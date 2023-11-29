UAE Government Invites 13 Year Old Santa Clarita Student To Attend COP 28 in Dubai

Uploaded: , Wednesday, Nov 29, 2023

By Press Release

Ismachiah Oduwole, 13-year-old Santa Clarita ninth grader had just received an invitation by the government of the United Arab Emirates to attend COP 28 in Dubai, as their guest, for his remarkable World Cup Climate & Sustainability football idea that began in November 2022 during his attending the FIFA World Cup in Qatar,

The UAE is hosting this year’s 28th edition of COP, and extended an invitation to Oduwole, whose climate and sustainability footballs have been signed by football fans, football officials, Premier league football players, Presidents and Prime Ministers, and world CEO’s from more than 29 countries such as Brazil, England, Holland, South Korea, Canada, Ghana, Morocco, Saudi Arabia, Tunisia, USA and many more.

World leaders such as the President of Guyana, Irfaan Ali, the President of Seychelles, Wavel Ramkalawan and the Prime Minister of Fiji, Sitiveni Rabuka, have all signed the 9th graders’ climate & sustainability ball on behalf of their countries.

Others include the CEOs of Marriott Hotel International, Hawaii Airlines, FedEx, LOGIX Bank, Carnival Cruiseline group, MGM Resort group and just 2 days ago in Addis Ababa – Ethiopia, the CEO of Ethiopian Airlines Mr. Mesfin Tasew Bekele also signed, declaring his organizations own specific pledge towards ensuring a safer planet.

Young Ismachiah Oduwole is certainly bringing more awareness to many across age groups in his own unique way on the issues of our environment, especially climate change. His journey also inspires youths not to be afraid to start something new, while still young.

Since its inception in Berlin in 1995, the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change has taken up the huge task of researching with findings, education the global public, and advising the world on ways and methods of reducing the effects of climate change, caused primarily by the greenhouse effect due to pollution. They meet annually at an event called COP or Conference of Parties.

Places like Germany, Japan, Switzerland, Morocco, India, Mexico, Italy and last year for their 27th edition of COP, Egypt, have all played host to hundreds of global business and political leaders, Presidents and Prime Ministers, scientists and many others, for the annual COP now in its 28th year, and starting in December next month.

