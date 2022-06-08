Tuesday COVID Roundup: Hospitalizations Rise, 10 New Deaths in County

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday 10 new deaths and 3,722 new positive cases in Los Angeles County and 133 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
This new data brings Los Angeles County death totals to 32,178, county case totals to 3,008,619 and Santa Clarita Valley case totals to 78,274 since March of 2020. There are 557 people with COVID-19 currently hospitalized.
More than 12,055,000 individuals tested; 22% of people tested positive to date.
Data is by date reported by DPH, but does not necessarily represent the date of testing, hospitalization, or death.
* Number reflects an undercount due to a lag from weekend reporting.
A wide range of data and dashboards on COVID-19 from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health are available on the Public Health website at http://www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.
To keep workplaces and schools open, residents and workers are asked to:
– Get tested to help reduce the spread, especially if you traveled for the holidays, have had a possible exposure, or have symptoms, or are gathering with people not in your household
– Adhere to masking requirements when indoors or at crowded outdoor spaces, regardless of vaccination status
– Residents are legally required to be isolated if they have a positive COVID test result and vaccinated close contacts with symptoms and unvaccinated close contacts need to be quarantined.
COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective and are recommended for everyone 5 years old and older to help protect against COVID-19. Vaccinations are always free and open to eligible residents and workers regardless of immigration status. Appointments are not needed at all Public Health vaccination sites and many community sites where first, second, and third doses are available.
To find a vaccination site near you, or to make an appointment, please visit:
William S. Hart Union High School District COVID-19 Dashboard
The William S. Hart Union High School District provides ongoing information to our community regarding COVID-19 cases while maintaining confidentiality for our students and staff. The COVID-19 case data below is updated regularly to indicate any currently confirmed COVID-19 positive case in staff members or students by school site. The data below is specific to individuals who have been physically present on a District campus within 14 days of receiving a positive COVID-19 test. The District, in conjunction with the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, conducts contact tracing and directly notifies and provides resources for parents of students identified as close contacts (6 feet or less for 15 cumulative minutes or more).
Santa Clarita Valley Tuesday Update
As of 4 p.m. Tuesday, the L.A. County Public Health dashboard reported no additional deaths leaving the total number of deaths from COVID-19 in the SCV at 476.
The following is the community breakdown per L.A. County’s dashboard:
Santa Clarita: 387
Castaic: 31
Acton: 17
Stevenson Ranch: 15
Unincorporated Canyon Country: 9 (revised from 10)
Agua Dulce: 6
Val Verde: 3 (revised from 4)
Valencia: 2
Unincorporated Bouquet Canyon: 2
Elizabeth Lake: 1
Newhall: 1
unincorporated Saugus/Canyon Country: 1
Lake Hughes: 1
SCV Cases
Of the 78,274 cases reported to Public Health for the SCV to date, the community breakdown is as follows:
Santa Clarita: 57,689
Castaic: 8,064
Stevenson Ranch: 4,533
Canyon Country (unincorporated portion): 2,794
Acton: 1,587
Val Verde: 887
Agua Dulce: 819
Valencia (unincorporated portion west of I-5): 743
Saugus (unincorporated portion): 339
Elizabeth Lake: 218
Bouquet Canyon: 156
Lake Hughes: 161
Saugus/Canyon Country: 96
Newhall (Unincorporated portion): 88
Sand Canyon: 49
San Francisquito/Bouquet Canyon: 36
Placerita Canyon: 15
*Note: The county is unable to break out separate numbers for Castaic and PDC/NCCF because the county uses geotagging software that cannot be changed at this time, according to officials. Click here for the LASD COVID-19 dashboard.
California Tuesday
The California Department of Public Health now updates their numbers on Tuesday and Friday. The information below is from the most recent data released Tuesday, June 7.
Vaccinations
– 76,658,096 total vaccines administered.
– 83.6% of the eligible population (5+) has been vaccinated with at least one dose.
– 41,417 people a day are receiving COVID-19 vaccination (average daily dose count over 7 days).
Cases
– California has 9,058,902 confirmed cases to date.
-Tuesday’s average case count is 12,244 (average daily case count over 7 days).
– Unvaccinated people are 4.7 times more likely to get COVID-19 than boosted individuals (May 9, 2022 – May 15, 2022).
Testing
– The testing positivity rate is 8.9% (average rate over 7 days).
Hospitalizations
– There are 2,581 hospitalizations statewide.
– There are 276 ICU patients statewide.
– Unvaccinated people are 7.4 times more likely to be hospitalized than boosted individuals (May 9, 2022 – May 15, 2022).
Deaths
– There have been 90,892 COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic.
– COVID-19 claims the lives of 12 Californians each day (average daily death count over 7 days).
