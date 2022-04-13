Tuesday COVID Roundup: Public Health Increasing Access to Second Booster at Skilled Nursing Facilities

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday 13 new deaths, 795 new positive cases countywide, with 16 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.

This new data brings Los Angeles County death totals to 31,819, county case totals to 2,847,097 and Santa Clarita Valley case totals to 72,599 since March of 2020. There are 270 people with COVID-19 currently hospitalized.

Of the 13 new deaths reported Tuesday two people were between the ages of 30-49, four people were between the ages of 50-64, three people were between the ages of 65-79, and four people were aged 80 years or older. Of the 13 newly reported deaths, eight people had underlying health conditions.

Public Health has reported a total of 2,847,097 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of L.A. County. Today’s positivity rate is 1.0%.

Testing results are available for more than 11,761,500 individuals, with 22% of people testing positive.

Ensuring Access at Skilled Nursing Facilties

With increased circulation of the more infectious BA.2 subvariant, the County Department of Public Health is ramping up efforts to ensure access to the second booster dose for residents and staff at Skilled Nursing Facilities.

In order to be sure that eligible nursing home residents and staff are quickly offered the second booster doses, Public Health is conducting educational outreach to all Skilled Nursing Facilities in LA County to determine that they are able to offer second doses whether through their relationship with a Long-Term Care Pharmacy or through the Public Health mobile teams. Public Health has already scheduled 23 mobile vaccination clinics at Skilled Nursing Facilities to administer second booster doses over the next two weeks.

As of April 3, 91% of nursing home residents were fully vaccinated and 85% fully vaccinated and boosted with the first booster dose. Among eligible staff, vaccination rates are also very high with 98% fully vaccinated and 85% fully vaccinated and boosted.

With high rates of up-to-date vaccinations, positive cases among Skilled Nursing Facility residents and staff remain relatively low. For the week ending April 9, Skilled Nursing Facilities reported 12 new cases among residents and 19 new cases among staff. This represents a 78% and 21% reduction in new cases, respectively, when compared to one month ago when there were 55 new cases among residents and 24 new cases among staff for the week ending March 12.

With Skilled Nursing Facilities continuing to follow safety precautions, outbreaks have also remained low. There were just four new outbreaks reported the week ending April 9.

Visitors at skilled nursing facilities should still follow all sensible protection measures when visiting their loved ones. Visitors who are feeling sick should stay home, away from others, and not enter a facility.

Visitors wishing to go indoors should also be ready to show proof of being up to date with COVID vaccines and a negative PCR test result taken within two days prior to entry, or a negative antigen test result taken within one day prior to entry.

Additionally, all visitors, regardless of vaccination status, should wear well-fitting face masks when not actively eating or drinking. Respirators (N95, KN95, KF94) or a surgical mask provide better protection than cloth masks, as they do a better job at blocking virus particles. Visitors should wash their hands or use hand sanitizer when entering and leaving the facility, and, as appropriate, during their visit.

“I send my deepest sympathies and wishes of peace and comfort to the many families who have lost a loved one due to COVID-19,” said Dr. Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health. “With the increased circulation of the highly infectious BA.2 subvariant, protecting the health of loved ones in Skilled Nursing Facilities will require that residents, staff, and visitors continue to take sensible safety measures. Residents and staff should be fully boosted, and anyone eligible should get the second booster as soon as possible. We also encourage families and friends visiting nursing homes or other congregate care facilities to do the same and be up to date on their vaccinations, in addition to getting tested before visiting and following all onsite safety measures. Our most vulnerable residents, including those that are older, immunocompromised, living with serious health conditions, or unvaccinated, still need the additional protections offered by the tools and strategies we know will reduce risk.”

A wide range of data and dashboards on COVID-19 from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health are available on the Public Health website at http://www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.

To keep workplaces and schools open, residents and workers are asked to:

– Get tested to help reduce the spread, especially if you traveled for the holidays, have had a possible exposure, or have symptoms, or are gathering with people not in your household

– Adhere to masking requirements when indoors or at crowded outdoor spaces, regardless of vaccination status

– Residents are legally required to be isolated if they have a positive COVID test result and vaccinated close contacts with symptoms and unvaccinated close contacts need to be quarantined.

