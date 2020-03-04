Two Residents in Crisis Aided by SCV Sheriff Station’s Mental Evaluation Team

Here’s more of the story from the station’s social media:
“Anybody can go into crisis: SCV Sheriff’s Station Mental Evaluation Teams fight stigma and help those in crisis.
“Office #24 at our station houses ‘quiet heroes.’ The MET Teams, each comprised of a deputy and clinician, are ready to roll to any call in Santa Clarita Valley where mental health may be an underlying issue, serving as an additional resource to patrol deputies.
“MET Teams see individuals at their lowest points and help them receive the treatment they need.
“On Tuesday, March 3, just before 7 a.m., a MET team helped coax a suicidal woman in Santa Clarita out of her locked bathroom, who was minutes away from taking her own life. The woman was transported for medical care and mental health evaluation.
“Four hours later on Tuesday, around 11 a.m., the MET Team responded to assist patrol deputies with a family disturbance call at a Santa Clarita residence where a situation was escalating with a family member who had a history of schizophrenia and bipolar disorder.
“The patient was screaming in the driveway and her family feared she would get violent. Once on the scene, the MET deputy was able to successfully engage the patient and transport the woman for medical care. No one was injured.
“If you are in need of emotional support, please call the Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255). Your call is free and confidential with caring crisis counselors available 24/7/365.
College of the Canyons has been ranked nationally No. 22 and 25 in The Hispanic Outlook in Higher Education Magazine for enrolling the largest number of Hispanic students and granting the most degrees, respectively.
While President Donald Trump continues to mislead the public about the spread of the coronavirus, career health officials including Dr. Anthony Fauci testified before Congress on Tuesday with facts and a clear message to the American people: do not panic.
Democratic Assemblywoman Christy Smith of Santa Clarita and former Navy pilot Mike Garcia, a Republican newcomer, will face off twice in the coming months -- once on May 12 to fill the unexpired term of former Rep. Katie Hill, and again in November for a full 2-year term of his or her own.
Four performances of “Mark Twain's The Diaries of Adam and Eve,” adapted and directed by Eric Clarke, will be at The Main in Old Town Newhall for one weekend on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday April 8, 10 and 11.
From sports fields and swimming pools, to dog parks and play areas – the city of Santa Clarita has 34 parks available for activities, organized sports, picnics, gatherings and simply enjoying the picturesque natural environment our City offers.
A Mayan god of death, 1920s jazz music, a quest for revenge, memories of revolution, a twist on the classic Cinderella story, myths and magic all come together in this year’s One Story One City program at the Santa Clarita Public Library.
