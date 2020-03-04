Two Residents in Crisis Aided by SCV Sheriff Station’s Mental Evaluation Team

A Mental Evaluation Team from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station aided two local residents in crisis on Tuesday.

Here’s more of the story from the station’s social media:

“Anybody can go into crisis: SCV Sheriff’s Station Mental Evaluation Teams fight stigma and help those in crisis.

“Office #24 at our station houses ‘quiet heroes.’ The MET Teams, each comprised of a deputy and clinician, are ready to roll to any call in Santa Clarita Valley where mental health may be an underlying issue, serving as an additional resource to patrol deputies.

“MET Teams see individuals at their lowest points and help them receive the treatment they need.

“On Tuesday, March 3, just before 7 a.m., a MET team helped coax a suicidal woman in Santa Clarita out of her locked bathroom, who was minutes away from taking her own life. The woman was transported for medical care and mental health evaluation.

“Four hours later on Tuesday, around 11 a.m., the MET Team responded to assist patrol deputies with a family disturbance call at a Santa Clarita residence where a situation was escalating with a family member who had a history of schizophrenia and bipolar disorder.

“The patient was screaming in the driveway and her family feared she would get violent. Once on the scene, the MET deputy was able to successfully engage the patient and transport the woman for medical care. No one was injured.

“If you are in need of emotional support, please call the Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255). Your call is free and confidential with caring crisis counselors available 24/7/365.

“We are all here to help.”