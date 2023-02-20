header image

Today in
S.C.V. History
February 20
1906 - L.A. County accepts Mr. H.C. Register's bid to build (Old) Newhall Jail for $2,237 [story]
Old Newhall Jail
U.S. Transportation Department Names Cal Poly Grad from SCV Student of the Year
| Monday, Feb 20, 2023
Peyton Ratto

By Taylor Villanueva

Peyton Ratto, a Cal Poly graduate student from Santa Clarita, was honored with the Student of the Year award by the U.S. Department of Transportation. Ratto was among 34 students nationwide to receive the title.

The award was presented in January by U.S. DOT’s University Transportation Centers Program, which awards grants to universities across the nation as it advances transportation research and technology, and develops the next generation of transportation professionals, and the Council of University Transportation Centers on Jan. 7. The council promotes university research, education, workforce development and technology transfer as essential to the nation’s transportation system.

Ratto, who is pursuing dual masters’ degrees in civil engineering, and city and regional planning, was nominated by civil engineering Professor Anurag Pande, who recognized her exemplary work on the book Pande was writing. Ratto added a section to help non-engineering students succeed in their math, physics and statistics prerequisite courses. “When I started the master’s program, Dr. Pande shared with me his textbook that would be developed as part of the ongoing U.S. Department of Education Open Education Resource project,” Ratto said. “I enthusiastically jumped on board and co-authored the text that helps non-engineers get through the wall of prerequisites.”

Peyton Ratto 2The Cal Poly alumna (City and Regional Planning, ’21) had a different perspective on the engineering-focused prerequisite coursework. She wanted to use her experience to help future students succeed in their lower-level classes.

“Coming from a non-engineering background, I took into consideration my struggles while taking the prerequisites alongside my first-year transportation engineering courses,” she said. “I researched the fundamental topics in math, physics and statistics applicable to transportation engineering and created appropriate lesson plans to help those like me in the future.”

Pande said Ratto’s unique perspective would benefit non-engineering students in these undergraduate prerequisite courses.

“Her contributions, which are undoubtedly inspired by the challenges she faced in her prerequisite classes as a non-engineering student, have resulted in more engaging and useful content than an engineering professor—or any student with an engineering background—could have produced,” Pande said.

Each Outstanding Student of the Year honoree is selected based on accomplishments such as technical merit and research, academic performance, professionalism and leadership.

Ratto’s undergraduate and graduate courses have helped her excel.

“Cal Poly’s signature Learn by Doing pedagogy allowed me to develop skills in data analysis while developing general and specific plans for communities to apply them in real-world settings,” Ratto said.

After earning her planning degree, Ratto wanted to continue her education in the industry.

“I fell in love with my major,” she said. “I loved working toward the goal of helping the public, and I loved that I got to explore the interactions between different elements within a city.”

Ratto listed her co-authorship with Pande as her top accomplishment in 2022. She will work as a transportation analyst at Kittelson & Associates Inc., a civil engineering company in San Diego, after graduating later this year.

 

Students

Thirty-four students from across the country accept their student of the year awards from the U.S. Department of Transportation.

