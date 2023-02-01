Tuesday COVID Roundup: One Additional Death Increases SCV Total to 540

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health today confirmed 56 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 2,946 new cases countywide and 70 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley since Saturday. Monday’s COVID report from Los Angeles County Department of Public Health was delayed and included in today’s reporting.
This new data brings Los Angeles County death totals to 35,281, county case totals to 3,676,266 and Santa Clarita Valley case totals to 97,691 since March of 2020. One additional death in Santa Clarita from COVID-19 was reported, increasing the total of SCV deaths to 540.
Today’s positivity rate is 5.6%.
There are currently 705 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Los Angeles County.
Testing results are available for more than 12,888,000 individuals, with 25% of people testing positive.
Data is by date reported by DPH, but does not necessarily represent the date of testing, hospitalization, or death.
* Number reflects an undercount due to a lag from weekend reporting.
^ Data for past dates is subject to change in future reports
LAPH released the following daily information:
2,946 New COVID-19 cases (3,676,266 cases to date)
Tuesday 1/31 – 701
Monday 1/30 – 383
Sunday 1/29 – 825
Saturday 1/28 – 1,037
56 New deaths due to COVID-19 (35,281 deaths to date)
Tuesday 1/31 – 17
Monday 1/30 – 9
Sunday 1/29 – 14
Saturday 1/28 – 16
As of Dec. 20, 2022, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health switched to a new geocoding process to improve the accuracy and completeness of geocoded data. Geocoding is the process of assigning an address to specific geographic coordinates (latitude/longitude). As a result, approximately 1,500 cases (0.04%) were removed from the cumulative count as they were determined to be out of jurisdiction with the improved geocoding. The switch to this improved process also resulted in minor changes to cumulative case/death counts by Supervisor District, Service Planning Area, city/community, and area poverty categories.
If residents do become ill, fast and easy access to medicines is also crucial. As of last week, more than 550 sites offer therapeutics, many in communities that have been hard hit by COVID.
COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective and are recommended for everyone 5 years old and older to help protect against COVID-19. Vaccinations are always free and open to eligible residents and workers regardless of immigration status. Appointments are not needed at all Public Health vaccination sites and many community sites where first, second, and third doses are available.
A wide range of data and dashboards on COVID-19 from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health are available on the Public Health website at http://www.publichealth.lacounty.gov including:
The William S. Hart Union High School District provides ongoing information to our community regarding COVID-19 cases while maintaining confidentiality for our students and staff. The COVID-19 case data below is updated regularly to indicate any currently confirmed COVID-19 positive case in staff members or students by school site. The data below is specific to individuals who have been physically present on a District campus within 14 days of receiving a positive COVID-19 test. The District, in conjunction with the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, conducts contact tracing and directly notifies and provides resources for parents of students identified as close contacts (6 feet or less for 15 cumulative minutes or more).
Santa Clarita Valley Tuesday Update
As of 5 p.m. Tuesday, the L.A. County Public Health dashboard reported one additional death in the city of Santa Clarita increasing the total number of COVID-19 deaths in the SCV to 540.
As of Dec. 20, 2022, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health switched to a new geocoding process to improve the accuracy and completeness of geocoded data. Geocoding is the process of assigning an address to specific geographic coordinates (latitude/longitude). As a result, approximately 1,500 cases (0.04%) were removed from the cumulative count as they were determined to be out of jurisdiction with the improved geocoding. The switch to this improved process also resulted in minor changes to cumulative case/death counts by Supervisor District, Service Planning Area, city/community, and area poverty categories.
