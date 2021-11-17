Tuesday COVID Roundup: Public Health Data Shows Unvaccinated Adults at Higher Risk for Hospitalization

Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Tuesday confirmed 35 new deaths and 893 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 38,504 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.

The high number of deaths reflect death certificate data from Sept. 1 through Nov. 10. Los Angeles County has received a lower than average volume of test results over the past two days. This may be due to decreased testing over the holiday and weekend, or it could reflect an issue with lab reporting. L.A. County and the State are investigating.

Of the 35 new deaths reported today, eight people who passed away were over the age of 80, 16 people who died were between the ages of 65 and 79, eight people who died were between the ages of 50 and 64, and one person who died was between the ages of 30 and 49. One death was reported by the city of Long Beach and one death was reported by the city of Pasadena.

“To the many families who are experiencing the profound sorrow of losing a loved one to COVID-19, we wish you peace and send you our love and prayers,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health.

To date, Public Health has identified 1,513,016 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of L.A. County and a total of 26,903 deaths.

Testing results are available for more than 9,265,000 individuals, with 15% of people testing positive. Today’s test positivity rate is 1.3%.

Unvaccinated Adults at Significantly Higher Risk for Hospitalization than Those Vaccinated

As of Oct. 29, unvaccinated adults 50 and over were more than 12 times more likely to be hospitalized than vaccinated adults over 50, with a rate of 162 hospitalizations per 100,000 unvaccinated people compared to 12.7 hospitalizations per 100,000 vaccinated people.

The hospitalization rate among younger unvaccinated adults between 18 to 49 years old is 20 times higher than among vaccinated residents in the same age group (39 hospitalizations/100,000 unvaccinated people vs. 2 hospitalizations/100,000 vaccinated people).

Among those who are fully vaccinated and hospitalized, the median age is 66 and 54% of those hospitalized had three or more comorbidities. Unvaccinated individuals that are hospitalized are younger (median age is 54) and in better health (28% had 3 or more comorbidities) than those hospitalized who are fully vaccinated.

There are 632 people with COVID-19 currently hospitalized, 25% of whom are in the ICU. Daily hospitalizations have plateaued to around 630 over the past week.

“As Thanksgiving approaches, those still not fully vaccinated need to take extra precautions. With relatively high rates of community transmission, unvaccinated young people are vulnerable to becoming infected and spreading infection to others creating additional risk for holiday gatherings. Don’t inadvertently host COVID this Thanksgiving. If you aren’t vaccinated, get tested and stay masked if you are around non-household people this Thanksgiving,” said Ferrer.

Santa Clarita Valley Tuesday Update

As of 6 p.m. Monday, the L.A. County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard confirmed a total of 354 COVID-19 related deaths in the SCV since the pandemic began.

The following is the community breakdown of the 354 SCV residents who have died, according to the L.A. County dashboard:

297 in Santa Clarita

21 in Castaic

10 in Acton

8 in Stevenson Ranch

6 in unincorporated Canyon Country

3 in Agua Dulce

3 in Val Verde

2 in Valencia

1 in unincorporated Bouquet Canyon

1 in Elizabeth Lake

1 in Newhall

1 in unincorporated Saugus/Canyon Country

0 in Lake Hughes (**revised from 1)

Cases:

Of the 38,504 confirmed COVID-19 cases reported to Public Health for the SCV to date, the community breakdown is as follows:

City of Santa Clarita: 28,242

Castaic: 4,605 (incl. Pitchess Detention Center & North County Correctional Facility*)

Stevenson Ranch: 1,838

Canyon Country (unincorporated portion): 1,211

Acton: 804

Val Verde: 447

Agua Dulce: 425

Valencia (unincorporated portion west of I-5): 311

Saugus (unincorporated portion): 173

Elizabeth Lake: 126

Newhall (Unincorporated portion): 70

Bouquet Canyon: 75

Lake Hughes: 71

Saugus/Canyon Country: 55

Sand Canyon: 24

San Francisquito/Bouquet Canyon: 22

Placerita Canyon: 5

*Note: The county is unable to break out separate numbers for Castaic and PDC/NCCF because the county uses geotagging software that cannot be changed at this time, according to officials. Click here for the LASD COVID-19 dashboard.

