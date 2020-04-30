[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

April 30
1973 - Watergate figure H.R. "Bob" Haldeman, a former CalArts board member, resigns from Nixon White House [link]
Haldeman
Two Men Arrested for Allegedly Stealing Mail from Saugus Neighborhood
| Thursday, Apr 30, 2020
Mail Theft Allegedly Stolen from Saugus Neighborhood
Photo credit: SCV Sheriff's Station.

 

Deputies from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station arrested two men for allegedly stealing mail from a Saugus neighborhood. The following report is from the Station’s social media page.

Two men arrested for mail theft. Around 4:00 a.m. on Tuesday, a resident called the station reporting that he saw individuals in a pick-up truck ‘stealing mail’ in a Saugus neighborhood.

Responding deputies located a vehicle matching the description and conducted a traffic stop. Upon making contact with the two male occupants, the deputies noticed a bin filled with mail in the backseat. The mail was addressed to different parties, neither of which were the names of the men.

Deputies also found the suspects to be in possession of burglary tools and narcotics. The two suspects, ages 33 years old and 36 years old, were arrested on multiple charges and transported to the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s jail.

This incident remains an active investigation by detectives on the Burglary/Theft team.

#SeeSomethingSaySomething