The following is the community breakdown per L.A. County’s dashboard:
Santa Clarita: 441
Castaic: 30 (revised from 33)
Acton: 18 (revised from 19)
Stevenson Ranch: 17
Unincorporated Canyon Country: 10
Agua Dulce: 7
Elizabeth Lake: 4
Val Verde: 6
Valencia: 2
Unincorporated Bouquet Canyon: 2
Newhall: 1
Unincorporated Saugus/Canyon Country: 1
Lake Hughes: 1
SCV Cases
Of the 97,691 cases reported to Public Health for the SCV to date, the community breakdown is as follows:
Santa Clarita: 72,133
Castaic: 9,495
Stevenson Ranch: 5,880
Canyon Country (unincorporated portion): 3,692
Acton: 1,996
Val Verde: 1,201
Agua Dulce: 978
Valencia (unincorporated portion west of I-5): 927
Saugus (unincorporated portion): 338
Elizabeth Lake: 285
Lake Hughes: 200
Bouquet Canyon: 203
Saugus/Canyon Country: 130
Newhall (Unincorporated portion): 105
Sand Canyon: 60
San Francisquito/Bouquet Canyon: 44
Placerita Canyon: 24
*Note: The county is unable to break out separate numbers for Castaic and PDC/NCCF because the county uses geotagging software that cannot be changed at this time, according to officials. Click here for the LASD COVID-19 dashboard.
California Tuesday
The California Department of Public Health now updates their numbers on Thursdays. The information below is from the most recent data released Thursday, Jan. 26.
Vaccinations
– 87,692,717 total vaccines administered.
– 72.6% of the population has been vaccinated with a primary series.
– 17,524 people a day are receiving COVID-19 vaccination (average daily dose count over 7 days).
Cases
– California has 11,016,379 confirmed cases to date.
– Average case count is 2,715 (average daily case count over 7 days).
– During November 2022, unvaccinated people were 2.3 times more likely to get COVID-19 than people who were vaccinated with at least a primary series.
Testing
The testing positivity rate is 4.9% (average rate over 7 days).
Hospitalizations
– There are 2,695 hospitalizations statewide.
– There are 370 ICU patients statewide.
– During November 2022, unvaccinated people were 2.5 times more likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19 than people who were vaccinated with at least a primary series.
Deaths
– There have been 99,130 COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic.
– COVID-19 claims the lives of 36 Californians each day (average daily death count over 7 days).
– During November 2022, unvaccinated people were 2.9 times more likely to die from COVID-19 than people who were vaccinated with at least a primary series.
Health Care Workers
As of Jan. 26, local health departments have reported 189,805 confirmed positive cases in health care workers and 603 deaths statewide.
Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C)
As of Dec. 19, there have been 1,048 cases of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) reported statewide. MIS-C is a rare inflammatory condition associated with COVID-19 that can damage multiple organ systems. MIS-C can require hospitalization and be life threatening.
Updated Boosters for Children
California Health & Human Services and CDPH sent a statement on Oct. 13, 2022 on the expanded eligibility for the updated Moderna and Pfizer boosters. Eligibility for the updated Moderna booster now extends to individuals 6 years of age and older and eligibility for the updated Pfizer booster now extends to individuals 5 years of age and older. This statement follows the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendation and has the support of the Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup.
Changes to Definition of Close Contact
CDPH is revising the definition of close contact related to COVID-19. The update, in keeping with the state’s SMARTER plan, provides strategies for responding to direct and indirect COVID-19 exposure in indoor environments, and aligns with the most current science, data, and information. These changes take effect Friday, Oct. 14, 2022.
Updated Testing Requirements for Visitors to Health Care Facilities
Beginning Saturday, Sept. 17, visitors to health care facilities, such as skilled nursing facilities and general acute care hospitals, will no longer be required to be tested or show proof of vaccination in order to visit loved ones. Visitors must continue to comply with CDPH Masking Guidance while visiting loved ones indoors in these settings.
Facilities should continue to maintain all current infection prevention practices to protect the vulnerable populations in health care facilities. In addition, they should continue to offer testing for visitors per recommendations from CDPH and/or the local public health department and have the ability to ramp up testing if it is required again at a future date.
In August, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in updated testing guidance, indicated screening testing is no longer recommended in general community settings. Therefore, CDPH has also updated COVID-19 testing guidance.
Mask Guidance: Under California’s mask guidance, universal masking is required only in specified higher risk settings like hospitals, public transit and congregate living facilities. Unvaccinated persons are required to mask in all indoor public settings. Fully vaccinated individuals are recommended to continue indoor masking when the risk may be high. Workplaces will continue to follow the COVID-19 prevention standards set by CalOSHA. Local health jurisdictions may implement requirements that are stricter than state guidance.
Slow the Spread: Get Vaccinated and Boosted for COVID-19
The risk for COVID-19 exposure and infection continues as a number of Californians remain unvaccinated and unboosted.
