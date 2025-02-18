header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
1955 - Actor and nightclub owner Ace Cain incorporates the Rocky Springs Country Club in Sand Canyon [story]
Ace Cain
Two Walk-Off Bombs Complete Sweep for Mustangs
| Tuesday, Feb 18, 2025

Head Coach Monte Brooks has never seen what he saw Saturday, Feb. 15. In each game of a doubleheader against Cal Poly Pomona, The Master’s University batters hit a walk-off home run to win each game.

Ty Beck hit a two-run bomb in the bottom of the ninth to win game one 6-5, and Tommy Gwinn hit a three-run dinger in the bottom of the ninth to win game two 5-2 to complete a sweep of the Broncos at Lou Herwaldt Stadium.

“I have never seen a pair of doubleheader walk-offs with bombs,” said Brooks, who is in his 29th year as the head coach of The Master’s University baseball team. “This completed an amazing weekend against a very good club (Cal Poly Pomona). Those guys split with a pair of top 10 teams (earlier this season).”

Game 1

Beck hit a solo dinger in the first inning and had his blast in the bottom of the ninth to lead the Mustangs to a 6-5 walk-off win.

It was the second time this season Beck has hit a pair of bombs in a game. He now has seven home runs in the first 11 games of the season.

Gage Webster got the start on the mound for TMU, going 4.0 innings and giving up four earned runs. He struck out three and walked one. He was followed by Manny Herrera for 0.2 of an inning, Ethan Schmidt for 2.1 innings and J.T. Friesen (who got the win) for 2.0 innings.

“Gage looked great,” TMU Pitching Coach Rob Winslow said. “His change was working well. He fell behind early with some batters, which led to a couple hits and a coupe of runs. But for the most part he was attacking and missing barrels. And when your relievers come in and pitch zeroes for the last four innings, you’ve got to love that.”

The Broncos took the lead in the top of the third with a pair of runs to go up 2-1. But The Master’s tied it in the bottom half of the inning when Owen Hayes’ double to left field scored Beck.

Cal Poly Pomona scored two more in the top of the fourth to go up 4-2, but the Mustangs got a run back in the bottom of the fourth when Austin Young’s groundout to second scored Kobe Katayama to get to within a run.

In the top of the fifth, the Broncos added another to go up 5-3, and that’s where the score stayed until the bottom of the eighth when Katayama’s single to center scored Cason Brownell to draw TMU to within one.

That set up Beck’s walk-off heroics in the bottom of the ninth.

Beck finished the game four for five with 11 total bases, three RBI and three runs scored. Katayama had his best day at the plate this season going three for four with two triples, an RBI and a run scored.

Game 2

Gwinn’s bomb to left field came in his only at bat of the game to give The Master’s the 5-2 win over the Broncos and complete the three-game sweep.

It was the senior’s third home run of the season and fifth of his career.

The scoring didn’t get started until the bottom of the third when Katayama scored on Isaiah Morales’s fielder’s choice. Cal Poly responded in the top of the fifth with a run to tie it at 1-1.

Then in the bottom of the sixth, the Mustangs (8-3) regained the lead when Brownell’s single to center scored Morales. TMU relievers kept the Broncos off the board until the top of the ninth when the NCAA Division II team tied it at 2-2.

That sent the game into the bottom of the ninth where Brownell led off with a single to center. Zach Jenkins laid down a sacrifice bunt that moved Brownell to second. Katayama then hit a ground ball up the middle that was fielded cleanly by the Broncos’ shortstop, but Katayama beat the throw to the bag, putting runners on the corners with one out.

That’s when Gwinn hit his towering, no-doubt-about-it bomb to left field for the game-winner and second consecutive walk-off home run of the day for the Mustangs.

Carson Knapp got the start on the bump, going 6.0 innings and giving up one earned run on six hits while striking out four. Michael Chung threw 1.0 inning, and then Emilio Morales came in for the final 2.0 innings to get the win.

“Knapp started out great, attacking early and getting ahead of the hitters and then putting them away,” Winslow said. “All of our relievers did their job. We were just getting ahead and throwing our best stuff.”

Both Beck and Brownell finished two for four in the second game.

 

The Master’s will next host the La Sierra Golden Eagles at Lou Herwaldt Stadium for a three-game series Thursday and Friday, Feb. 20 and 21. Thursday’s single game will start at 2:30 p.m., while Friday will be a doubleheader.

