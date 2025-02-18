Two Walk-Off Bombs Complete Sweep for Mustangs

Head Coach Monte Brooks has never seen what he saw Saturday, Feb. 15. In each game of a doubleheader against Cal Poly Pomona, The Master’s University batters hit a walk-off home run to win each game.

Ty Beck hit a two-run bomb in the bottom of the ninth to win game one 6-5, and Tommy Gwinn hit a three-run dinger in the bottom of the ninth to win game two 5-2 to complete a sweep of the Broncos at Lou Herwaldt Stadium.

“I have never seen a pair of doubleheader walk-offs with bombs,” said Brooks, who is in his 29th year as the head coach of The Master’s University baseball team. “This completed an amazing weekend against a very good club (Cal Poly Pomona). Those guys split with a pair of top 10 teams (earlier this season).”

Game 1

Beck hit a solo dinger in the first inning and had his blast in the bottom of the ninth to lead the Mustangs to a 6-5 walk-off win.

It was the second time this season Beck has hit a pair of bombs in a game. He now has seven home runs in the first 11 games of the season.

Gage Webster got the start on the mound for TMU, going 4.0 innings and giving up four earned runs. He struck out three and walked one. He was followed by Manny Herrera for 0.2 of an inning, Ethan Schmidt for 2.1 innings and J.T. Friesen (who got the win) for 2.0 innings.

“Gage looked great,” TMU Pitching Coach Rob Winslow said. “His change was working well. He fell behind early with some batters, which led to a couple hits and a coupe of runs. But for the most part he was attacking and missing barrels. And when your relievers come in and pitch zeroes for the last four innings, you’ve got to love that.”

The Broncos took the lead in the top of the third with a pair of runs to go up 2-1. But The Master’s tied it in the bottom half of the inning when Owen Hayes’ double to left field scored Beck.

Cal Poly Pomona scored two more in the top of the fourth to go up 4-2, but the Mustangs got a run back in the bottom of the fourth when Austin Young’s groundout to second scored Kobe Katayama to get to within a run.

In the top of the fifth, the Broncos added another to go up 5-3, and that’s where the score stayed until the bottom of the eighth when Katayama’s single to center scored Cason Brownell to draw TMU to within one.

That set up Beck’s walk-off heroics in the bottom of the ninth.

Beck finished the game four for five with 11 total bases, three RBI and three runs scored. Katayama had his best day at the plate this season going three for four with two triples, an RBI and a run scored.

Game 2

Gwinn’s bomb to left field came in his only at bat of the game to give The Master’s the 5-2 win over the Broncos and complete the three-game sweep.

It was the senior’s third home run of the season and fifth of his career.

The scoring didn’t get started until the bottom of the third when Katayama scored on Isaiah Morales’s fielder’s choice. Cal Poly responded in the top of the fifth with a run to tie it at 1-1.

Then in the bottom of the sixth, the Mustangs (8-3) regained the lead when Brownell’s single to center scored Morales. TMU relievers kept the Broncos off the board until the top of the ninth when the NCAA Division II team tied it at 2-2.

That sent the game into the bottom of the ninth where Brownell led off with a single to center. Zach Jenkins laid down a sacrifice bunt that moved Brownell to second. Katayama then hit a ground ball up the middle that was fielded cleanly by the Broncos’ shortstop, but Katayama beat the throw to the bag, putting runners on the corners with one out.

That’s when Gwinn hit his towering, no-doubt-about-it bomb to left field for the game-winner and second consecutive walk-off home run of the day for the Mustangs.

Carson Knapp got the start on the bump, going 6.0 innings and giving up one earned run on six hits while striking out four. Michael Chung threw 1.0 inning, and then Emilio Morales came in for the final 2.0 innings to get the win.

“Knapp started out great, attacking early and getting ahead of the hitters and then putting them away,” Winslow said. “All of our relievers did their job. We were just getting ahead and throwing our best stuff.”

Both Beck and Brownell finished two for four in the second game.

The Master’s will next host the La Sierra Golden Eagles at Lou Herwaldt Stadium for a three-game series Thursday and Friday, Feb. 20 and 21. Thursday’s single game will start at 2:30 p.m., while Friday will be a doubleheader.

For more information visit GoMustangs.com.

