Two Mustangs Named NAIA Athletes of the Week
| Thursday, Sep 14, 2023
Mustangs Athletes of the Week

Brint Laubach and Hannah Fredericks have been named the United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association’s NAIA National Cross Country Athletes of the Week.

It is the first time in The Master’s Cross Country program history any athlete has been awarded this honor.

“What is exciting about this is both teams have improved from last year and the national coaching body has taken notice,” said head coach Zach Schroeder. “We want to use this and every podium opportunity to proclaim Christ. There really is no reason for a Christian athlete to participate in sports if their motivation isn’t to glorify God and advance His kingdom through their participation. This is what we are training our athletes for here at TMU and why born again Christian athletes should consider TMU for their college choice.”

Laubach and Fredericks each won their respective races at the Biola XC Invitational Friday in Fullerton, Calif. Laubach won the men’s 8k with a time of 24:44.5, nearly 21 seconds ahead of the second-pace finisher.

“I feel very blessed to be able to compete with a team that understands what it means to run with dependence on the Lord,” Laubach said. “We are not here to proclaim a sport or ourselves but rather we are here to proclaim Christ from the podium and tell of what He has done on the cross. If our momentary suffering on the course can be used to remind us of the immense suffering Christ endured on the cross, then I am all the more grateful for the perseverance of my Savior.”

Fredericks took the top step of the podium in the women’s 5k with her time of 17:26.8, nearly 30 seconds ahead of teammate and runner-up Ellen Palmgren.

“It is a huge honor to be named the female national athlete of the week along with Brint on the men’s side,” Fredericks said. “It has been a sweet privilege to see first hand all the things the Lord is doing with this team. I’m so thankful for what God has done, specifically sending His Son Jesus to die so that all those who believe in Him can be forgiven of their sin and spend eternity with Him! It is a joy to be able to run with joy knowing that I’m free from my sin. It is such a gift to train alongside my best friends and have the best coaches in the nation. God is so good and I cant wait to see what the future holds.”