For more information visit GoMustangs.com.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
WATCH NOW
LOCAL SPORTS HEADLINES
> LOCAL SPORTS ARCHIVE

Two Walk-Off Bombs Complete Sweep for Mustangs

Two Walk-Off Bombs Complete Sweep for Mustangs
Tuesday, Feb 18, 2025
Head Coach Monte Brooks has never seen what he saw Saturday, Feb. 15. In each game of a doubleheader against Cal Poly Pomona, The Master's University batters hit a walk-off home run to win each game.
FULL STORY...

Canyons Track Teams Finish Top Five at Pirate Invite

Canyons Track Teams Finish Top Five at Pirate Invite
Tuesday, Feb 18, 2025
College of the Canyons track and field posted another strong showing to begin the 2025 season, this time combining for four wins and six second-place results at the Pirate Invitational hosted by Ventura College on Saturday, Feb. 15.
FULL STORY...

Lady Mustangs beat ERAU in Arizona

Lady Mustangs beat ERAU in Arizona
Friday, Feb 14, 2025
The Master's University women's basketball team scored the first basket of the game in the first four seconds and never looked back to defeat the Embry-Riddle Eagles 72-61 Wednesday night, Feb. 12 in Prescott, Ariz.
FULL STORY...

Sandy ‘Stangs Open Season with Wins

Sandy ‘Stangs Open Season with Wins
Friday, Feb 14, 2025
The Master's University beach volleyball team opened up the 2025 season with a pair of wins Wednesday, Feb. 12 at the Arizona Athletic Grounds in Mesa, Ariz.
FULL STORY...

