Tuesday COVID Roundup: Santa Clarita Records Two New Deaths Over Holiday Weekend

2004, 8:35PM PST - NASA Spirit rover lands on Mars. Wayne Lee of Stevenson Ranch handles entry-descent-landing; Richard Cook of Canyon Country is deputy project manager; Jennifer Trosper of Canyon Country is mission manager/surface operations [story]
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 62 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 6,935 new cases countywide from the holiday weekend and 217 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley, since Friday.
This new data brings Santa Clarita Valley case totals to 96,735 since March of 2020. Two deaths were recorded over the weekend for SCV, bringing the total to 531.
In the county the daily breakdown for cases and deaths follow:
-6,935 New COVID-19 cases (3,638,639 cases to date)
-Tuesday 1/03 – 575
-Monday 1/02 – 1,035
-Sunday 1/01 – 1,837
-Saturday 12/31 – 3,488
-62 New deaths due to COVID-19 (34,730 deaths to date)
-Tuesday 1/03 – 5
-Monday 1/02 – 12
-Sunday 1/01 – 20
-Saturday 12/31 – 25
Today’s positivity rate is 16.1%.
There are 1,249 people with COVID-19 currently hospitalized. Testing results are available for more than 12,821,824 individuals, with 25% of people testing positive.
A wide range of data and dashboards on COVID-19 from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health are available on the Public Health website at http://www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.
COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective and are recommended for everyone 5 years old and older to help protect against COVID-19. Vaccinations are always free and open to eligible residents and workers regardless of immigration status. Appointments are not needed at all Public Health vaccination sites and many community sites where first, second, and third doses are available.
To find a vaccination site near you, or to make an appointment, please visit:
William S. Hart Union High School District COVID-19 Dashboard
The William S. Hart Union High School District provides ongoing information to our community regarding COVID-19 cases while maintaining confidentiality for our students and staff. The COVID-19 case data below is updated regularly to indicate any currently confirmed COVID-19 positive case in staff members or students by school site. The data below is specific to individuals who have been physically present on a District campus within 14 days of receiving a positive COVID-19 test. The District, in conjunction with the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, conducts contact tracing and directly notifies and provides resources for parents of students identified as close contacts (6 feet or less for 15 cumulative minutes or more).
As of 4 p.m. Friday, the L.A. County Public Health dashboard reported no additional deaths, leaving the total number of deaths in the SCV at 528.
NOTE: As of Dec. 20, 2022, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health switched to a new geocoding process to improve the accuracy and completeness of geocoded data. Geocoding is the process of assigning an address to specific geographic coordinates (latitude/longitude). As a result, approximately 1,500 cases (0.04%) were removed from the cumulative count as they were determined to be out of jurisdiction with the improved geocoding. The switch to this improved process also resulted in minor changes to cumulative case/death counts by Supervisor District, Service Planning Area, city/community, and area poverty categories.
The following is the community breakdown per L.A. County’s dashboard:
Santa Clarita: 431
Castaic: 30
Acton: 18
Stevenson Ranch: 17
Unincorporated Canyon Country: 10
Agua Dulce: 7
Val Verde: 6
Elizabeth Lake: 4
Valencia: 2
Unincorporated Bouquet Canyon: 2
Newhall: 1
Unincorporated Saugus/Canyon Country: 1
Lake Hughes: 1
SCV Cases
Of the 96,735 cases reported to Public Health for the SCV to date, the community breakdown is as follows:
City of Santa Clarita: 71,434
*Castaic: 9,419
Stevenson Ranch: 5,802
Canyon Country (unincorporated portion): 3,658
Acton: 1,966
Val Verde: 1,195
Agua Dulce: 970
Valencia (unincorporated portion west of I-5): 919
Saugus (unincorporated portion): 336
Elizabeth Lake: 282
Lake Hughes: 200
Bouquet Canyon: 198
Saugus/Canyon Country: 124
Newhall (Unincorporated portion): 105
Sand Canyon: 59
San Francisquito/Bouquet Canyon: 44
Placerita Canyon: 24
*Note: The county is unable to break out separate numbers for Castaic and PDC/NCCF because the county uses geotagging software that cannot be changed at this time, according to officials. Click here for the LASD COVID-19 dashboard.
California Tuesday
The California Department of Public Health now updates their numbers on Thursdays. The information below is from the most recent data released Thursday, Dec. 29.
Vaccinations
– 86,925,789 total vaccines administered.
– 72.5% of the population has been vaccinated with a primary series.
– 28,637 people a day are receiving COVID-19 vaccination (average daily dose count over 7 days).
Cases
– California has 10,888,090 confirmed cases to date.
– Thursday’s average case count is 6,773 (average daily case count over 7 days).
– During October 2022, unvaccinated people were 2.2 times more likely to get COVID-19 than people who were vaccinated with at least a primary series.
Testing
The testing positivity rate is 11.9% (average rate over 7 days).
Hospitalizations
– There are 4,561 hospitalizations statewide.
– There are 537 ICU patients statewide.
During October 2022, unvaccinated people were 2.4 times more likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19 than people who were vaccinated with at least a primary series.
Deaths
– There have been 97,757 COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic.
– COVID-19 claims the lives of 27 Californians each day (average daily death count over 7 days).
– During October 2022, unvaccinated people were 3.1 times more likely to die from COVID-19 than people who were vaccinated with at least a primary series.
