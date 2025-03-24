Two Times the Fun for TMU Track

The Master’s University track and field squads competed in two weekend meets, at the UCLA Bob Larsen Classic on Friday, March 21, and at the Westmont Collegiate Classic on Saturday, March 22.

“This week was a great step forward in our season,” said TMU Head Coach Daniel Rush. “The consistency of each athlete is beginning to shine as we saw countless personal bests and many athletes make good progress in their return from injury.”

On Friday, the distance squad added new standards and qualifying marks at UCLA. Junior Emma Nelson set the school record in the 3000m steeplechase with a 10:49.

Nelson continued her streak of personal bests and took the win by a commanding 34 seconds. Brooke Creagan placed second with a time of 11:23, just five seconds off the B standard.

In the women’s 5000m, Alyssa Lovett hit the A standard by breaking the 17-minute barrier in 16:58. This was another personal best for Lovett, who is also looking to qualify in the 10000m later in the season.

Jude DeVries placed second in the men’s 5000m in 14:26.

At the Saturday competition, both the men’s and the women’s 4x800m relays qualified for nationals. The women’s squad hit A standard with the same quartet that won the Indoor National Championship.

“Coach likes to say that we are ‘Four racing as one.’ That’s what makes relays so rewarding, because you really do have to rely on your girls,” relay member Suzie Johnson said. “Coming into this race we were striving for the A standard, and we are very grateful to once again head to outdoor nationals.”

Senior Keaden Knight set the school record in the decathlon in the two-day event. Knight is an All-GSAC member in the event and is looking to challenge again for the conference crown.

Katrina Gorauskas tied for second all-time with her high jump mark of 1.50m.

“We competed tough, and my prayer is that we put Christ on display by doing it,” Rush said. “We have thirteen athletes and counting qualified for nationals, and I am incredibly excited for the nine weeks remaining in our season.”

