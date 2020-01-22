Two Arrested in Connection with Attempted Murder Investigation

Detectives with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station’s Career Offenders, Burglary, Robbery, Assault team, or COBRA, are conducting an attempted murder investigation after a fight broke out Thursday near a 7-Eleven in Canyon Country.

Laura Maria Sabedra, 21, of Canyon Country and Guillermo Martinez, 20, of Newhall were arrested Sunday and booked at the SCV Sheriff’s Station, according to Custody Assistant Daryl Everts. Both are facing charges in connection with the fight, which is being treated as an attempted murder investigation, according to Lt. Ignacio Somoano of the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

“The victim engaged a male and female in an argument,” Somoano wrote in an email to The Signal. At around 11:30 p.m., at the 27500 block of Sierra Highway, near the store, the victim was then physically assaulted by the man and woman, he added.

Sometime during the altercation, “The victim was shot by one of the suspects in the upper torso,” Somoano added. “The two suspects then fled the scene in a gray vehicle.”

The victim was taken to a hospital and treated for non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, according to Sheriff’s Station officials.

During the course of COBRA detectives’ attempted murder investigation, law enforcement officers found the gray vehicle they believe was used by the suspects, as well as Sabedra and Martinez, at a motel on the 13100 block of San Fernando Road in Sylmar. Los Angeles Police Department officers contacted the SCV Sheriff’s Station, who then sent resources to the motel to conduct surveillance.

Sheriff’s deputies with the Special Enforcement Bureau, a special weapons and tactics team, served search and arrest warrants at approximately 9 a.m. Sunday.

The two suspects detectives identified were booked on suspicion of attempted murder. Both suspects are being held in lieu of $1 million bail, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department arrest records.

The victim is expected to survive the injuries sustained in the shooting.