Omicron variant for a total of 102 cases in L.A. County.

Public Health also reported that 741 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 and more than 9,800,000 individuals have been tested, with 15% of those people confirmed to have tested positive.

* Number reflects an undercount due to a lag from weekend reporting.

Data is by date reported by DPH, but does not necessarily represent the date of testing, hospitalization, or death.

A wide range of data and dashboards on COVID-19 from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health are available on the Public Health website at http://www.publichealth.lacounty.gov including:

COVID-19 Daily Data (cases, deaths, testing, testing positivity rate, mortality rate, and hospitalizations)

Gender, Age, Race/Ethnicity and City/Community Cases and Deaths

Recovery Metrics

Contract Tracing Metrics

Skilled Nursing Facility Metrics

Citations due to Health Officer Order Noncompliance

Outbreaks:

Residential Congregate Sessions

Non-Residential Settings

Homeless Service Settings

William S. Hart Union High School District COVID-19 Dashboard

The William S. Hart Union High School District provides ongoing information to our community regarding COVID-19 cases while maintaining confidentiality for our students and staff. The COVID-19 case data below is updated regularly to indicate any currently confirmed COVID-19 positive case in staff members or students by school site. The data below is specific to individuals who have been physically present on a District campus within 14 days of receiving a positive COVID-19 test. The District, in conjunction with the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, conducts contact tracing and directly notifies and provides resources for parents of students identified as close contacts (6 feet or less for 15 cumulative minutes or more).

Note: To see the communication process in the event of a positive COVID-19 case, visit https://www.hartdistrict.org/apps/pages/covid-19dashboard.

Student Dashboard

Staff Dashboard

covid-19 roundup wednesday jan 27Santa Clarita Valley Tuesday Update
As of 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, the L.A. County Public Health dashboard reported 372 COVID-19 deaths to date in the Santa Clarita Valley.

The following is the community breakdown of the 372 SCV residents who have died, according to the L.A. County dashboard:

 

306 in Santa Clarita

23 in Castaic

13 in Acton

9 in Stevenson Ranch

7 in unincorporated Canyon Country

5 in Agua Dulce

3 in Val Verde

2 in Valencia

1 in unincorporated Bouquet Canyon

1 in Elizabeth Lake

1 in Newhall

1 in unincorporated Saugus/Canyon Country

0 in Lake Hughes (**revised from 1)

 

SCV Cases

Of the 40,493 cases reported to Public Health for the SCV to date, the community breakdown is as follows:

Santa Clarita: 29,733

Castaic: 4,749

Stevenson Ranch: 1,949

Canyon Country (unincorporated portion): 1,281

Acton: 870

Val Verde: 464

Agua Dulce: 453

Valencia (unincorporated portion west of I-5): 332

Saugus (unincorporated portion): 190

Elizabeth Lake: 129

Bouquet Canyon: 88

Lake Hughes: 78

Newhall (Unincorporated portion): 70

Saugus/Canyon Country: 55

Sand Canyon: 24

San Francisquito/Bouquet Canyon: 23

Placerita Canyon: 5

*Note: The county is unable to break out separate numbers for Castaic and PDC/NCCF
because the county uses geotagging software that cannot be changed at this time, according to
officials. Click here for the LASD COVID-19 dashboard.

California Tuesday Update

The California Department of Public Health (CDPH) released the most recent statistics Tuesday on COVID-19 and updates on the state’s pandemic response.

Cases

Cases, hospitalizations and deaths are largely occurring among unvaccinated populations. See the data for unvaccinated and vaccinated cases, hospitalizations and deaths.

– Unvaccinated people were 7.1 times more likely to get COVID-19 (data from Nov. 28, 2021 to Dec. 4, 2021).

– Unvaccinated people were 12.8 times more likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19 (data from Nov. 21, 2021 to Nov. 27, 2021).

– Unvaccinated people were 15.8 times more likely to die from COVID-19 (data from Nov. 14, 2021 to Nov. 20, 2021).

california tuesday update

Vaccinations

– 62,956,525 total vaccines administered.