– Unvaccinated people are 7.4 times more likely to die than boosted individuals (May 2, 2022 – May 8, 2022).
Health Care Workers
As of June 2, local health departments have reported 162,287 confirmed positive cases in health care workers and 580 deaths statewide.
Testing Turnaround Time
The testing turnaround time dashboard reports how long California patients are waiting for COVID-19 test results. During the week of May 22 to May 28, the average time patients waited for test results was 0.8 day. During this same time period, 89% of patients received test results in one day and 98% received them within two days.
Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C)
As of June 6, there have been 998 cases of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) reported statewide. MIS-C is a rare inflammatory condition associated with COVID-19 that can damage multiple organ systems. MIS-C can require hospitalization and be life threatening.
Additional Updates
Mask Guidance: Under California’s mask guidance, universal masking is required only in specified higher risk settings like hospitals, public transit and congregate living facilities. Unvaccinated persons are required to mask in all indoor public settings. Fully vaccinated individuals are recommended to continue indoor masking when the risk may be high. Workplaces will continue to follow the COVID-19 prevention standards set by CalOSHA. Local health jurisdictions may implement requirements that are stricter than state guidance.
Slow the Spread: Get Vaccinated and Boosted for COVID-19
The risk for COVID-19 exposure and infection continues as a number of Californians remain unvaccinated and unboosted.
Real-world evidence continues to show that the vaccine is preventing severe illness, hospitalization, and death. Public health officials urge Californians to get vaccinated and boosted as soon as possible.
It is recommended that every vaccinated person 12 years or older should get a booster as long as they received their second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine at least five months ago or they received their Johnson & Johnson vaccine at least two months ago.
Vaccination appointments can be made by visiting myturn.ca.gov or calling 1-833-422-4255. The consent of a parent or legal guardian may be needed for those under age 18 to receive a vaccination. Visit Vaccinate All 58 to learn more about the safe and effective vaccines available for all Californians 5+.
Your Actions Save Lives
Protect yourself, family, friends and your community by following these prevention measures:
Keep California Healthy
Protect yourself, family, friends and your community by following these prevention measures:
– Get vaccinated when it’s your turn. Californians age 16+ are eligible to make an appointment.
– If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 (fever, cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, muscle or body aches), call your health care provider.
What to Do if You Think You’re Sick
Call ahead: If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 (fever, cough or shortness of breath), call your health care provider before seeking medical care so that appropriate precautions can be taken. More than 85 community testing sites also offer free, confidential testing: Find a COVID-19 Testing Site.
The Santa Clarita Arts Commission will meet for its regular meeting Thursday, June 9 at 6 p.m. Among the items on the agenda are a review of the potential Santa Clarita Arts Master Plan recommendations identified as priorities for the 2023 Arts Commission Work Plan and an overview of the various efforts to develop museums in the Old Town Newhall area.
Attention students! It is time to showcase your hard work and make all that practicing pay off. Students of all ages can pick one song to perform on the Impulse Music stage at the Student Showcase on June 26 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
After two years of virtual and hybrid programming, I am pleased to welcome residents for the return of the 2022 Summer Reading Program, which will be held in person at our Santa Clarita Public Library branches and our local parks.
Sixty members of Canyon High School’s Eco-Chicos Environmental Club teamed up with the Santa Clarita chapter of Citizens’ Climate Lobby last month to remove the equivalent of 89 large garbage bags full of plastic and other trash from the Santa Clara River bed.
The Greater Los Angeles County Vector Control District has confirmed the first detection in 2022 of West Nile virus activity in Los Angeles County. The virus was detected in three dead American crows collected in the neighborhood of North Hills Zip Code 91343 on May 26.
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District's Governing Board will take place Wednesday, June 8, beginning with recognitions at 4:30 p.m., closed session at 5:15 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 7 p.m.
California Institute of the Arts junior Jeannette Srinivasan’s "Yellow/Blue Play" is among the productions included at the 2022 Hollywood Fringe Festival. Srinivasan's play is an original play about a surviving twin’s experience with grief, memory and the colors of her childhood.
The Master's University Cross Country and Track & Field runners Arianna Ghiorso and Davis Boggess were named
recipients of the Cliff Hamlow Champions of Character Award, as presented by the Golden State Athletic Conference.
The Santa Clarita Artists Association June 20 general meeting will feature artist Otto Sturcke demonstrating still life with pastels at The MAIN Theater, which is located at 24266 Main St., Newhall, CA 91321.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit Mother’s Beach in Marina Del Rey and Santa Monica Pier to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters.
On Thursday, June 2, the National Association of Music Merchants Foundation awarded Impulse Music Co. as one of the Top100 Dealers in the world — similar to the Oscars Academy Awards, but for music stores.
