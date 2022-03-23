header image

March 23
1886 - Film director Robert N. Bradbury born in Washington state; launched John Wayne's career in Placerita Canyon [watch]
Blue Steel
TV Game Show “Deal or No Deal” Comes to New Discovery Princess Stage, Fleetwide
| Wednesday, Mar 23, 2022

One of the world’s most popular game shows, “Deal or No Deal,” is about to set sail onboard Discovery Princess, the newest cruise ship in the Princess Cruises fleet, debuting from Los Angeles on March 27, 2022.

This live, hosted experience with high energy, and lots of onboard buzz offers contestants the chance to win prizes ranging from a free cruise to the grand prize of $1,000. “Deal or No Deal” is also available on Majestic Princess, Regal Princess and Sky Princess, with plans to roll out across the fleet.

In partnership with TimePlay, an award-winning entertainment company with a deep history of awakening audiences through interactive games, “Deal or No Deal” takes place on the Princess Theater stage of the new Discovery Princess during every voyage. This experience offers contestants the chance to play and deal for cash or free cruises in a suspenseful contest of nerves and raw intuition.

“’Deal or No Deal’ offers a unique combination of entertainment and gamification that allows our guests to spectate or participate, in an extremely high-quality and realistic live experience of the popular TV game show,” said Denise Saviss, vice president of entertainment experience, Princess Cruises. “This new interactive game show adds to the already impressive lineup of memorable entertainment offerings to be enjoyed on our new Discovery Princess.”

Guests can play along with their “case card” with a buy in ranging from $25-$50, as well as be one of two contestants—selected at random—who play live on stage for a chance to win up to $1,000. Guests in the audience who have purchased a game card are also working towards achieving eight matches to win up to $1,000 or even a free cruise.

“We are delighted to be working with the Princess team to offer this popular game show as a new, interactive experience on board the amazing Discovery Princess,” said Aaron Silverberg, head of destination gaming for TimePlay.

The 3,660-guest Discovery Princess is the sixth and final Royal-Class newbuild and shares all of the spectacular style and luxury of her sister ships – Enchanted Princess, Sky Princess, Majestic Princess, Regal Princess and Royal Princess.

With an array of new experiences, guests will enjoy 270-degree sweeping views from the largest balconies at sea in the Sky Suites, unwind in ultimate comfort at The Sanctuary and indulge the senses with world-class dining options. Plus, Princess live entertainment presents mesmerizing new Broadway-style production shows that can only be seen in the state-of-the-art Princess Theater. Discovery Princess uses the latest technologies to reduce fuel consumption, treat wastewater, and support our environmental compliance efforts.

Discovery Princess is homeporting in Port of Los Angeles and will sail on a series of Mexican Riviera and California Coast voyages from March 27  to April 24, 2022. She will then head up the Pacific coast to begin a season of seven-day Alaska cruises from Seattle, making her the newest ship sailing in the Alaska region.

More information about Discovery Princess can be found on the website.
March 24: Soundcheck Presents Performances from CJ May, Cook