Real-world evidence continues to show that the vaccine is preventing severe illness, hospitalization, and death. Public health officials urge Californians to get vaccinated and boosted as soon as possible.
It is recommended that every individual six months of age and older receive their primary COVID-19 vaccine series and booster dose.
It is recommended that every vaccinated person 12 years or older should get a booster as long as they received their second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine at least five months ago or they received their Johnson & Johnson vaccine at least two months ago.
Vaccination appointments can be made by visiting myturn.ca.gov or calling 1-833-422-4255. The consent of a parent or legal guardian may be needed for those under age 18 to receive a vaccination. Visit Vaccinate All 58 to learn more about the safe and effective vaccines available for all Californians 5+.
Your Actions Save Lives
Protect yourself, family, friends and your community by following these prevention measures:
Keep California Healthy
Protect yourself, family, friends and your community by following these prevention measures:
– Get vaccinated when it’s your turn. Californians age 16+ are eligible to make an appointment.
– If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 (fever, cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, muscle or body aches), call your health care provider.
What to Do if You Think You’re Sick
Call ahead: If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 (fever, cough or shortness of breath), call your health care provider before seeking medical care so that appropriate precautions can be taken. More than 85 community testing sites also offer free, confidential testing: Find a COVID-19 Testing Site.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health today confirmed 56 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 2,946 new cases countywide and 70 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley since Saturday. Monday's COVID report from Los Angeles County Department of Public Health was delayed and included in today's reporting.
The William S. Hart Union High School District is proud to announce that it has received a $240,000 grant from the Commission on Teacher Credentialing to assist classified employees in their pursuit of a teaching credential.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health today confirmed 56 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 2,946 new cases countywide and 70 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley since Saturday. Monday's COVID report from Los Angeles County Department of Public Health was delayed and included in today's reporting.
The William S. Hart Union High School District is proud to announce that it has received a $240,000 grant from the Commission on Teacher Credentialing to assist classified employees in their pursuit of a teaching credential.
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station will be giving away “The Club,” an auto theft prevention device, primarily for Santa Clarita Valley residents who own Kias or Hyundais. These vehicles are commonly stolen and by giving out Clubs, deputies hope to prevent vehicle theft and help #GuardThatAuto.
The Baker Family Foundation and the Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation have announced the launch of “The Big Idea SCV,” an entrepreneurial pitch contest for youths between the ages of 16-22. Young adults in the Santa Clarita Valley are invited to participate and “pitch” their business idea, product or service.
A strong fourth quarter resulted in Santa Clarita Transit reporting its highest ridership figures since 2019. Santa Clarita Transit buses served a total of 2,290,658 riders in 2022, an increase of 38.6% from the year before.
As I look back on 2022 and reflect on the progress we have made in our community, I could not be prouder. Last year we cut the ribbon on the city’s 36th park, Vista Canyon, which offers residents pickleball courts, a new playground and the historic Mitchell River House.
A workshop about “Basics of Filing Taxes and Family Law Issues,” hosted by Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley, will help participants “learn about filing taxes – whether you file your own or not” and “Family Law issues - divorce, child custody, and support.”
Mission Valley Bancorp announced Monday a net income of $4.8 million, or $1.45 per diluted share, for the year ended Dec. 31, 2022, compared to net income of $5.0 million, or $1.50 per diluted share, for the year ended Dec. 31, 2021.
California State University, Northridge film students, along with faculty and alumni have produced a public service announcement to address the ongoing fentanyl crisis and educate the public about the dangers of fentanyl pills.
Registration is now open for Family Promise of Santa Clarita Valley’s second poker night fundraiser, “All In for Family Promise.” The event will take place on Friday, March 3, at the Canyon Country Community Center.
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board will take place Wednesday, Feb. 1, beginning with closed session at 6 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 7 p.m.
Los Angeles County Department of Economic Opportunity has joined business and community leaders to launch the Fair Chance Hiring Program, galvanizing the county’s business community to adopt Fair Chance hiring practices with the goal of getting 200 local businesses to commit to hiring system-impacted individuals this year.
The regular board meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will be held Tuesday, Jan. 31, beginning with a closed session at 5:30 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 6:30 p.m.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.