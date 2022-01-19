Tuesday Covid Roundup: Omicron Continues to Surge as ICU Admissions Rise in LA County

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday 45 additional deaths and 22,688 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 60,980 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.

With the Omicron variant continuing to spread at a rapid pace, Public Health data shows more residents are requiring treatment for severe illness in the ICU.

As of Jan. 17, both the 7-day average of new admissions of people with COVID-19 and the total number of patients admitted into the ICU had increased from the week prior. New daily admissions increased by 9.5 percent to a total of 644 patients, up from 588 patients the week of Jan. 11. Additionally, 31 percent of COVID confirmed patients were in the ICU, and 27 percent were requiring ventilation, which was also an increase from the week of Jan. 11 when Public Health reported 25 percent of COVID confirmed patients were in ICU, and 20 percent were requiring ventilation.

Cases among healthcare workers are also increasing, leading to staffing shortages across the healthcare system. Between Jan. 7 and Jan. 13, Public Health reported a total of 1,268 new positive cases among healthcare workers; this is an increase of 30 percent from the week of Dec. 31, when 973 positive cases were reported.

L.A. County Omicron Surge

With Omicron leading to increasing hospitalizations and ICU admissions, vaccines continue to provide the best protection against sever illness. Between Dec. 30, 2021, and Jan. 12, 2022, the ICU rate ratio was 6.4 when comparing those unvaccinated vs those fully vaccinated without boosters, meaning unvaccinated people were six times more likely to be admitted to the ICU compared to those fully vaccinated without boosters. Residents who are vaccinated and boosted have even more protection, as they are 25 times less likely to be admitted to the ICU than those unvaccinated.

“Our hearts go out to everyone mourning the loss of a loved one as we are once more witnessing the utter misery caused by COVID with more residents facing serious illness and passing away,” said Dr. Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health. “Let’s not fool ourselves by not recognizing the danger presented by the Omicron variant which is capable of spreading with lightning speed and causing serious illness among our most vulnerable residents.”

Since the beginning of the pandemic, we have recognized that while many experience mild illness from COVID, there are others, who we love and need, that will not do well if they become infected,” Ferrer continued. “And while vaccines and boosters provide powerful protection, those who are older, have serious health conditions, or are immunocompromised remain at higher risk. We still don’t know the longer-term consequences from Omicron infections, including the development of long COVID or MIS-C among children. So please continue to do your part in slowing the spread of Omicron to help us keep ourselves and our loved ones healthy and out of the hospital. Wear a well-fitted medical-grade mask any time indoors or at crowded outdoor locations and curtail high-risk activities during surge. And please stay away from others if you are infected or sick. Working together to reduce infections is still an essential strategy.”

Today, Public Health confirmed 37 additional deaths and 22,688 new cases of COVID-19. The number of cases and deaths are likely to reflect reporting delays over the holiday weekend. Of the 37 new deaths reported today, three were between the ages of 30-49, five were between the ages of 50 and 64, 11 were between the ages of 65-79, and 18 were over the age of 80 years old. Of the 37 newly reported deaths, 33 had underlying conditions. To date, the total number of deaths in L.A. County are 28,122.

Public Health has identified a total 2,311,568 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of L.A. County. Today’s positivity rate is 16.3 percent.

There are 4,701 people with COVID-19 currently hospitalized. Testing results are available for more than 10,695,800 individuals, with 20 percent of people testing positive.

To keep workplaces and schools open, residents and workers are asked to:

– Get tested to help reduce the spread, especially if you traveled for the holidays, have had a possible exposure, or have symptoms, or are gathering with people not in your household

– Adhere to masking requirements when indoors or at crowded outdoor spaces, regardless of vaccination status

– Residents are legally required to be isolated if they have a positive COVID test result and vaccinated close contacts with symptoms and unvaccinated close contacts need to be quarantined.

For information on where you can get tested, please visit www.covid19.lacounty.gov/testing/.

For updated isolation and quarantine guidance, please visit www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.

COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective and are recommended for everyone 5 years old and older to help protect against COVID-19. Vaccinations are always free and open to eligible residents and workers regardless of immigration status. Appointments are not needed at all Public Health vaccination sites and many community sites where first, second, and third doses are available.

To find a vaccination site near you, or to make an appointment, please visit:

www.VaccinateLACounty.com (English) or

www.VacunateLosAngeles.com (Spanish).

William S. Hart Union High School District COVID-19 Dashboard

The William S. Hart Union High School District provides ongoing information to our community regarding COVID-19 cases while maintaining confidentiality for our students and staff. The COVID-19 case data below is updated regularly to indicate any currently confirmed COVID-19 positive case in staff members or students by school site. The data below is specific to individuals who have been physically present on a District campus within 14 days of receiving a positive COVID-19 test. The District, in conjunction with the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, conducts contact tracing and directly notifies and provides resources for parents of students identified as close contacts (6 feet or less for 15 cumulative minutes or more).

Note: To see the communication process in the event of a positive COVID-19 case, visit https://www.hartdistrict.org/apps/pages/covid-19dashboard.

Student Dashboard

Staff Dashboard

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital did not report an update in COVID-19 cases or hospitalizations as of press time Tuesday.

“We strongly encourage everyone to follow CDC guidelines to protect themselves and those around them,” Moody said.

Privacy laws prohibit the hospital from releasing the community of residence for patients who die there; that info is reported by the L.A. County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard, which generally lags 48 hours behind.

Santa Clarita Valley Tuesday Update

As of 5 p.m. Tuesday, the L.A. County Public Health dashboard reported no additional deaths in the city of Santa Clarita, bringing the total of COVID-19 deaths since the onset of the pandemic to 383.