 
SCV Native, Bengals WR Trenton Irwin Announces Return of Youth Football Camp
Monday, Feb 20, 2023
SCV Native, Bengals WR Trenton Irwin Announces Return of Youth Football Camp
Santa Clarita Valley native and Cincinnati Bengals wide-receiver, Trenton Irwin, announces his 2nd annual charity football camp in collaboration with PO3 Agency on March 26, at College of the Canyons, which is located at 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road in Santa Clarita.
FULL STORY...
Cold Weather Alert Issued for SCV
Monday, Feb 20, 2023
Cold Weather Alert Issued for SCV
The Los Angeles County Health Officer is issuing a Cold Weather Alert for the Santa Clarita Valley due to the National Weather Service’s forecast for low temperatures.
FULL STORY...
March 28: Henry Mayo Foundation’s Annual Fashion Show, Luncheon
Monday, Feb 20, 2023
March 28: Henry Mayo Foundation’s Annual Fashion Show, Luncheon
The Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Foundation Home Tour League will be holding its annual Fashion Show, Boutique and Membership Luncheon on Tuesday, March 28, at The Oaks Club in Valencia.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
SCV Native, Bengals WR Trenton Irwin Announces Return of Youth Football Camp
Santa Clarita Valley native and Cincinnati Bengals wide-receiver, Trenton Irwin, announces his 2nd annual charity football camp in collaboration with PO3 Agency on March 26, at College of the Canyons, which is located at 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road in Santa Clarita.
SCV Native, Bengals WR Trenton Irwin Announces Return of Youth Football Camp
Henderson Tops 1,000 Career Points as Cougs Close Season with Home Win
College of the Canyons closed out the season in winning fashion, fighting to the end for an 81-78 win over Santa Monica College during 'Sophomore Night' at the Cougar Cage on Friday.
Henderson Tops 1,000 Career Points as Cougs Close Season with Home Win
‘Colors of the Rainbow’ Art Exhibit Coming to SCAA Gallery
Santa Clarita Artists Association announces a new exhibit titled "Colors of the Rainbow."
‘Colors of the Rainbow’ Art Exhibit Coming to SCAA Gallery
Cold Weather Alert Issued for SCV
The Los Angeles County Health Officer is issuing a Cold Weather Alert for the Santa Clarita Valley due to the National Weather Service’s forecast for low temperatures.
Cold Weather Alert Issued for SCV
Matadors Complete Sweep with 8-2 Win Over Stony Brook
California State University, Northridge Baseball (3-0) broke a 2-2 tie in the sixth and plated four in the eighth en route to an 8-2 win and a weekend sweep of Stony Brook on Sunday at Matador Field.
Matadors Complete Sweep with 8-2 Win Over Stony Brook
COC Names Julia Fuentes, Christian Cruz Student-Athletes of the Week
College of the Canyons student-athletes Julia Fuentes (softball) and Christian Cruz (men's swim & dive) have been named the COC Athletic Department's Women's & Men's Student-Athletes of the Week for the period running Feb. 13-18.
COC Names Julia Fuentes, Christian Cruz Student-Athletes of the Week
March 28: Henry Mayo Foundation’s Annual Fashion Show, Luncheon
The Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Foundation Home Tour League will be holding its annual Fashion Show, Boutique and Membership Luncheon on Tuesday, March 28, at The Oaks Club in Valencia.
March 28: Henry Mayo Foundation’s Annual Fashion Show, Luncheon
U.S. Transportation Department Names Cal Poly Grad from SCV Student of the Year
Peyton Ratto, a Cal Poly graduate student from Santa Clarita, was honored with the Student of the Year award by the U.S. Department of Transportation.
U.S. Transportation Department Names Cal Poly Grad from SCV Student of the Year
Mustangs Celebrate Monte Brooks’ 800th Win
Monte Brooks has done something very few in the coaching profession have achieved.
Mustangs Celebrate Monte Brooks’ 800th Win
Keeping Up with Kathryn Barger | Co-Chair for NACo’s New Mental Health Commission
This week, I joined the National Association of Counties for their Legislative Conference in D.C. During the conference, I was proud to share that I'll be serving as co-chair for NACo's new Commission on Mental Health and Wellbeing. 
Keeping Up with Kathryn Barger | Co-Chair for NACo’s New Mental Health Commission
Today in SCV History (Feb. 20)
1906 - L.A. County accepts Mr. H.C. Register's bid to build (Old) Newhall Jail for $2,237 [story]
Old Newhall Jail
Today in SCV History (Feb. 19)
1803 - Indigenous family members removed from Caamulus (Camulos) village, Piru area, are baptized at San Fernando Mission [record]
mission
Today in SCV History (Feb. 18)
1955 - Actor and nightclub owner Ace Cain incorporates the Rocky Springs Country Club in Sand Canyon [story]
Ace Cain
SCV Detectives Seeking Additional Victims of Mail Theft
Could you be a victim of mail theft? Los Angeles Sheriff's Department deputies with the Special Assignment Team conducted a traffic stop in Canyon Country resulting in the arrest of a male and female found in possession of mail, access cards, narcotics and more. During the investigation, one of the deputies recognized the male to be a person of interest for a separate incident our COBRA detectives are investigating.
SCV Detectives Seeking Additional Victims of Mail Theft
Ken Striplin | You’ve Got a Friend at City Hall!
I am always amazed at how involved and engaged our residents are with our city programs and services. Whether they are playing at our parks, ice skating at The Cube or participating in one of the dozens of classes offered at our two com munity centers in Canyon Country and Newhall, our residents continue to take advantage of all that Santa Clarita has to offer.
Ken Striplin | You’ve Got a Friend at City Hall!
Friday COVID Roundup: 17 New Deaths, 1,096 New Cases in County
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 17 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 1,096 new cases countywide and 26 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Friday COVID Roundup: 17 New Deaths, 1,096 New Cases in County
SR 118 Reseda Boulevard Off-ramp to Partially Reopen by Mid-April
The California Department of Transportation will reopen one lane of the State Route 118 off-ramp to Reseda Boulevard as soon as mid-April.
SR 118 Reseda Boulevard Off-ramp to Partially Reopen by Mid-April
March 1: Water Matters: After the Storms, Live Webinar
Winter storms brought rain to the Santa Clarita Valley, but according to the Department of Water Resources, we're not out of the drought yet. Whether above average Sierra snowpack is enough to overcome three years of extreme drought remains to be seen. At Water Matters: After the Storms, SCV Water conservation and water planning staff will share the impact of the recent storms on the local water supply. Customers can attend this free live virtual webinar on Wednesday, March 1, at 6 p.m.
March 1: Water Matters: After the Storms, Live Webinar
Schiavo Introduces Bill Aimed at Postpartum Parental, Infant Support
California State Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo has announced the introduction of AB 608, aimed at supporting women, newborns and families in the first year after childbirth.
Schiavo Introduces Bill Aimed at Postpartum Parental, Infant Support
Parapod Paranormal Festival Coming to SCV
Parapod Festival will bring a two-day celebration of the paranormal to the Santa Clarita Valley on March 31 and April 1, with events at Santa Clarita’s Mentryville Park and the Hyatt Regency Valencia.
Parapod Paranormal Festival Coming to SCV
Planning Commission to Visit Sites of Shadowbox, Wiley Canyon Projects
The city of Santa Clarita Planning Commission will conduct a site visit on Feb. 21 to inspect the property where Shadowbox Studios is proposing to develop a full-service film and television studio campus.
Planning Commission to Visit Sites of Shadowbox, Wiley Canyon Projects
March 3: SCVi Charity Trivia Night to Benefit Bridge to Home
A family-friendly Santa Clarita Valley International Charter School Charity Trivia Night will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, March 3 to benefit Bridge to Home.
March 3: SCVi Charity Trivia Night to Benefit Bridge to Home
March 16: SENSES Block Party Returns to Streets of Old Town Newhall
Have you ever wanted to explore the Wild Wild West, escape to a tropical getaway or become a Lord or Lady during the Renaissance? You’ll have your chance to cross these off your list and more at a SENSES Block Party in Old Town Newhall!
March 16: SENSES Block Party Returns to Streets of Old Town Newhall
