Two More Wins for TMU on the Beach

The Master’s University beach volleyball team picked up a pair of convincing wins Friday, Feb. 21 over No. 8 Southern Oregon and NCAA DII Cal State LA at the TMU Beach Volleyball Courts in Santa Clarita.

The three teams played against each other, with the No. 3-ranked Sandy ‘Stangs beating Southern Oregon 5-0 in the morning and Cal State LA 4-1 in the afternoon.

“Today was well fought,” TMU Head Coach Annett Davis said. “Don’t let a 5-0 win fool you. Southern Oregon is a good team. We are thankful to have come through. Cal State LA continues to improve on the beach. It’s always fun to play them to help us tune up for the season. Having matches where we can try different things makes us better.”

The pairs of Annika Gudnason / Evi Roberts , Faith Wada / Zoe Yates , Ashlyn Unruh / Isabela Rodriguez and Ellie Unruh / Ellie Niehus went 2-0 on the day. Grace Colburn and Violet Avila went 1-1.

