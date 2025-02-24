Two More Wins for TMU on the Beach

|
Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo introduced a legislative package for the 2025 session, with 18 new bills tackling critical issues facing families in her district.
The Santa Clarita Organization for Planning and the Environment, SCOPE, has filed an appeal with the Executive Office of the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors over wildfire concerns with the 492-unit Spring Canyon development located past Mammoth Lane in Canyon Country.
Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger is calling on Eaton Fire survivors to come forward if they were targeted by fraudulent tow companies during and immediately after the wildfire.
The California Highway Patrol has issued a press release on the Friday, Feb. 21 arrest of Karen Mastey, of Valencia, who is accused of looting valuables from a home destroyed in the Palisades Fire.
College of the Canyons will host its third annual International Animation Festival on Saturday, March 15, to showcase the work of student animators at the high school and college level.
California State Parks has announced that this year’s wildflower bloom in Southern California state parks is expected to be limited due to below-average winter rainfall.
The Master's University beach volleyball team picked up a pair of convincing wins Friday, Feb. 21 over No. 8 Southern Oregon and NCAA DII Cal State LA at the TMU Beach Volleyball Courts in Santa Clarita.
Behind a career night from two-time reigning GSAC Player of the Year Kaleb Lowery, The Master's University men's basketball team claimed the title for the conference regular season with a 75-66 win over Hope International Thursday night, Feb. 20 in The MacArthur Center.
On the night The Master's University women's basketball team honored their five graduating players, the team suffered its lowest offensive output of the season in a 60-48 loss to the Hope International Royals Thursday, Feb. 20 in The MacArthur Center. The game ended the regular season.
College of the Canyons softball moved its current win streak to three games after taking two from host Riverside City College during a Friday, Feb. 21 non-conference doubleheader.
The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency held the largest-ever family member update in its history on Saturday, Feb. 22 in Sacramento.
College of the Canyons concluded its season with a 74-72 conference win at Bakersfield College on Friday, Feb. 21, completing the season sweep over the Renegades and exiting the 2024-25 campaign in a victorious manner.
College of the Canyons had to wait nearly a week for its rematch vs. Orange Coast College but eventually made the most of its opportunity with a 10-1 trouncing of the Pirates at Mike Gillespie Field on Friday, Feb. 21.
Connect with local business owners and industry leaders at 2025's third Business After Hours Mixer.
Did you know that Santa Clarita ranks among the Top 50 cities in the United States on the 2024 ParkScore Index? This recognition highlights our city’s commitment to providing exceptional parks and outdoor spaces for everyone in our community.
The city of Santa Clarita Film Office has released the list of six productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Feb. 24 to Sunday, March 2.
Rebuilding homes and communities lost to the recent Los Angeles County wildfires is a monumental challenge, one that requires collaboration, expertise and innovative solutions.
As a passionate advocate for community engagement and the power of storytelling, I am pleased to share this year’s "One Story One City" program with you. For those who may not know, "One Story One City" is a month-long celebration that revolves around a carefully chosen book.
Join The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce for the 16th Annual State of the County, featuring Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger. This exclusive event will provide key updates on critical issues impacting the Santa Clarita Valley and offer valuable insights into our community’s future.
The Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation recently hosted the 2025 Canadian Energy Storage Roadshow, bringing together industry leaders, innovators and policymakers to discuss the future of energy solutions.
The Santa Clarita City Council will meet in a special, closed session and open session on Tuesday, Feb. 25 at City Hall to consider a number of issues including litigation, agreements and the Sand Canyon Trail.
