header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Cloudy
Cloudy
51°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
February 9
1971, 6:01 a.m. - Sylmar/San Fernando Earthquake centered in Iron Canyon/Sand Canyon [WATCH FILM]
film
Two Sustain Major Injuries After Valencia Crash
| Tuesday, Feb 9, 2021
Crash
First responders work to extricate two people who were trapped following a traffic collision in Valencia on Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021. Caleb Lunetta/The Signal

 

Two people were extricated from a vehicle after a traffic collision in Valencia on Tuesday morning.

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel responded to reports of a traffic collision just after 10:15 a.m. near the intersection of The Old Road and Magic Mountain Parkway, according to Supervisor Leslie Lua.

Units arriving on the scene reported a two-vehicle crash just before 10:30 a.m., as firefighters began work to extricate the two trapped persons, Lua said.

One person had been extricated minutes later, with two ambulances reportedly on the scene.

Salvador Plascencia said he witnessed a black car run a red light before colliding with a semi-truck’s trailer.

“When it ran the red light, he hit the trailer of the semi,” Plascencia said.

California Highway Patrol Officer Josh Greengard, spokesman for the Newhall-area CHP Office, confirmed that it was a possible red light run, adding that both of the injured parties had been traveling in the black vehicle.

Both patients were transported to a local trauma center with major injuries, Greengard added.

The intersection was also shut down, as debris from the crash and badly damaged car had scattered throughout.

Crash

First responders treat two people who were trapped following a traffic collision in Valencia on Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021. Caleb Lunetta/The Signal