Health Care Workers
As of Dec. 28, local health departments have reported 187,817 confirmed positive cases in health care workers and 599 deaths statewide.
Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C)
As of Dec. 19, there have been 1,048 cases of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) reported statewide. MIS-C is a rare inflammatory condition associated with COVID-19 that can damage multiple organ systems. MIS-C can require hospitalization and be life threatening.
Updated Boosters for Children
California Health & Human Services and CDPH sent a statement on Oct. 13, 2022 on the expanded eligibility for the updated Moderna and Pfizer boosters. Eligibility for the updated Moderna booster now extends to individuals 6 years of age and older and eligibility for the updated Pfizer booster now extends to individuals 5 years of age and older. This statement follows the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendation and has the support of the Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup.
Changes to Definition of Close Contact
CDPH is revising the definition of close contact related to COVID-19. The update, in keeping with the state’s SMARTER plan, provides strategies for responding to direct and indirect COVID-19 exposure in indoor environments, and aligns with the most current science, data, and information. These changes take effect Friday, Oct. 14, 2022.
Updated Testing Requirements for Visitors to Health Care Facilities
Beginning Saturday, Sept. 17, visitors to health care facilities, such as skilled nursing facilities and general acute care hospitals, will no longer be required to be tested or show proof of vaccination in order to visit loved ones. Visitors must continue to comply with CDPH Masking Guidance while visiting loved ones indoors in these settings.
Facilities should continue to maintain all current infection prevention practices to protect the vulnerable populations in health care facilities. In addition, they should continue to offer testing for visitors per recommendations from CDPH and/or the local public health department and have the ability to ramp up testing if it is required again at a future date.
In August, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in updated testing guidance, indicated screening testing is no longer recommended in general community settings. Therefore, CDPH has also updated COVID-19 testing guidance.
Mask Guidance: Under California’s mask guidance, universal masking is required only in specified higher risk settings like hospitals, public transit and congregate living facilities. Unvaccinated persons are required to mask in all indoor public settings. Fully vaccinated individuals are recommended to continue indoor masking when the risk may be high. Workplaces will continue to follow the COVID-19 prevention standards set by CalOSHA. Local health jurisdictions may implement requirements that are stricter than state guidance.
Slow the Spread: Get Vaccinated and Boosted for COVID-19
The risk for COVID-19 exposure and infection continues as a number of Californians remain unvaccinated and unboosted.
Real-world evidence continues to show that the vaccine is preventing severe illness, hospitalization, and death. Public health officials urge Californians to get vaccinated and boosted as soon as possible.
It is recommended that every individual six months of age and older receive their primary COVID-19 vaccine series and booster dose.
It is recommended that every vaccinated person 12 years or older should get a booster as long as they received their second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine at least five months ago or they received their Johnson & Johnson vaccine at least two months ago.
Vaccination appointments can be made by visiting myturn.ca.gov or calling 1-833-422-4255. The consent of a parent or legal guardian may be needed for those under age 18 to receive a vaccination. Visit Vaccinate All 58 to learn more about the safe and effective vaccines available for all Californians 5+.
Your Actions Save Lives
Protect yourself, family, friends and your community by following these prevention measures:
– Get vaccinated when it’s your turn. Californians age 16+ are eligible to make an appointment.
– If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 (fever, cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, muscle or body aches), call your health care provider.
What to Do if You Think You’re Sick
Call ahead: If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 (fever, cough or shortness of breath), call your health care provider before seeking medical care so that appropriate precautions can be taken. More than 85 community testing sites also offer free, confidential testing: Find a COVID-19 Testing Site.
Providence Holy Cross Medical Center has been certified as a Comprehensive Stroke Center by DNV GL - Healthcare, the international gold standard in recognizing the highest level of treatment for complex stroke cases.
The Los Angeles County Health Officer is issuing a Cold Weather Alert due to the National Weather Service’s forecast for low temperatures. Wind chill temperatures are expected to be below 32 degrees Fahrenheit. Affected areas include:
The LA County Prevention Services Task Force, which is supported by the Anti-Racism, Diversity, & Inclusion Initiative, is currently engaged in a multi-departmental, Countywide process to reimagine LA County's prevention systems and services.
With Americans’ top financial resolutions for 2023 being “to save more money” and “to fight back against inflation”, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on 2023’s Best & Worst Cities for Keeping Your New Year's Resolutions, as well as expert commentary. This new report complements WalletHub’s list of the top New Year’s Financial Resolutions for 2023 and corresponding consumer survey.
Because of the recent rainfall, Los Angeles County Health Officer, Muntu Davis, MD, MPH, is cautioning residents that bacteria, chemicals, debris, trash, and other public health hazards from city streets and mountain areas are likely to contaminate ocean waters at and around discharging storm drains, creeks, and rivers after a rainfall. Individuals who enter the water in these areas could become ill.
California State University, Northridge improved to 2-0 in Big West Conference women's basketball play as the Matadors defeated Cal State Fullerton 69-59 Saturday, Dec. 31, at Premier America Credit Union Arena.
Happy New Year! I am so excited to kick off 2023! The executive committee has already been working hard to provide incredible opportunities for the year. For those who do not know me, my name is Cindy Curtis and I am serving as the 26th President of JCI Santa Clarita for 2023.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Works reported on Saturday, Dec. 31 that a portion of Lake Hughes Road from Dry Gulch Road to Pine Canyon Road in the Castaic, Lake Hughes area has been closed because of a mudslide.