The following is the community breakdown of the 383 SCV residents who have died, according to the L.A. County dashboard:

Santa Clarita: 316

Castaic: 23

Acton: 14

Stevenson Ranch: 9

Unincorporated Canyon Country: 7

Agua Dulce: 5

Val Verde: 3

Valencia: 2

Unincorporated Bouquet Canyon: 1

Elizabeth Lake: 1

Newhall: 1

unincorporated Saugus/Canyon Country: 1

Lake Hughes: 0 (**revised from 1)

SCV Cases

Of the 60,980 cases reported to Public Health for the SCV to date, the community breakdown is as follows:

Santa Clarita: 45,317

Castaic: 6,212

Stevenson Ranch: 3,325

Canyon Country (unincorporated portion): 2,117

Acton: 1,204

Val Verde: 677

Agua Dulce: 649

Valencia (unincorporated portion west of I-5): 571

Saugus (unincorporated portion): 271

Elizabeth Lake: 166

Bouquet Canyon: 127

Lake Hughes: 114

Saugus/Canyon Country: 79

Newhall (Unincorporated portion): 74

Sand Canyon: 36

San Francisquito/Bouquet Canyon: 31

Placerita Canyon: 10

*Note: The county is unable to break out separate numbers for Castaic and PDC/NCCF because the county uses geotagging software that cannot be changed at this time, according to officials. Click here for the LASD COVID-19 dashboard.



California Tuesday

The most up to date data is available on the state’s COVID-19 data dashboard.

The following CDPH data is the most recent information from Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022.

Statewide COVID-19 Data

Cases, hospitalizations and deaths are largely occurring among unvaccinated populations. See the data for unvaccinated and vaccinated cases, hospitalizations and deaths.

Vaccinations

– 67,707,070 total vaccines administered.

– 81% of the eligible population (5+) has been vaccinated with at least one dose.

– 159,330 people a day are receiving COVID-19 vaccination (average daily dose count over 7 days).

Cases

– California has 6,812,354 confirmed cases to date.

– Friday’s average case count is 110,214 (average daily case count over 7 days).

Testing

– The testing positivity rate is 21.1% (average rate over 7 days).

Hospitalizations

– There are 14,639 hospitalizations statewide.

– There are 2,311 ICU patients statewide.

– Unvaccinated people were 8.0 times more likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19 (data from Dec. 20, 2021 to Dec. 26, 2021).

Deaths

– There have been 77,306 COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

– COVID-19 claims the lives of 42 Californians each day (average daily death count over 7 days).

– Unvaccinated people were 20.8 times more likely to die from COVID-19 (data from Dec. 20, 2021 to Dec. 26, 2021).

Health Care Workers

As of Jan. 6, local health departments have reported 136,816 confirmed positive cases in health care workers and 540 deaths statewide.

Testing Turnaround Time

The testing turnaround time dashboard reports how long California patients are waiting for COVID-19 test results. During the week of Dec. 25 to Jan. 1, the average time patients waited for test results was 1.2 days. During this same time period, 65% of patients received test results in one day and 92% received them within two days.

Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C)

As of Jan. 10, there have been 783 cases of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) reported statewide. MIS-C is a rare inflammatory condition associated with COVID-19 that can damage multiple organ systems. MIS-C can require hospitalization and be life threatening.

Keep California Healthy

Protect yourself, family, friends and your community by following these prevention measures:

– Get vaccinated when it’s your turn. Californians age 16+ are eligible to make an appointment.

– If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 (fever, cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, muscle or body aches), call your health care provider.

– If you believe you have been exposed, get tested. Free, confidential testing is available statewide.

– Keep gatherings small and outdoors and follow state and local public health guidance.

– Wear a mask and get the most out of masking – an effective mask has both good fit and good filtration.

– Wash hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

– Delay non-essential travel outside of California until you are fully vaccinated. Follow California’s travel advisory.

– Avoid close contact with people who are sick and stay home from work and school if you feel ill.

– Add your phone to the fight by signing up for COVID-19 exposure notifications from CA Notify.

– Answer the call or text if a contact tracer from the CA COVID Team or your local health department tries to connect.

Additional data and udpates:

Tracking COVID-19 in California

State Dashboard – Daily COVID-19 data

County Map – Local data, including tier status and ICU capacity

Data and Tools – Models and dashboards for researchers, scientists, and the public

Blueprint for a Safer Economy– Data for establishing tier status

COVID-19 Race & Ethnicity Data – Weekly updated Race & Ethnicity data

Cases and Deaths by Age Group – Weekly updated Deaths by Age Group data

Health Equity Dashboard – See how COVID-19 highlights existing inequities in health

Tracking Variants – Data on the variants California is currently monitoring

Safe Schools for All Hub – Information about safe in-person instruction

School Districts Reopening Map – data on public schools and reported outbreaks

Always check with trusted sources for the latest accurate information about novel coronavirus:

– Los Angeles County Department of Public Health

– California Department of Public Health

– Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

– Spanish

– World Health Organization

L.A. County residents can also call 2-1-1.

What to Do if You Think You’re Sick

Call ahead: If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 (fever, cough or shortness of breath), call your health care provider before seeking medical care so that appropriate precautions can be taken. More than 85 community testing sites also offer free, confidential testing: Find a COVID-19 Testing Site.

For more information about what Californians can do to prevent the spread of COVID-19, visit Coronavirus (COVID-19) in California.

California continues to issue guidance on preparing and protecting California from COVID-19. Consolidated guidance is available on the California Department of Public Health’s Guidance webpage.

