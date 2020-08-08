Two Newhall Spot Fires Quickly Doused

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel responded to two brush fires early Saturday morning in Newhall, officials said.

The calls for the two spot fires were reported at 4:01 a.m. at the corner of Dockweiler Drive and Valle Del Oro.

“That was a reported brush on the hillside, with the hillside on fire,” said Art Murrujo, a dispatch supervisor with the Fire Department. “It was a small spot, all units canceled.”

Murrujo said the “small spot” fires were handled by one fire engine. Fire officials did not report the suspected cause of either incident as of the publication of this story.

No structures or people were harmed as a result.