Crash

Law enforcement investigate a crash where two people were trapped in Valencia on Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021. Caleb Lunetta/The Signal
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NewsBreak
LOCAL NEWS HEADLINES
> LOCAL NEWS ARCHIVE
Report Shows L.A. County’s Economically Disadvantaged Hardest Hit During Pandemic
Tuesday, Feb 9, 2021
Report Shows L.A. County’s Economically Disadvantaged Hardest Hit During Pandemic
The Los Angeles County Department of Workforce Development, Aging and Community Services (WDACS) released an in-depth report Tuesday on the economic impacts of COVID-19 and the most viable pathways for recovery for the County’s industries, workers, and communities. 
FULL STORY...
Two Sustain Major Injuries After Valencia Crash
Tuesday, Feb 9, 2021
Two Sustain Major Injuries After Valencia Crash
Two people were extricated from a vehicle after a traffic collision in Valencia on Tuesday morning.
FULL STORY...
City Expected to Discuss L.A. County’s Proposed Freeway Toll Program
Tuesday, Feb 9, 2021
City Expected to Discuss L.A. County’s Proposed Freeway Toll Program
Santa Clarita City Council members are expected Tuesday to look into a traffic study that proposes to implement a freeway toll program for drivers during peak hours in Los Angeles County.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Report Shows L.A. County’s Economically Disadvantaged Hardest Hit During Pandemic
The Los Angeles County Department of Workforce Development, Aging and Community Services (WDACS) released an in-depth report Tuesday on the economic impacts of COVID-19 and the most viable pathways for recovery for the County’s industries, workers, and communities. 
Report Shows L.A. County’s Economically Disadvantaged Hardest Hit During Pandemic
Two Sustain Major Injuries After Valencia Crash
Two people were extricated from a vehicle after a traffic collision in Valencia on Tuesday morning.
Two Sustain Major Injuries After Valencia Crash
COC Multicultural Center Hosting Virtual Events Honoring Black History Month
In honor of Black History Month, the Multicultural Center at College of the Canyons will be hosting a series of virtual events throughout February that highlight and celebrate Black culture.
COC Multicultural Center Hosting Virtual Events Honoring Black History Month
CSUN’s Armenian Studies Program Accepting Scholarship Applications
California State University, Northridge is accepting applications for a scholarships available to any student interested in studying or working with the Armenian community through advocacy, humanitarian, cultural or philanthropic work.
CSUN’s Armenian Studies Program Accepting Scholarship Applications
City Expected to Discuss L.A. County’s Proposed Freeway Toll Program
Santa Clarita City Council members are expected Tuesday to look into a traffic study that proposes to implement a freeway toll program for drivers during peak hours in Los Angeles County.
City Expected to Discuss L.A. County’s Proposed Freeway Toll Program
Today in SCV History (Feb. 9)
1971, 6:01 a.m. - Sylmar/San Fernando Earthquake centered in Iron Canyon/Sand Canyon [WATCH FILM]
film
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: 3 New Deaths at Henry Mayo; L.A. County Fatalities Remain ‘Distressingly High’
Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Monday confirmed 93 new deaths and 2,741 new cases of COVID-19 countywide as Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital in Valencia reported three new deaths since Friday.
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: 3 New Deaths at Henry Mayo; L.A. County Fatalities Remain ‘Distressingly High’
Former Cougar Pierre-Paul Wins Second Super Bowl
Former College of the Canyons defensive lineman Jason Pierre-Paul, who played with the Cougars in 2007, is now a two-time Super Bowl Champion after helping the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeat the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs by a 31-9 score on Sunday at Super Bowl LV.
Former Cougar Pierre-Paul Wins Second Super Bowl
Feb. 9: Santa Clarita City Council Regular Meeting
The Santa Clarita City Council will hold its next regular meeting at City Hall on Tuesday, Feb. 9, starting at 6 p.m.
Feb. 9: Santa Clarita City Council Regular Meeting
‘Suffering in Silence’: Single Mothers Speak Out on Challenges Amid COVID
Jessica Delazari, a recent College of the Canyons graduate and one of many local single mothers, found herself crying on the floor, sick with COVID-19 knowing she could not take care of her two young daughters as best as she could.
‘Suffering in Silence’: Single Mothers Speak Out on Challenges Amid COVID
Hart District Creates Committee to Discuss Graduation
The William S. Hart Union High School District has convened a committee of district leaders to discuss a set of graduation activities around any potential COVID-19 guidelines from Los Angeles County.
Hart District Creates Committee to Discuss Graduation
Court Ruling: Gascón ‘Three Strikes’ Special Directives Unlawful
A Los Angeles County judge issued Monday a preliminary injunction against District Attorney George Gasón in a lawsuit brought forth by the union for county prosecutors, preventing him from abandoning California’s “Three Strikes” law.
Court Ruling: Gascón ‘Three Strikes’ Special Directives Unlawful
Yes I Can Adapts to Virtual World with Guest Speaker Sessions
Jessika Grewe Glover’s career as a writer started with scribbling ideas on napkins, and through persistence and perseverance, she’s becoming a published author who’s ready to share the lessons of her experience with others who have similar aspirations.
Yes I Can Adapts to Virtual World with Guest Speaker Sessions
SCV Celebrates Super Bowl, COVID Edition
As Super Bowl LV kicked off, residents across the Santa Clarita Valley waited in lines outside of restaurants to pick up their take-out orders to return home and watch the game.
SCV Celebrates Super Bowl, COVID Edition
Today in SCV History (Feb. 8)
1990 - Rock 'n' Roller Del Shannon, whose hit "Runaway" topped the charts in April 1961, found dead at home in Sand Canyon [story]
Del Shannon
Today in SCV History (Feb. 7)
1919 - First publication of weekly Newhall Signal newspaper, $2 a year [story]
Signal Century
Today in SCV History (Feb. 6)
1988 - Saugus Speedway owners demolish historic Bonelli Ranch House [story]
Bonelli House
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: County Deaths Remain High; 24,541 Total SCV Cases
Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Friday confirmed 226 new deaths and 4,761 new cases of COVID-19 countywide with 24,541 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley. In addition, Public Health noted that despite a decline in hospitalizations, deaths may remain high for two more weeks.
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: County Deaths Remain High; 24,541 Total SCV Cases
Board of Supervisors to Discuss FEMA’s $2B in COVID-Related Funeral Reimbursements
The Federal Emergency Management Agency will reimburse $2 billion in COVID-19-related funeral expenses for families. The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday is scheduled to consider a move that would help the county be ready for when California gets its fair share.
Board of Supervisors to Discuss FEMA’s $2B in COVID-Related Funeral Reimbursements
Hundreds Gather to Pay Respects to Classmate, Teammate Pedro Roman
Emotional words, tears of remembrance and purple glow sticks filled the air at the Pedro “Javi” Roman candlelight vigil on Thursday.
Hundreds Gather to Pay Respects to Classmate, Teammate Pedro Roman
Red Cross Remind Residents of Earthquake Preparedness, 50th Anniversary of Sylmar Earthquake
Fifty years ago the American Red Cross Los Angeles Region sheltered 17,000 people and assisted 11,000 families following the catastrophic 1971 San Fernando earthquake (Sylmar earthquake). On this somber anniversary, the Red Cross urges Angelenos to take the necessary steps to prepare their households for the next Big One.
Red Cross Remind Residents of Earthquake Preparedness, 50th Anniversary of Sylmar Earthquake
Grading Continues for Condominium Project on Dockweiler Drive
Work to build more than 90 single-family homes across a 19-acre site in Newhall is now underway, according to city of Santa Clarita officials.
Grading Continues for Condominium Project on Dockweiler Drive
LASD to Increase Patrol During Super Bowl Weekend
Super Bowl LV is Sunday, Feb. 7, and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department will have additional officers on patrol over the Super Bowl weekend looking for drivers suspected of being under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.
LASD to Increase Patrol During Super Bowl Weekend
Today in SCV History (Feb. 5)
1921 - After leasing since 1918, William S. Hart purchases the Horseshoe Ranch in Newhall from Babcock Smith [story]
Hart ranch
%d bloggers like this: