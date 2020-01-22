[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Clear
Clear
65°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
January 22
1839 - Gov. Juan B. Alvarado gives most of SCV to Mexican Army Lt. Antonio del Valle. [story]
Diseno map
Two Arrested in Connection with Attempted Murder Investigation
| Wednesday, Jan 22, 2020
attempted murder investigation - - scv sheriff's station

Detectives with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station’s Career Offenders, Burglary, Robbery, Assault team, or COBRA, are conducting an attempted murder investigation after a fight broke out Thursday near a 7-Eleven in Canyon Country.

Laura Maria Sabedra, 21, of Canyon Country and Guillermo Martinez, 20, of Newhall were arrested Sunday and booked at the SCV Sheriff’s Station, according to Custody Assistant Daryl Everts. Both are facing charges in connection with the fight, which is being treated as an attempted murder investigation, according to Lt. Ignacio Somoano of the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

“The victim engaged a male and female in an argument,” Somoano wrote in an email to The Signal. At around 11:30 p.m., at the 27500 block of Sierra Highway, near the store, the victim was then physically assaulted by the man and woman, he added.

Sometime during the altercation, “The victim was shot by one of the suspects in the upper torso,” Somoano added. “The two suspects then fled the scene in a gray vehicle.”

The victim was taken to a hospital and treated for non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, according to Sheriff’s Station officials.

During the course of COBRA detectives’ attempted murder investigation, law enforcement officers found the gray vehicle they believe was used by the suspects, as well as Sabedra and Martinez, at a motel on the 13100 block of San Fernando Road in Sylmar. Los Angeles Police Department officers contacted the SCV Sheriff’s Station, who then sent resources to the motel to conduct surveillance.

Sheriff’s deputies with the Special Enforcement Bureau, a special weapons and tactics team, served search and arrest warrants at approximately 9 a.m. Sunday.

The two suspects detectives identified were booked on suspicion of attempted murder. Both suspects are being held in lieu of $1 million bail, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department arrest records.

The victim is expected to survive the injuries sustained in the shooting.

Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NewsBreak
LOCAL NEWS HEADLINES
> LOCAL NEWS ARCHIVE
SCV Home Prices, Condo Prices Set Record Highs in 2019
Wednesday, Jan 22, 2020
SCV Home Prices, Condo Prices Set Record Highs in 2019
Realtors in the Santa Clarita Valley assisted 2,347 single-family home sales during 2019, an increase of 4.5 percent over the prior year, while prices hit new highs and the inventory plunged, the Southland Regional Association of Realtors reported Tuesday.
FULL STORY...
Court OK’s City Inspection of Solar Panels at Canyon View Estates
Wednesday, Jan 22, 2020
Court OK’s City Inspection of Solar Panels at Canyon View Estates
The city of Santa Clarita may conduct an inspection of the property containing the 2.5 acres of solar panels on a Canyon Country hillside to help determine whether or not property owners complied with permits, according to a court ruling Tuesday.
FULL STORY...
California, 10 More States Sue EPA Over Inaction on Air Pollution Plans
Wednesday, Jan 22, 2020
California, 10 More States Sue EPA Over Inaction on Air Pollution Plans
California and 10 other states filed a lawsuit Wednesday seeking to force the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to take action to reduce air pollution in smoggy areas of those states where air quality has fallen below federal standards.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
AMS Fulfillment Acquires EchoData Group
Valencia-based AMS Fulfillment has acquired EchoData Group, an exceptional fulfillment services company located in Pennsylvania and Delaware that has been in operation for 36 years, AMS Fulfillment announced Tuesday.
AMS Fulfillment Acquires EchoData Group
Kaiser Opens Target Clinic in Canyon Country for Members, Non-Members
Kaiser Permanente celebrated the grand opening of its new Target Clinic at the Target Santa Clarita East store, located at 19105 Golden Valley Road in Canyon Country, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted last month by the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce.
Kaiser Opens Target Clinic in Canyon Country for Members, Non-Members
Film, TV Productions Shooting in SCV: ‘Betrayed,’ ‘Lone Star,’ ‘Off the Grid’
The city of Santa Clarita has released the list of productions shooting in the Santa Clarita Valley the week of January 20-26, 2020.
Film, TV Productions Shooting in SCV: ‘Betrayed,’ ‘Lone Star,’ ‘Off the Grid’
SCV Home Prices, Condo Prices Set Record Highs in 2019
Realtors in the Santa Clarita Valley assisted 2,347 single-family home sales during 2019, an increase of 4.5 percent over the prior year, while prices hit new highs and the inventory plunged, the Southland Regional Association of Realtors reported Tuesday.
SCV Home Prices, Condo Prices Set Record Highs in 2019
COC’s Canyons Promise Program Now Accepting Applications
The College of the Canyons "Canyons Promise" free tuition program for new students is now accepting applications for the 2020-21 school year.
COC’s Canyons Promise Program Now Accepting Applications
COC, CSUN Students to Provide Free Tax Preparation
College of the Canyons and California State University, Northridge business accounting students are participating in the federal government’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance, or VITA, clinic, providing free tax preparation and filing for low-to-moderate-income taxpayers.
COC, CSUN Students to Provide Free Tax Preparation
Hoefflin Foundation Names Jaffe Interim Executive Director
Mike Jaffe, who started as a volunteer and then became a member of the board of directors for the nonprofit Michael Hoefflin Foundation, was recently appointed interim executive director, he said Monday.
Hoefflin Foundation Names Jaffe Interim Executive Director
Planning Commission OKs Patios Connection Project at Town Center
Santa Clarita’s Planning Commission approved plans Tuesday for the proposed Patios Connection project at Westfield Valencia Town Center, which includes the city’s second Costco and several other new businesses.
Planning Commission OKs Patios Connection Project at Town Center
Court OK’s City Inspection of Solar Panels at Canyon View Estates
The city of Santa Clarita may conduct an inspection of the property containing the 2.5 acres of solar panels on a Canyon Country hillside to help determine whether or not property owners complied with permits, according to a court ruling Tuesday.
Court OK’s City Inspection of Solar Panels at Canyon View Estates
Supes Call for More Access to Substance Abuse Prevention, Treatment
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday unanimously approved a motion by Supervisor Kathryn Barger to develop recommendations to enhance and expand access to substance abuse prevention and treatment services.
Supes Call for More Access to Substance Abuse Prevention, Treatment
California, 10 More States Sue EPA Over Inaction on Air Pollution Plans
California and 10 other states filed a lawsuit Wednesday seeking to force the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to take action to reduce air pollution in smoggy areas of those states where air quality has fallen below federal standards.
California, 10 More States Sue EPA Over Inaction on Air Pollution Plans
Two Arrested in Connection with Attempted Murder Investigation
Detectives with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station’s Career Offenders, Burglary, Robbery, Assault team, or COBRA, are conducting an attempted murder investigation after a fight broke out Thursday near a 7-Eleven in Canyon Country.
Two Arrested in Connection with Attempted Murder Investigation
Newsom Dives Into Decades-Long California Water Fight
It didn’t take long for Gavin Newsom to dive head-first into a political water fight that has bedeviled a long list of capable and successful California governors.
Newsom Dives Into Decades-Long California Water Fight
SCV Nudged by Small Magnitude-3.6 Granada Hills Quake
Many Santa Clarita Valley residents felt a small jolt Tuesday night as the U.S. Geological Survey reported a magnitude-3.6 earthquake centered about 2.5 miles north-northeast of Granada Hills.
SCV Nudged by Small Magnitude-3.6 Granada Hills Quake
Newhall Man Dies, 3 from SCV Hurt in San Luis Obispo Rollover Crash
A Newhall man died and three more Santa Clarita Valley residents suffered injuries in a rollover crash in a remote area of San Luis Obispo County Saturday night.
Newhall Man Dies, 3 from SCV Hurt in San Luis Obispo Rollover Crash
Sign-Stealing Scandal: LA Leaders Demand World Series Pennants for Dodgers
The Los Angeles City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to demand the awarding of two World Series titles to the LA Dodgers in the wake of a sign-stealing scandal currently rocking Major League Baseball.
Sign-Stealing Scandal: LA Leaders Demand World Series Pennants for Dodgers
Today in SCV History (Jan. 22)
1839 - Gov. Juan B. Alvarado gives most of SCV to Mexican Army Lt. Antonio del Valle. [story]
Diseno map
Jan. 25: Team Up to Clean Up Castaic Lake
Castaic Union School District, in partnership with the Castaic Elementary School Parent Teacher Association, will be hosting a “Be Kind to Your Community” event at Castaic Lake (lower lake), Saturday, Jan. 25, and the entire community is invited.
Jan. 25: Team Up to Clean Up Castaic Lake
Tick Fire Not Part of Criminal Investigation
Arson investigators have said the Tick Fire is not currently considered part of a criminal investigation.
Tick Fire Not Part of Criminal Investigation
Jan. 27: Vista Canyon Bus Transfer Center Groundbreaking
Residents and visitors rely on Santa Clarita Transit to get where they need to go, and riders will soon be able to expand their transit opportunities, thanks to the new bus transfer station at the Vista Canyon development located south of the 14 Freeway.
Jan. 27: Vista Canyon Bus Transfer Center Groundbreaking
Jan. 22: Santa Clarita Community College District Business Meeting
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a Business Meeting Wednesday, Jan 22, starting with a closed session at 3:30 p.m. and followed by an open session at 5:00 p.m.
Jan. 22: Santa Clarita Community College District Business Meeting
Canyon Country Woman, Newhall Man Arrested on Attempted Murder Charges
A woman and a man were both arrested on Sunday on charges related to an attempted murder investigation.
Canyon Country Woman, Newhall Man Arrested on Attempted Murder Charges
SCV Chamber Announces Launch of Nonprofit Council
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce announced Tuesday the creation of a new NonProfit Council designed specifically for local 501c(3) nonprofits who are members of the Chamber to keep our local non-profits on the forefront in charitable giving, advocacy and regulations.
SCV Chamber Announces Launch of Nonprofit Council
Feb. 27: LA Kings Festival
LOS ANGELES – The second annual Los Angeles Kings Festival – in which Kings Season Ticket members and fans can meet the entire Kings team – will be held on Thursday, Feb. 27, at Staples Center.
Feb. 27: LA Kings Festival
%d bloggers like this: