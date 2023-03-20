Two Dead in Apparent Gang-Related Shooting

Uploaded: , Monday, Mar 20, 2023

By Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department

SCV Sheriff's StationLos Angeles County Sheriff’s Homicide investigators are continuing their investigation into the circumstances surrounding the shooting death of two males Saturday in the city of Santa Clarita.

Deputies from the Santa Clarita Station responded to a “Gunshot Victim” call for service near the 23700 block of Silverado Street in Santa Clarita. The incident occurred at approximately 10:50 A.M.

When deputies arrived, they located one male Hispanic adult and one 16-year-old male Hispanic suffering from gunshot wounds to their upper torso, next to a pool which was enclosed by a wrought-iron fence. Los Angeles County Fire Department paramedics responded and pronounced the victims deceased at the scene.

A witness saw a male adult run northbound from the location and enter a white vehicle which drove away and out of view.
Within minutes, responding deputies stopped a vehicle matching the description and detained two male Hispanics as persons of interest.

It is believed this shooting is gang-related.

This investigation is on-going and there is no additional information available at this time. Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.

If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.