March 26: Impulse Music Singer-Songwriter Night

Solo Art Show Featuring Laurie Morgan Coming to Canyon Theatre Guild

March 24: ‘Mulasi’ Opens The MAIN’s Global Film Series

Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
March 24: Public Health Encourages Getting Tested During World TB Day
With local landmarks lit up red on World Tuberculosis Day Thursday, March 24, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health encourages residents to get tested for tuberculosis, a deadly disease that can be dormant, or latent, for many years.
CSUN, Premier America, Announce New Partnership, Matadome to be Renamed After Credit Union
California State University, Northridge officials announced a 10-year, multifaceted partnership agreement with Premier America Credit Union.
2021 SCVEDC Annual Report
The COVID-19 pandemic brought both health implications and serious economic ones, extending into its second year in 2021 as the Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation celebrated its 11th anniversary.
TV Game Show “Deal or No Deal” Comes to New Discovery Princess Stage, Fleetwide
One of the world’s most popular game shows, “Deal or No Deal,” is about to set sail onboard Discovery Princess, the newest cruise ship in the Princess Cruises fleet, debuting from Los Angeles on March 27, 2022.
SCVEDC Announces 2021 Power Brokers in Commercial Real Estate
The Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation invests not just in growing  local businesses, but attracting great companies to the region with a focus on industries that provide residents with high quality, high paying jobs.
College of the Canyons Accreditation Team Gives Preliminary Report; Final Expected in July
College of the Canyons virtually hosted a visiting team from the Accrediting Commission for Community and Junior Colleges, which marked the final step in a two-year long self-study and application process toward reaffirming the college’s accreditation status.
May 14: Santa Clarita Dodger Day Returns
The long wait is finally over, Santa Clarita Dodger Day is back in 2022.
March 23: Have Coffee With a Cop in Valencia
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station invites SCV residents to have "Coffee with a Cop" Wednesday, March 23 between 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Starbucks in Valencia, 24575 Copper Hill Drive.
Wildland Weed Warriors Needs Volunteers
Wildland Weed Warriors, under the supervision of Santa Clarita city staff, needs volunteers to help restore vital habitat near Golden Valley Ranch Open Space by removing weeds and planting native chaparral plants.
Tuesday COVID Roundup: 14 New Cases in SCV, 429 Cases, 17 Deaths in County
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday 17 additional deaths and 429 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 14 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley
March 24: Soundcheck Presents Performances from CJ May, Cook
Soundcheck is back and this season will feature exciting performances including the electric stylings of CJ May, as well as the surf rock, groovy tunes of the trio Cook.
April 6: Zonta Club Empower Hour Features Cherise Charleswell from Journey Out
The Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley will host a Zoom Empower Hour with speaker Cherise Charleswell from Journey Out. The virtual meeting will be held April 6 at 6 p.m.
March 26: Impulse Music Singer-Songwriter Night
Impulse Shows at The Stage Door will host Singer-Songwriter Night on Saturday, March 26 at 6 p.m. Hear performances from local singer/songwriters Robert Gil, Janelle Safford, Zach Mohler, Monochrome, Leo Dolan and Audrey Scout.
April 1: Deadline for Nonprofits to Apply for Concerts in the Parks Partnership
The city of Santa Clarita’s Concerts in the Park, presented by Logix Federal Credit Union, returns to Central Park this summer with a line-up of new and familiar acts. These free concerts will be held on Saturdays at 7 p.m. beginning July 9 and running through Aug. 27. In an effort to support Santa Clarita Valley nonprofits by providing them with exposure to the community, the city of Santa Clarita allows eight nonprofits to showcase their organization at Concerts in the Park, one per concert.
Golden Valley High School Grizzlies Football Holds Popcorn Fundraiser
Santa Clarita Valley residents who want to support the Golden Valley High School Grizzlies Football program can support the team's popcorn fundraiser.
Daniel Alexander Jones Joins Leadership Team of CalArts Center for New Performance
California Institute of the Arts Center for New Performance announced Alpert Award-winning theater artist Daniel Alexander Jones has joined its leadership team as Producing Artist.
Poppies in Bloom at Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve
The California poppies are in bloom at the Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve. The reserve is open to visitors daily from sunrise to sunset. The wildflower season generally lasts from as early as mid-February through May, with a variety of wildflowers creating a mosaic of color that changes daily.
March 24: Rent Relief Information for Property Owners
L.A. County Department of Consumer and Business Affairs and the Los Angeles County Development Authority present a virtual meeting "Housing Is Key: Rent Relief Information for Property Owners."
Princess Cruises Expands Sales Leadership, Welcomes Two New Executives
Princess Cruises announced a significant enhancement to its sales and service operation with the addition of two seasoned cruise travel trade executives.
Guaranteed Income Program Coming to L.A. County
Los Angeles County’s new guaranteed income program, Breathe, is one of the biggest in the nation. It will distribute $1,000 per month to 1,000 select eligible L.A. County residents for three years.
Grand Opening Held for Pitchess Emergency Vehicle Operations Center
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department held the grand opening ceremony of the Pitchess Detention Center Emergency Vehicle Operations Center on Monday, March 21, 2022.
Canyons Swim Places Ninth in Meet at Cuesta College
College of the Canyons competed at the second Western State Conference meet of the 2022 season on Saturday at Cuesta College.
