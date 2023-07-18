Tyler LeDet Added to TMU Swim Team

The Master’s University has added Tyler LeDet to its swim team roster.

Well-known for his strong dedication and commitment in the swimming arena, LeDet is a standout swimmer who brings both athletic prowess and a strong sense of purpose to the team. A transfer from Riverside City College and California State University, Bakersfield, LeDet finished as the California Community College state runner-up in the 500 free. Under the mentorship of TMU Head Coach Curren Bates, LeDet is set to aim for high athletic goals while also nurturing his spiritual growth.

“We are thrilled to have Tyler on board for the upcoming season,” Bates said. “His talent, coupled with his determination, will undoubtedly enhance our team’s morale and contribute to our collective success. We are committed to supporting Tyler’s growth, both in and out of the pool. His performance times will place him in a prime position for Conference and Nationals scoring.”

LeDet boasts an impressive record of top times, including a 4:33.72 in the 500 free, 1:42.24 in the 200 free, 46.23 in the 100 free (relay), 21.06 in the 50 free (relay), 50.74 in the 100 backstroke, and 1:52.73 in the 200 backstroke.

“I am eager to commence this new chapter of my swimming career at The Master’s University, where a high standard of excellence is fostered,” LeDet said. “This unique opportunity not only enables me to compete vigorously in the pool but also to deepen my faith, molding me into both a powerful athlete and a resolute believer.”

For more information visit TMU Sports.

