Today in
S.C.V. History
July 27
1876 - 223-foot Soledad train tunnel completed; last tunnel on line linking L.A. & S.F. [story]
Two SCV Students Win County ‘Can the Trash’ Poster Contest
| Friday, Jul 25, 2025
can the trash 5th

Los Angeles County Fifth District Supervisor Kathlyn Barger has announced three Fifth District artists will soon have their art masterpieces on hundreds of trash barrels at beaches across Los Angeles County. Two of the students are from the Santa Clarita Valley.

This 2025 Fifth District Can the Trash poster contest winners:

Third grade Arcadia resident Caitlyn Xu

Fourth grade Valencia resident Kayla Lina Kim

Fifth grade Castaic resident Kylie Bennett

“They used their artistry to send a strong message about the importance of keeping our beaches clean and doing your part to stop pollution. It’s a great reminder for all of us to use our talents to support a cause we care about,” said Barger.

can the trash 4th grade
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Live Grenade, Believed Inert, Responsible for Blast that Killed LASD Detectives
Kenny Cooper, Special Agent in Charge of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Los Angeles Field Division, confirmed in a press conference that a grenade blast at the Biscailuz Regional Training Center in East Los Angeles around 7:30 a.m. on Friday, July 18 killed three Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department detectives.
Canyon Country Teen Earns Billy Mitchell Award from Civil Air Patrol
Levi Dginguerian, 16, of Canyon Country. has earned the prestigious Billy Mitchell Award through the Civil Air Patrol, a distinction achieved by less than 15% of all Civil Air Patrol cadets nationwide.
SCOPE Loses Appeal for New Hearing on Canyon Country Project
The Santa Clarita Organization for Planning and the Environment lost an appeal on the 492-home Spring Canyon project in Canyon Country. The appeal sought a new Regional Planning Commission hearing. It was unanimously denied by the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, July 22.
Valencia Student Competes in Rubato International Piano Competition
The Rubato International Piano Competition has announced the semifinalists selected to compete in its 2025 event, to be held Aug. 12–16 at the Oxford Performing Arts Center in Oxford, Ala. Celine Chen, of Valencia, will compete in the Classical Category for ages 19-27.
Legacy: The Development of Valencia with Newhall Land CEO Tom Lee
This edition of Leagcy: Santa Clarita's Living History, features Thomas L. Lee, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of The Newhall Land and Farming Company. He is interviewed in 2002 about the development of the master-planned community of Valencia by Leon Worden, of the Santa Clarita Valley Historical Society.
California State Parks is Rolling Out Reservation Upgrades
California State Parks is rolling out reservation upgrades to make it easier for visitors to find their perfect campsite.
Public Health Investigating Case of Measles in L.A. County
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is urging residents to get protected against measles, following the confirmation of a measles case linked to an out-of-county traveler that passed through Los Angeles International Airport while infectious.
CalArts Summer Tours
Are you interested in attending California Institute of the Arts? Small group tours of the CalArts campus are available for prospective students and their immediate family. Tours depart from the main lobby, are led by current CalArts students, and last approximately 75-90 minutes. Tour openings are still available in August.
SCV 40 Under Forty Nominations Now Open
SCV 40 Under Forty is an annual leadership awards program in the Santa Clarita Valley. It is produced by JCI Santa Clarita, in partnership with Santa Clarita Magazine.
Food Waste/Organics Recycling in Santa Clarita
In the city of Santa Clarita, food waste should now be recycled. Place food waste in a plastic bag and place the bag inside your green organics recycling cart alongside loose green waste or yard waste.
Volunteer at Hart Park Barnyard
Love animals and the outdoors? You can help maintain a special part of William S. Hart Park by joining as a barnyard volunteer and caring for chickens, ducks, geese, horses, donkeys, rabbits, turkeys and more.
Gunsmoke BBQ in Santa Paula Announces August Events
Gunsmoke BBQ & Beer in Santa Paula has announced the next installment of its summer event series, plus the debut of the “Uncork & Unwind” ticketed dinner event, a special tasting menu with wine pairings from featured California vintners.
SCV Sheriff’s Station Nab Two in Theft of Nike Merchandise
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies responded to a theft in progress at approximately 9:30 p.m., Saturday, July 19 at a sporting goods store located on the 26500 block of Carl Boyer Drive in Santa Clarita.
Hart District Announces Leadership Appointments
The William S. Hart Union School District has announced the appointment of a new Principal, two Assistant Principals and a Director of Communications and Community Engagement.
Aug. 7: SCV BandsCast Presents Vickie Sanches, Mojo Filter Blues at The MAIN
The Santa Clarita Valley BandsCast will present Mojo Filter Blues and Vickie Sanches, 7 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 7 at the MAIN.
Santa Clarita Public Library Reaches Summer Reading Goal of 35,000 Days Read
The Santa Clarita Public Library has announced that it has reached its Summer Reading Program goal of 35,000 days of reading.
Laurene Weste | Welcome Home, Hart Park
Earlier this month, thousands of community members braved the heat and celebrated our nation’s freedom during the 93rd annual SCV Fourth of July Parade.
Application Period Extended for City’s Planning Commissioner Position
The city of Santa Clarita encourages interested and qualified residents to apply for an unscheduled vacancy position on the city’s Planning Commission.
Aug. 16: Youth, Family Festival at Canyon Country Community Center
California State Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo in partnership with Strength United will host an Youth & Family Festival, 10 a.m.- 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 16 at Canyon Country Community Center.
July 26-Aug. 30: Canyon Theatre Guild Presents ‘Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella’
The Canyon Theatre Guild's opening performance of the Broadway musical classic, "Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella," will be 8 p.m. Saturday, July 26.