– 78.5% of the eligible population (5+) has been vaccinated with at least one dose.

– 187,064 people a day are receiving COVID-19 vaccination (average daily dose count over 7 days).

Cases

– California has 4,943,227 confirmed cases to date.

– Today’s average case count is 5,289 (average daily case count over 7 days).

Testing

– The testing positivity rate is 3.0% (average rate over 7 days).

Hospitalizations

– There are 3,852 hospitalizations statewide.

– There are 966 ICU patients statewide.

Deaths

– There have been 75,164 COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

– COVID-19 claims the lives of 43 Californians each day (average daily death count over 7 days).

California Omicron Variant

The recent emergence of the Omicron variant emphasizes the importance of getting a vaccine, booster and taking prevention efforts needed to protect against COVID-19.

As of Dec. 14, 2021, 48 confirmed cases associated with the Omicron variant have been reported to the state. This number will be updated weekly with the other variants California is currently monitoring on this webpage. For more information about the Omicron variant, see the Omicron variant fact sheet.

Testing Turnaround Time

The testing turnaround time dashboard reports how long California patients are waiting for COVID-19 test results.

During the week of Dec. 5 to Dec. 11, the average time patients waited for test results was 1.1 days. During this same time period, 71% of patients received test results in one day and 97% received them within two days.

Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C)

As of Dec. 20, there have been 767 cases of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) reported statewide. MIS-C is a rare inflammatory condition associated with COVID-19 that can damage multiple organ systems. MIS-C can require hospitalization and be life-threatening.

Keep California Healthy
Protect yourself, family, friends and your community by following these prevention measures:

– Get vaccinated when it’s your turn. Californians age 16+ are eligible to make an appointment.

– If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 (fever, cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, muscle or body aches), call your health care provider.

– If you believe you have been exposed, get tested. Free, confidential testing is available statewide.

– Keep gatherings small and outdoors and follow state and local public health guidance.

– Wear a mask and get the most out of masking – an effective mask has both good fit and good filtration.

– Wash hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

– Delay non-essential travel outside of California until you are fully vaccinated. Follow California’s travel advisory.

– Avoid close contact with people who are sick and stay home from work and school if you feel ill.

– Add your phone to the fight by signing up for COVID-19 exposure notifications from CA Notify.

– Answer the call or text if a contact tracer from the CA COVID Team or your local health department tries to connect.

Additional data and udpates:

Tracking COVID-19 in California

State Dashboard – Daily COVID-19 data

County Map – Local data, including tier status and ICU capacity

Data and Tools – Models and dashboards for researchers, scientists, and the public

Blueprint for a Safer Economy– Data for establishing tier status

COVID-19 Race & Ethnicity Data – Weekly updated Race & Ethnicity data

Cases and Deaths by Age Group – Weekly updated Deaths by Age Group data

Health Equity Dashboard – See how COVID-19 highlights existing inequities in health

Tracking Variants – Data on the variants California is currently monitoring

Safe Schools for All Hub – Information about safe in-person instruction

School Districts Reopening Map – data on public schools and reported outbreaks

Always check with trusted sources for the latest accurate information about novel coronavirus:

Los Angeles County Department of Public Health

California Department of Public Health

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Spanish

World Health Organization

L.A. County residents can also call 2-1-1.

What to Do if You Think You’re Sick
Call ahead: If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 (fever, cough or shortness of breath), call your health care provider before seeking medical care so that appropriate precautions can be taken. More than 85 community testing sites also offer free, confidential testing: Find a COVID-19 Testing Site.

For more information about what Californians can do to prevent the spread of COVID-19, visit Coronavirus (COVID-19) in California.

California continues to issue guidance on preparing and protecting California from COVID-19. Consolidated guidance is available on the California Department of Public Health’s Guidance webpage.
Tuesday COVID Roundup: Henry Mayo Confirms 190th Death
Tuesday, Dec 21, 2021
SCVNews.com
