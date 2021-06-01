Two Firefighters Dead, Another Injured After Agua Dulce Fire Station Shooting

Two firefighters are dead and another is in critical condition after a shooting Tuesday at L.A. County Fire Station 81 in Agua Dulce and a subsequent fire that destroyed the Acton home of an off-duty firefighter suspected to be the shooter.

Santa Clarita Valley, Palmdale and Lancaster sheriff’s station deputies converged on the fire station shortly before 11 a.m. for the reported active shooter, and their investigation led them to a burning home on Bent Spur Drive in Acton, where the shooter was believed to have fled before setting his home ablaze.

The off-duty firefighter specialist suspected in the shooting at the station where he worked was found dead outside the burnt home from a gunshot wound believed to be self-inflicted, according to Fire Department spokesman Johnathan Matheny.

A 44-year-old firefighter specialist who was with the department for more than 20 years was shot multiple times and succumbed to his injuries at the scene, while a 54-year-old fire captain also sustained multiple gunshot wounds and remained in critical but stable condition following surgery at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, Fire Chief Daryl Osby and Lt. Brandon Dean of the Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau confirmed at a news conference that afternoon.

“I stand here with a heavy heart. … I just never thought it would be me, nor our Fire Department family, that would suffer this loss,” Osby added, noting that it was some of the worst news that he’d heard in his career, as he held back tears. “We all recognize that the work that our firefighters and firefighter-paramedics do is a very dangerous and arduous profession, and in many times, they put their lives in danger to protect them and serve others when they receive 911 calls for service, but yet as a fire chief, I never thought that when our firefighters face danger that they would face that danger in one of our community fire stations.”

The incident was reported shortly before 11 a.m. on the 8700 block of Sierra Highway, according to L.A. County Fire Department Supervisor Leslie Lua.



Deputy Michelle Sanchez of the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department’s Information Bureau confirmed that a shooting had occurred at the fire station, with at least one gunshot victim confirmed as of 11:30 a.m.

“We’re responding to reports of a gunshot wound, and two ambulances were requested,” Lua said, later adding that two Fire Department helicopters had also been called to the scene.

Fire Department officials confirmed in a social media post that the shooting had occurred, adding that the department is still in the process of gathering additional information and is cooperating with law enforcement throughout the ongoing incident.

The suspect remained outstanding as of 11:30 a.m., and the search was ongoing, Sanchez said.

Unconfirmed reports indicated that the suspect had set his Acton house on fire, with additional victims possibly at that location.

Lua confirmed that firefighters were responding to a structure fire on the 2600 block of Bent Spur Drive.

Firefighters on the ground were staying clear of the scene until it was confirmed whether there were any more active suspects, while helicopters made water drops on the home.

Searches for the suspect continued into the afternoon as the Sheriff’s Department helicopter, Air Rescue 5, deployed sheriff’s Special Enforcement Bureau personnel in Acton to assist.

Neighbor Michael May reportedly saw the smoke and heard the helicopters circling overhead.

“When you hear them that close over the house, you know something’s up,” May said.

Three other neighbors to the burning home stood at the base of the hill on Bent Spur Drive and Briar Glen Road. Among them was Jayme Mills who had her horse trailer ready to go in order to rescue her animals up top.

The neighborhood, according to those neighbors interviewed by The Signal, had been quiet for years, and the resident who lived inside the burned-down home had only recently moved to the neighborhood.

Sheriff’s officials were holding the perimeter about a quarter-mile from the home, with a contingent of multiple agencies are responding, including California Highway Patrol, L.A. Police Department and others.

Members of the media were held back and watched as the house on Bent Spur Drive continued to burn as of 12:30 p.m.

Palmdale Sheriff’s Station officials confirmed they were in unified command with Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station and the Fire Department, advising residents to avoid the area, as there was a high volume of law enforcement presence in the area.

“For the public’s safety, we ask that you avoid the area until further notice,” a social media post by the department read.

The off-duty firefighter specialist suspected in the shooting at the station where he worked was found dead outside the burnt home from a gunshot wound believed to be self-inflicted, according to Fire Department spokesman Johnathan Matheny.

Schools in the Acton-Agua Dulce School District were placed under lockdown Tuesday morning following the incident, and the lockdown was then lifted just before 1 p.m., with parents able to pick up their children, Palmdale sheriff’s officials said.

Around 12:30 p.m., County Supervisor Kathryn Barger said she was also en route to the fire station.

Fire Department spokesman Jonathan Matheny could not comment on the incident when reached Tuesday afternoon, adding that the department will continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident. A press conference is scheduled to occur at 3 p.m.

Signal Staff Writer Caleb Lunetta contributed to this report.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...