William S. Hart Union High School District COVID-19 Dashboard

The William S. Hart Union High School District provides ongoing information to our community regarding COVID-19 cases while maintaining confidentiality for our students and staff. The COVID-19 case data below is updated regularly to indicate any currently confirmed COVID-19 positive case in staff members or students by school site. The data below is specific to individuals who have been physically present on a District campus within 14 days of receiving a positive COVID-19 test. The District, in conjunction with the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, conducts contact tracing and directly notifies and provides resources for parents of students identified as close contacts (6 feet or less for 15 cumulative minutes or more).

Note: To see the communication process in the event of a positive COVID-19 case, visit https://www.hartdistrict.org/apps/pages/covid-19dashboard.

Student Dashboard:

Staff Dashboard:

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Tuesday Update

As of Tuesday, Nov. 16, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital currently had zero tests pending, 16 patients in the hospital, a total of 1,632 patients who have been treated and discharged since the pandemic began, and no additional deaths, spokesman Patrick Moody confirmed.

Privacy laws prohibit Henry Mayo from releasing the community of residence for patients who die at the hospital; residence info is reported by the L.A. County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard.

California Tuesday Snapshot

The following data was released by the California Department of Public Health for Tuesday, Nov. 16:

Cases, hospitalizations and deaths are largely occurring among unvaccinated populations:

– Unvaccinated people were 6.9 times more likely to get COVID-19 (data from Oct. 25 to Oct. 31, 2021).

– Unvaccinated people were 9.8 times more likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19 (data from Oct. 18, 2021 to Oct. 24, 2021).

– Unvaccinated people were 16.9 times more likely to die from COVID-19 (data from Oct. 11, 2021 to Oct. 17, 2021).

See the data for unvaccinated and vaccinated cases, hospitalizations and deaths.

Cases

– California has 4,744,517 confirmed cases to date.

– Today’s average case count is 4,978 (average daily case count over 7 days).

Hospitalizations

– There are 3,768 hospitalizations statewide.

– There are 974 ICU patients statewide.

Deaths

– There have been 72,590 COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

– COVID-19 claims the lives of 52 Californians each day (average daily death count over 7 days).

Vaccinations

– 55,828,077 total vaccines administered.

– 74.6% of the eligible population (5+) has been vaccinated with at least one dose.

– 179,987 people a day are receiving COVID-19 vaccination (average daily dose count over 7 days).

For more vaccination data, visit the COVID-19 Vaccine Data Dashboard.

Testing

– The testing positivity rate is 2.0% (average rate over 7 days).

Additional Updates

CDPH is working with local partners and health care providers to administer booster doses to all Californians who are eligible, including those aged 65+ and the immunocompromised, to ensure they maintain optimal protection from COVID-19 heading into the winter season. Boosters are recommended for all Johnson & Johnson vaccine recipients aged 18 and older who were vaccinated two or more months ago. The CDC and Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup have declared the following groups of Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna recipients eligible for a booster dose six months or more after their initial series:

– 65 years and older

– Age 18+ who live in long-term care settings

– Age 18+ who have underlying medical conditions

– Age 18+ who work or live in high-risk settings

– Age 18+ who are at increased risk due to social inequity

Tips for Protecting Yourself and Others This Holiday Season

Take commonsense steps to protect yourself, your family and your community as you celebrate the holiday season.

See more California information later in this report.

L.A. County Vaccine/Booster Information

Anyone five years and older living or working in L.A. County can get vaccinated. Vaccinations are always free and open to eligible residents and workers regardless of immigration status. Appointments are not needed at all Public Health vaccination sites where first, second, and third doses are available.

Visit: www.VaccinateLACounty.com (English) and www.VacunateLosAngeles.com (Spanish) to learn how to make an appointment at vaccination sites. If you don’t have internet access, can’t use a computer, or you’re over 65, you can call 1-833-540-0473 for help finding an appointment.

L.A. County Public Health’s Reopening Protocols, COVID-19 Surveillance Interactive Dashboard, Roadmap to Recovery, Recovery Dashboard, and additional things you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website, www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.

Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C)

Each week, the California Department of Public Health updates the number of cases of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) reported in the state.

As of Nov. 15, there have been 704 cases of MIS-C reported statewide.

MIS-C is a rare inflammatory condition associated with COVID-19 that can damage multiple organ systems. MIS-C can require hospitalization and be life-threatening.

Parents should be aware of the signs and symptoms of MIS-C including fever that does not go away, abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhea, neck pain, rash, bloodshot eyes, or feeling tired.

Although very rare, COVID-19 cases among children can sometimes result a few weeks later in very serious illness known as Multi-symptom Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C).

Upgrade your Mask

Good fit and filtration continue to be the best way to get the most out of your mask. The best masks for preventing COVID-19 include the N95, KN95 and KF94. If you don’t have access to one of these masks, wear a surgical mask or a surgical mask with a cloth mask on top. If you choose a fabric mask, opt for one with three of more cloth layers. No matter what kind of mask you wear, check the fit by avoiding gaps above the nose or on the sides.

Tracking COVID-19 in California

* State Dashboard – Daily COVID-19 data

* County Map – Local data

* Data and Tools – Models and dashboards for researchers, scientists, and the public

* COVID-19 Race & Ethnicity Data – Weekly updated Race & Ethnicity data

* Cases and Deaths by Age Group – Weekly updated Deaths by Age Group data

* Health Equity Dashboard – See how COVID-19 highlights existing inequities in health

* Tracking Variants – Data on the variants California is currently monitoring

* Safe Schools for All Hub – Information about safe in-person instruction

* School Districts Reopening Map – data on public schools and reported outbreaks

California Testing & Turnaround Time

The testing turnaround time dashboardreports how long California patients are waiting for COVID-19 test results.

During the week of Oct. 31 to Nov. 6, the average time patients waited for test results was 1.0 day. During this same time period, 85% of patients received test results in one day and 97% received them within two days.

Protect Yourself and Your Family: Your Actions Save Lives

Protect yourself, family, friends, and community by following these prevention measures:

* Getting vaccinated when it’s your turn. Californians age 16+ are eligible to make an appointment.

* Avoiding non-essential travel, and practicing self-quarantine for 14 days after arrival if you leave the state.

* Keeping interactions limited to people who live in your household.

* Wearing a cloth face mask when out in public.

* Washing hands with soap and water for a minimum of 20 seconds.

* Avoiding touching eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

* Covering a cough or sneeze with your sleeve or disposable tissue. Wash your hands afterward.

* Avoiding close contact with people who are sick.

* Staying away from work, school, or other people if you become sick with respiratory symptoms like fever and cough.

* Staying home except for essential needs/activities following local and state public health guidelines when patronizing approved businesses. To the extent that sectors are re-opened, Californians may leave their homes to work at, patronize, or otherwise engage with those businesses, establishments or activities.

* Getting tested if you believe you’ve been exposed. Free, confidential testing is available statewide.

* Adding your phone to the fight by signing up for COVID-19 exposure notifications from CA Notify.

* Answering the call if a contact tracer from the CA COVID Team or local health department tries to connect.

* Following guidance from public health officials.

California COVID-19 Data and Tools

A wide range of data and analysis guides California’s response to COVID-19. The state is making the data and its analytical tools available to researchers, scientists and the public at covid19.ca.gov.

* The Statewide COVID-19 Dashboard

* The California COVID-19 Assessment Tool (CalCAT)

* State Cases and Deaths Associated with COVID-19 by Age Group

* COVID-19 Race & Ethnicity Data

* COVID-19 Hospital Data and Case Statistics

* View additional datasets at the California Open Data Portal (including Testing Data, PPE Logistics Data, Hospital Data, Homeless Impact and more)

Consolidated guidance is available on the California Department of Public Health’s Guidance webpage.

* * * * *

Always check with trusted sources for the latest accurate information about novel coronavirus (COVID-19):

* Los Angeles County Department of Public Health

* California Department of Public Health

* Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

* Spanish

* World Health Organization

* Johns Hopkins University COVID-19 Dashboard

L.A. County residents can also call 2-1-1.

* * * * *

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...