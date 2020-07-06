sensitive

Tuesday SCV Air Quality: Unhealthy for Sensitive People

Uploaded: , Monday, Jul 6, 2020

By Press Release

Air quality will be unhealthy for sensitive groups and individuals in the Santa Clarita Valley on Tuesday, July 7, according to the latest South Coast Air Quality Management District forecast.

Tuesday’s alert also covers:

* West & East San Fernando Valley

* East San Gabriel Valley

* San Gabriel Mountains

Los Angeles County Health Officer Muntu Davis, MD, MPH, advises people living or working in these areas with heart disease, asthma or other respiratory diseases to minimize outdoor activities.

Children who have sensitive conditions, including heart disease, asthma, and other chronic respiratory diseases, should not participate in outdoor physical activity and should stay indoors as much as possible.

For current air quality maps and forecast, visit the AQMD website at www.aqmd.gov/home/air-quality.

