Two COC Students Awarded Jack Kent Cooke Foundation Scholarships

College of the Canyons students Daniel Begel and Amir Erfan Shahla were among the 90 community college students nationwide to have been awarded scholarships from the Jack Kent Cooke Foundation.

The prestigious Cooke Undergraduate Transfer Scholarship, which provides each student up to $55,000 per year for up to three years, is based on their academic achievements, unmet financial needs, persistence, and leadership qualities.

“Getting the Jack Kent Cooke scholarship was quite a shock,” said Begel. “Receiving this award is such an amazing honor, and I am incredibly lucky to have such amazing friends and faculty at College of the Canyons to support me.”

Begel, who is transferring to University of California, Berkeley to study Electrical Engineering and Computer Science (EECS), says the scholarship will make graduating debt-free a reality.

“It gives me the capital to spend my time at UC Berkeley focusing on my academics and pursuing undergraduate research under some of the world’s leading scientists and engineers,” added Begel.

Shahla says receiving the news that he had been awarded the scholarship was an amazing and emotional moment.

“It meant that not only would my university expenses be fully covered, but I could finally focus completely on academics and research without the pressure of working alongside my studies,” said Shahla.

The excitement over the news was doubled when a few hours later, Shahla learned he had been admitted to Stanford University.

“Since both announcements came on the same day, the feelings merged into one unforgettable experience,” said Shahla. “Honestly, what could be better than attending Stanford with the full support of the Jack Kent Cooke Foundation behind me?”

Shahla, who will be studying biomechanical or mechanical engineering at Stanford, plans to work in medical device design and research.

More than 1,600 students from 212 community colleges applied to receive the Cooke Undergraduate Transfer Scholarship. Submitted applications were reviewed based on students’ academic ability, achievements, financial need, persistence, and leadership.

Aside from tuition aid, Cooke Undergraduate Transfer Scholars also receive comprehensive educational advisement, as well as opportunities related to internships, studying abroad, networking, and graduate school funding.

For more information about the Jack Kent Cooke Foundation, please click [here].