Cougars Fall in Extras vs. Chaffey

Cougars Fall in Extras vs. Chaffey
Friday, Feb 14, 2025
College of the Canyons baseball clubbed three home runs in the fifth and took a tie game into the 10th inning before eventually falling to Chaffey College in a 7-6 final score at Mike Gillespie Field on Wednesday, Feb. 12.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
March 1: Finally Family Homes Offers Free Housing Authority Seminar
Finally Family Homes has announced a free Housing Authority Seminar & Community Workshop designed to educate renters, landlords, property owners and management companies about housing rights and responsibilities. The seminar will be held Saturday, March 1.
March 1: Finally Family Homes Offers Free Housing Authority Seminar
Feb. 19: Castaic Board Special Meeting to Approve Updated Job Descriptions
The Castaic Union School District Board of Trustees will host a special meeting at noon on Wednesday, Feb. 19 to approve updated job descriptions for elementary school and middle school principals, assistant principals and the executive assistant to the superintendent.
Feb. 19: Castaic Board Special Meeting to Approve Updated Job Descriptions
Two Walk-Off Bombs Complete Sweep for Mustangs
Head Coach Monte Brooks has never seen what he saw Saturday, Feb. 15. In each game of a doubleheader against Cal Poly Pomona, The Master's University batters hit a walk-off home run to win each game.
Two Walk-Off Bombs Complete Sweep for Mustangs
Feb. 20: Marston’s Restaurant Fundraiser for Carousel Ranch
Marston’s Restaurant is hosting an all-day (breakfast, lunch, dinner and take-out) fundraiser on Thursday, Feb. 20, for Carousel Ranch’s Annual “Carousel Wishes & Valentine Kisses” campaign.
Feb. 20: Marston’s Restaurant Fundraiser for Carousel Ranch
Child & Family Center Seeks Donations for Families
Members of the Santa Clarita Valley Council of Knights of Columbus recently donated children's jackets to the Child & Family Center in Santa Clarita.
Child & Family Center Seeks Donations for Families
Canyons Track Teams Finish Top Five at Pirate Invite
College of the Canyons track and field posted another strong showing to begin the 2025 season, this time combining for four wins and six second-place results at the Pirate Invitational hosted by Ventura College on Saturday, Feb. 15.
Canyons Track Teams Finish Top Five at Pirate Invite
Feb. 17-23: Filming This Week in the SCV
The city of Santa Clarita Film Office has released the list of eight productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Feb. 17 to Sunday, Feb. 23.
Feb. 17-23: Filming This Week in the SCV
Zumper Los Angeles Reports Santa Clarita has 10th Highest Rent
Median rental prices in Santa Clarita climbed 5.9% in January, the second-highest increase in the Los Angeles metro area according to a report prepared by Zumper Los Angeles, an online rental platform.
Zumper Los Angeles Reports Santa Clarita has 10th Highest Rent
Volunteers Needed for Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival
The city of Santa Clarita is wranglin’ volunteers for the upcoming Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival to be held Saturday and Sunday, April 12-13 at William S. Hart Park in Newhall.
Volunteers Needed for Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival
Today in SCV History (Feb. 18)
1955 - Actor and nightclub owner Ace Cain incorporates the Rocky Springs Country Club in Sand Canyon [story]
Ace Cain
CSUN VITA Clinic Offering Free Tax Preparation Services
Tax season is here and the California State University, Northridge’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program is operating at 15 different sites throughout Los Angeles county, ready to assist low-income taxpayers.
CSUN VITA Clinic Offering Free Tax Preparation Services
March 7: CSUN Wildfire Symposium on Environmental Education, Employment
California State University, Northridge’s Institute for Sustainability is collaborating with Conservation Concierges, as well as CSUN’s Department of Geography and Environmental Studies and the College of Social and Behavioral Studies to host a wildfire lecture and career symposium, 2:30 p.m. Friday, March 7.
March 7: CSUN Wildfire Symposium on Environmental Education, Employment
Feb. 18: Santa Clarita Water Agency Regular Meeting
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency will hold its regular board meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 18 starting at 6 p.m.
Feb. 18: Santa Clarita Water Agency Regular Meeting
Ken Striplin | Your Guide to an Exciting Spring in Santa Clarita
Spring is here, and there’s no better time to explore everything Santa Clarita has to offer. Whether you’re looking to try a new hobby, sign your child up for sports or discover recreational opportunities near you, the city’s Seasons magazine is your ultimate guide.
Ken Striplin | Your Guide to an Exciting Spring in Santa Clarita
Wallethub: States Where People Spend More on Groceries
With grocery prices having risen more than 25% over the past five years, the personal-finance website WalletHub has released its report on the "States Where People Spend the Most & Least on Groceries" to offer insight into where Americans are having the most trouble affording food.
Wallethub: States Where People Spend More on Groceries
Feb. 21: Guitars For Vets Celebration Day
Guitars for Vets Newhall Chapter has announced a Celebration Day, 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21 to recognize three of its veterans who have successfully completed 11-week guitar instruction program.
Feb. 21: Guitars For Vets Celebration Day
Feb. 18: Planning Commission to Consider New Verizon Facility
The Santa Clarita Planning Commission will hold its regular meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 18, at 6 p.m., in City Hall Council Chambers. It will consider an application for a new Verizon Wireless facility.
Feb. 18: Planning Commission to Consider New Verizon Facility
March 22: Circle of Hope’s Vine 2 Wine Sponsorships Available
Sponsorship opportunities and tickets are now available for Vine 2 Wine, Circle of Hope’s signature wine-tasting event which will be held 6:30 p.m. Saturday, March 22 at the Sand Canyon Country Club.
March 22: Circle of Hope’s Vine 2 Wine Sponsorships Available
Feb. 19: Hart Board Public Hearing on Initial Teachers Union, District Proposals
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board of Trustees will be held Wednesday, Feb. 19, beginning with a closed session at 6:15 p.m., followed by an open session at 7 p.m.
Feb. 19: Hart Board Public Hearing on Initial Teachers Union, District Proposals
March 16: Santa Clarita Symphony Presents Broadway Classics Concert
The Santa Clarita Symphony Orchestra invites music lovers and Broadway enthusiasts to its Broadway Classics concert at 4 p.m., Sunday, March 16 at Canyon High School Performing Arts Center.
March 16: Santa Clarita Symphony Presents Broadway Classics Concert
Today in SCV History (Feb. 17)
1949 - Short-lived oil drilling operation on Newhall's Arcadia Street ends [story]
Arcadia Street rig
Today in SCV History (Feb. 16)
2000 - Rancho Camulos designated a National Historic Landmark [story]
Rancho Camulos
Today in SCV History (Feb. 15)
1939 - Los Angeles premiere of John Ford's "Stagecoach"; approx. 7 seconds shot in SCV [Watch Clip]
Stagecoach movie
Bill Miranda | Art, Innovation and Community
Since the beginning of time, art has been a unifying force, a medium through which people connect, express and envision the world in new and exciting ways.
Bill Miranda | Art, Innovation and Community
SCVNews.com