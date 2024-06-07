header image

June 7
1861 - Fort Tejon commander ordered to abandon fort (est. 1854) & transfer garrison to Los Angeles [story]
Fort Tejon
Two SCV Residents Reappointed to State Boards
| Friday, Jun 7, 2024
Sacramento, State Capitol Building

Governor Gavin Newsom recently announced the reappointment of two Santa Clarita Valley residents to state board positions.

Christopher Jones, of Santa Clarita, has been reappointed to the Board of Behavioral Sciences, where he has served since 2020. Jones has been owner and Licensed Educational Psychologist with Dynamic Interventions Inc. since 2006.

He has been a School Psychologist at several institutions from 1997 to 2024, including iLEAD CA Charter Schools, William S. Hart High School District, Arcadia Unified School District and Danvers Public Schools.

Jones is President-Elect of the California Association of School Psychologists and a member of the National Association of School Psychologists. He earned an Education Specialist degree and a Master of Arts degree in School Psychology from Tufts University.

Jones earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Child Development from California State University, Northridge. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Jones is a Republican.

David Konieczny, of Santa Clarita, has been reappointed to the Paramedic Disciplinary Review Board, where he has served since 2023. Konieczny has been Operations Manager at McCormick Ambulance since 2020, where he was QA/QI Manager and Paramedic Coordinator from 2014 to 2020.

He has been a DMAT Health Technician Paramedic at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services since 2019. Konieczny held several roles at Hall Ambulance Service Inc. between 2007 and 2014, including Assistant Manager of the Ambulance Division and Paramedic Field Supervisor.

He was a Paramedic Firefighter for Queen Anne’s County, Maryland from 2005 to 2007. Konieczny was a CCT Paramedic at Johns Hopkins Hospital from 2005 to 2007. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Konieczny is a Democrat.

