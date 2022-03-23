TV Game Show “Deal or No Deal” Comes to New Discovery Princess Stage, Fleetwide

One of the world’s most popular game shows, “Deal or No Deal,” is about to set sail onboard Discovery Princess, the newest cruise ship in the Princess Cruises fleet, debuting from Los Angeles on March 27, 2022.

This live, hosted experience with high energy, and lots of onboard buzz offers contestants the chance to win prizes ranging from a free cruise to the grand prize of $1,000. “Deal or No Deal” is also available on Majestic Princess, Regal Princess and Sky Princess, with plans to roll out across the fleet.

In partnership with TimePlay, an award-winning entertainment company with a deep history of awakening audiences through interactive games, “Deal or No Deal” takes place on the Princess Theater stage of the new Discovery Princess during every voyage. This experience offers contestants the chance to play and deal for cash or free cruises in a suspenseful contest of nerves and raw intuition.

“’Deal or No Deal’ offers a unique combination of entertainment and gamification that allows our guests to spectate or participate, in an extremely high-quality and realistic live experience of the popular TV game show,” said Denise Saviss, vice president of entertainment experience, Princess Cruises. “This new interactive game show adds to the already impressive lineup of memorable entertainment offerings to be enjoyed on our new Discovery Princess.”

Guests can play along with their “case card” with a buy in ranging from $25-$50, as well as be one of two contestants—selected at random—who play live on stage for a chance to win up to $1,000. Guests in the audience who have purchased a game card are also working towards achieving eight matches to win up to $1,000 or even a free cruise.

“We are delighted to be working with the Princess team to offer this popular game show as a new, interactive experience on board the amazing Discovery Princess,” said Aaron Silverberg, head of destination gaming for TimePlay.

The 3,660-guest Discovery Princess is the sixth and final Royal-Class newbuild and shares all of the spectacular style and luxury of her sister ships – Enchanted Princess, Sky Princess, Majestic Princess, Regal Princess and Royal Princess.

With an array of new experiences, guests will enjoy 270-degree sweeping views from the largest balconies at sea in the Sky Suites, unwind in ultimate comfort at The Sanctuary and indulge the senses with world-class dining options. Plus, Princess live entertainment presents mesmerizing new Broadway-style production shows that can only be seen in the state-of-the-art Princess Theater. Discovery Princess uses the latest technologies to reduce fuel consumption, treat wastewater, and support our environmental compliance efforts.

Discovery Princess is homeporting in Port of Los Angeles and will sail on a series of Mexican Riviera and California Coast voyages from March 27 to April 24, 2022. She will then head up the Pacific coast to begin a season of seven-day Alaska cruises from Seattle, making her the newest ship sailing in the Alaska region.

More information about Discovery Princess can be found on the website.

