Two Sustain Major Injuries After Valencia Crash

Two people were extricated from a vehicle after a traffic collision in Valencia on Tuesday morning.
Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel responded to reports of a traffic collision just after 10:15 a.m. near the intersection of The Old Road and Magic Mountain Parkway, according to Supervisor Leslie Lua.
Units arriving on the scene reported a two-vehicle crash just before 10:30 a.m., as firefighters began work to extricate the two trapped persons, Lua said.
One person had been extricated minutes later, with two ambulances reportedly on the scene.
Salvador Plascencia said he witnessed a black car run a red light before colliding with a semi-truck’s trailer.
“When it ran the red light, he hit the trailer of the semi,” Plascencia said.
California Highway Patrol Officer Josh Greengard, spokesman for the Newhall-area CHP Office, confirmed that it was a possible red light run, adding that both of the injured parties had been traveling in the black vehicle.
Both patients were transported to a local trauma center with major injuries, Greengard added.
The intersection was also shut down, as debris from the crash and badly damaged car had scattered throughout.