For information on where you can get tested, please visit www.covid19.lacounty.gov/testing/.

For updated isolation and quarantine guidance, please visit www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.

COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective and are recommended for everyone 5 years old and older to help protect against COVID-19. Vaccinations are always free and open to eligible residents and workers regardless of immigration status. Appointments are not needed at all Public Health vaccination sites and many community sites where first, second, and third doses are available.

To find a vaccination site near you, or to make an appointment, please visit:

www.VaccinateLACounty.com (English) or

www.VacunateLosAngeles.com (Spanish).

William S. Hart Union High School District COVID-19 Dashboard

The William S. Hart Union High School District provides ongoing information to our community regarding COVID-19 cases while maintaining confidentiality for our students and staff. The COVID-19 case data below is updated regularly to indicate any currently confirmed COVID-19 positive case in staff members or students by school site. The data below is specific to individuals who have been physically present on a District campus within 14 days of receiving a positive COVID-19 test. The District, in conjunction with the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, conducts contact tracing and directly notifies and provides resources for parents of students identified as close contacts (6 feet or less for 15 cumulative minutes or more).

Note: To see the communication process in the event of a positive COVID-19 case, visit https://www.hartdistrict.org/apps/pages/covid-19dashboard.

Student Dashboard

Staff Dashboard

Santa Clarita Valley Tuesday Update

As of 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, the L.A. County Public Health dashboard reported no new deaths from COVID-19 in the Santa Clarita Valley, leaving the total number of deaths in the SCV since the onset of the pandemic at 464.

The following is the community breakdown per L.A. County’s dashboard:

Santa Clarita: 379

Castaic: 28

Acton: 17

Stevenson Ranch: 15

Unincorporated Canyon Country: 9 (revised from 10)

Agua Dulce: 6

Val Verde: 3 (revised from 4)

Valencia: 2

Unincorporated Bouquet Canyon: 2

Elizabeth Lake: 1

Newhall: 1

unincorporated Saugus/Canyon Country: 1

Lake Hughes: 0 (**revised from 1)

SCV Cases

Of the 72,599 cases reported to Public Health for the SCV to date, the community breakdown is as follows:

Santa Clarita: 53,943

Castaic: 7,124

Stevenson Ranch: 4,045

Canyon Country (unincorporated portion): 2,594

Acton: 1,517

Val Verde: 837

Agua Dulce: 779

Valencia (unincorporated portion west of I-5): 674

Saugus (unincorporated portion): 311

Elizabeth Lake: 205

Bouquet Canyon: 149

Lake Hughes: 147

Saugus/Canyon Country: 90

Newhall (Unincorporated portion): 87

Sand Canyon: 48

San Francisquito/Bouquet Canyon: 34

Placerita Canyon: 15

*Note: The county is unable to break out separate numbers for Castaic and PDC/NCCF because the county uses geotagging software that cannot be changed at this time, according to officials. Click here for the LASD COVID-19 dashboard.

California Tuesday

California Department of Public Health now updates their numbers on Tuesday and Friday. Due to a data processing issue, the California Department of Public Health is holding Tuesday’s regularly scheduled update on COVID-19 data. Data will be reported on April 13, 2022 and will include an additional day of data.

The following is from the most recent update Friday, April 8:

Statewide COVID-19 Data

Vaccinations

– 73,272,145 total vaccines administered.

– 83.8% of the eligible population (5+) has been vaccinated with at least one dose.

– 59,552 people a day are receiving COVID-19 vaccination (average daily dose count over 7 days).

Cases

– California has 8,513,771 confirmed cases to date.

– Friday’s average case count is 2,082 (average daily case count over 7 days).

– Unvaccinated people are 3.6 times more likely to get COVID-19 than boosted individuals (March 14, 2022 – March 20, 2022).

Testing

– The testing positivity rate is 1.7% (average rate over 7 days).

Hospitalizations

– There are 1,098 hospitalizations statewide.

– here are 190 ICU patients statewide.

– Unvaccinated people are 6.5 times more likely to be hospitalized than boosted individuals (March 14, 2022 – March 20, 2022).

Deaths

– There have been 88,557 COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

– COVID-19 claims the lives of 32 Californians each day (average daily death count over 7 days).

– Unvaccinated people are 13.7 times more likely to die than boosted individuals (March 7, 2022 – March 13, 2022).

Health Care Workers

As of April 7, local health departments have reported 154,509 confirmed positive cases in health care workers and 577 deaths statewide.

Testing Turnaround Time

The testing turnaround time dashboard reports how long California patients are waiting for COVID-19 test results. During the week of March 27 to April 2, the average time patients waited for test results was 0.7 day. During this same time period, 92% of patients received test results in one day and 98% received them within two days.

Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C)

As of April 4, there have been 922 cases of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) reported statewide. MIS-C is a rare inflammatory condition associated with COVID-19 that can damage multiple organ systems. MIS-C can require hospitalization and be life threatening.

Additional Updates

Mask Guidance: Under California’s mask guidance, universal masking is required only in specified higher risk settings like hospitals, public transit and congregate living facilities. Unvaccinated persons are required to mask in all indoor public settings. Fully vaccinated individuals are recommended to continue indoor masking when the risk may be high. Workplaces will continue to follow the COVID-19 prevention standards set by CalOSHA. Local health jurisdictions may implement requirements that are stricter than state guidance.

Slow the Spread: Get Vaccinated and Boosted for COVID-19

The risk for COVID-19 exposure and infection continues as a number of Californians remain unvaccinated and unboosted.

Real-world evidence continues to show that the vaccine is preventing severe illness, hospitalization, and death. Public health officials urge Californians to get vaccinated and boosted as soon as possible.

It is recommended that every vaccinated person 12 years or older should get a booster as long as they received their second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine at least five months ago or they received their Johnson & Johnson vaccine at least two months ago.

Vaccination appointments can be made by visiting myturn.ca.gov or calling 1-833-422-4255. The consent of a parent or legal guardian may be needed for those under age 18 to receive a vaccination. Visit Vaccinate All 58 to learn more about the safe and effective vaccines available for all Californians 5+.

Your Actions Save Lives

Protect yourself, family, friends and your community by following these prevention measures:

Keep California Healthy

Protect yourself, family, friends and your community by following these prevention measures:

– Get vaccinated when it’s your turn. Californians age 16+ are eligible to make an appointment.

– If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 (fever, cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, muscle or body aches), call your health care provider.

– If you believe you have been exposed, get tested. Free, confidential testing is available statewide.

– Keep gatherings small and outdoors and follow state and local public health guidance.

– Wear a mask and get the most out of masking – an effective mask has both good fit and good filtration.

– Wash hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

– Delay non-essential travel outside of California until you are fully vaccinated. Follow California’s travel advisory.

– Avoid close contact with people who are sick and stay home from work and school if you feel ill.

– Add your phone to the fight by signing up for COVID-19 exposure notifications from CA Notify.

– Answer the call or text if a contact tracer from the CA COVID Team or your local health department tries to connect.

Additional data and udpates:

Tracking COVID-19 in California

State Dashboard – Daily COVID-19 data

County Map – Local data, including tier status and ICU capacity

Data and Tools – Models and dashboards for researchers, scientists, and the public

Blueprint for a Safer Economy– Data for establishing tier status

COVID-19 Race & Ethnicity Data – Weekly updated Race & Ethnicity data

Cases and Deaths by Age Group – Weekly updated Deaths by Age Group data

Health Equity Dashboard – See how COVID-19 highlights existing inequities in health

Tracking Variants – Data on the variants California is currently monitoring

Safe Schools for All Hub – Information about safe in-person instruction

School Districts Reopening Map – data on public schools and reported outbreaks

Always check with trusted sources for the latest accurate information about novel coronavirus:

– Los Angeles County Department of Public Health

– California Department of Public Health

– Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

– Spanish

– World Health Organization

L.A. County residents can also call 2-1-1.

What to Do if You Think You’re Sick

Call ahead: If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 (fever, cough or shortness of breath), call your health care provider before seeking medical care so that appropriate precautions can be taken. More than 85 community testing sites also offer free, confidential testing: Find a COVID-19 Testing Site.

For more information about what Californians can do to prevent the spread of COVID-19, visit Coronavirus (COVID-19) in California.

California continues to issue guidance on preparing and protecting California from COVID-19. Consolidated guidance is available on the California Department of Public Health’s Guidance webpage.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...