Two Electrical Vault Fires Cause Power Outage in Canyon Country

Two electrical vault fires broke out late Tuesday morning, resulting in a rapid response from Los Angeles County Fire Department officials.

The two fires were reported within a minute of one another, with the first vault fire being reported near the corner of Soledad Canyon Road and Sierra Highway in Canyon Country at 10:51 a.m..

The second was reported at 10:52 a.m. near the corner of Soledad Canyon Road and Sand Canyon Road, according to Leslie Lua, a spokeswoman for the Fire Department.

In regards to the first transformer fire, Lua said witnesses had seen a “transformer on fire.”

The second fire was reported approximately two miles away and witnesses saw “flames from underground” and hearing an “explosion.”

There is no word if the flames have yet spread to the surrounding brush, according to Lua.

Power was out in the area, affecting gas stations and traffic signals.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.