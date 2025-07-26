Two SCV Students Win County ‘Can the Trash’ Poster Contest

|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1876
- 223-foot Soledad train tunnel completed; last tunnel on line linking L.A. & S.F. [story
]
|
1870
- Armantha Thibaudeau, community leader during early 20th Century and co-founder of chamber of commerce, born in Kentucky [story
]
|
Kenny Cooper, Special Agent in Charge of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Los Angeles Field Division, confirmed in a press conference that a grenade blast at the Biscailuz Regional Training Center in East Los Angeles around 7:30 a.m. on Friday, July 18 killed three Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department detectives.
|
Los Angeles County Fifth District Supervisor Kathlyn Barger has announced three Fifth District artists will soon have their art masterpieces on hundreds of trash barrels at beaches across Los Angeles County. Two of the students are from the Santa Clarita Valley.
|
Levi Dginguerian, 16, of Canyon Country. has earned the prestigious Billy Mitchell Award through the Civil Air Patrol, a distinction achieved by less than 15% of all Civil Air Patrol cadets nationwide.
|
The Santa Clarita Organization for Planning and the Environment lost an appeal on the 492-home Spring Canyon project in Canyon Country. The appeal sought a new Regional Planning Commission hearing. It was unanimously denied by the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, July 22.
|
The Rubato International Piano Competition has announced the semifinalists selected to compete in its 2025 event, to be held Aug. 12–16 at the Oxford Performing Arts Center in Oxford, Ala. Celine Chen, of Valencia, will compete in the Classical Category for ages 19-27.
|
This edition of Leagcy: Santa Clarita's Living History, features Thomas L. Lee, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of The Newhall Land and Farming Company. He is interviewed in 2002 about the development of the master-planned community of Valencia by Leon Worden, of the Santa Clarita Valley Historical Society.
|
California State Parks is rolling out reservation upgrades to make it easier for visitors to find their perfect campsite.
|
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is urging residents to get protected against measles, following the confirmation of a measles case linked to an out-of-county traveler that passed through Los Angeles International Airport while infectious.
|
Are you interested in attending California Institute of the Arts? Small group tours of the CalArts campus are available for prospective students and their immediate family. Tours depart from the main lobby, are led by current CalArts students, and last approximately 75-90 minutes. Tour openings are still available in August.
|
SCV 40 Under Forty is an annual leadership awards program in the Santa Clarita Valley. It is produced by JCI Santa Clarita, in partnership with Santa Clarita Magazine.
|
In the city of Santa Clarita, food waste should now be recycled. Place food waste in a plastic bag and place the bag inside your green organics recycling cart alongside loose green waste or yard waste.
|
Love animals and the outdoors? You can help maintain a special part of William S. Hart Park by joining as a barnyard volunteer and caring for chickens, ducks, geese, horses, donkeys, rabbits, turkeys and more.
|
1915
- Pioneer Juan Batista Suraco buried in a family graveyard, currently unmarked, in Bouquet Canyon near Benz Road [story
]
|
Gunsmoke BBQ & Beer in Santa Paula has announced the next installment of its summer event series, plus the debut of the “Uncork & Unwind” ticketed dinner event, a special tasting menu with wine pairings from featured California vintners.
|
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies responded to a theft in progress at approximately 9:30 p.m., Saturday, July 19 at a sporting goods store located on the 26500 block of Carl Boyer Drive in Santa Clarita.
|
The William S. Hart Union School District has announced the appointment of a new Principal, two Assistant Principals and a Director of Communications and Community Engagement.
|
The Santa Clarita Valley BandsCast will present Mojo Filter Blues and Vickie Sanches, 7 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 7 at the MAIN.
|
The Santa Clarita Public Library has announced that it has reached its Summer Reading Program goal of 35,000 days of reading.
|
Earlier this month, thousands of community members braved the heat and celebrated our nation’s freedom during the 93rd annual SCV Fourth of July Parade.
|
The city of Santa Clarita encourages interested and qualified residents to apply for an unscheduled vacancy position on the city’s Planning Commission.
|
California State Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo in partnership with Strength United will host an Youth & Family Festival, 10 a.m.- 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 16 at Canyon Country Community Center.
|
The Canyon Theatre Guild's opening performance of the Broadway musical classic, "Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella," will be 8 p.m. Saturday, July 26.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.