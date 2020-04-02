[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
68°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
April 2
1910 - Filming of D.W. Griffith's "Ramona" with Mary Pickford - first known movie shot in SCV - wraps after 2 days at Rancho Camulos [story]
Ramona Movie
UCLA Engineer Makes Low-Cost Ventilator from Home Depot Parts (Video)
| Thursday, Apr 2, 2020

 

Video: Glen Meyerowitz

 

A UCLA Biodesign Fellow has developed in one week, a working, low-cost ventilator prototype built from parts purchased at Home Depot. If additional development with medical-grade materials, further testing and clinical studies yield positive results, the device could have the potential to provide much-needed support in treating patients at scale during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mechanical ventilators in today’s hospitals are highly sophisticated, powerful devices, capable of adapting to the varying needs of patients with a wide range of pulmonary disorders, including chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS. These full-featured ventilators are complex and expensive, costing from $30,000 to $50,000 and requiring dedicated software to administer high concentrations of oxygen to assist patients in respiratory distress.

But treatment of COVID-19 does not need that level of sophistication, and the new prototype – a sort of “ventilator-lite” – might provide the essential lifesaving functions at a fraction of the price.

Glen Meyerowitz, a graduate Electrical and Computer Engineering student at the UCLA Samueli School of Engineering, watched with alarm earlier this month as news reports and medical professionals predicted a severe shortage of ventilators needed to treat the projected surge in COVID-19 patients. He looked at research coming out of Seattle, China and other disease hot spots around the world, reviewed widely accepted treatment protocols and consulted with clinicians from around the U.S. to determine the exact functionalities needed in a device.

His review of clinical research and discussion with over a dozen medical professionals confirmed that COVID-19 patients often need treatment for acute respiratory distress syndrome, or ARDS, which has a much narrower treatment regime than that needed by many patients typically seen in an ICU. He set out to design a smaller, simpler device capable of providing the standard level of care for ARDS – the ARDSnet protocol – but without the extra features and price tag of a standard machine. Using parts purchased at Home Depot, he built his prototype in a little under one week.

Early tests were encouraging, and now Meyerowitz is in contact with several certified design and manufacturing firms to begin medical-grade production of the devices for testing at the UCLA Simulation Center in preparation for an IRB study at UCLA Health.

“Direct collaboration with UCLA Health’s clinical community is key to identifying and optimizing the specific features needed for this unique clinical challenge,” said Meyerowitz, adding that the team is working with UCLA Health’s Department of Anesthesiology to best replicate the conditions that clinicians are facing.

Although Meyerowitz and the team are not yet able to predict the final price tag, they expect the ventilators might be mass produced in the $1,000 range per unit.

 

Glen Meyerowitz – Follow him @glenmeyerowitz
This prototype simulates a ventilator that can be used in a hospital setting. An air compressor is used to provide the gas that would be used to ventilate a patient.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
HIGHER EDUCATION LINKS
LOCAL COLLEGE HEADLINES
> COLLEGE NEWS ARCHIVE

UCLA Engineer Makes Low-Cost Ventilator from Home Depot Parts (Video)

UCLA Engineer Makes Low-Cost Ventilator from Home Depot Parts (Video)
Thursday, Apr 2, 2020
A UCLA Biodesign Fellow has developed in one week, a working, low-cost ventilator prototype built from parts purchased at Home Depot.
FULL STORY...

COC Comes One Step Closer to Energy Independence

COC Comes One Step Closer to Energy Independence
Thursday, Apr 2, 2020
While College of the Canyons recently transitioned most of its spring courses and services to an online format, something else at the college recently went online.
FULL STORY...

COC Nursing Program Donates Essential Equipment to Henry Mayo

COC Nursing Program Donates Essential Equipment to Henry Mayo
Tuesday, Mar 31, 2020
In light of the global shortage of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for healthcare professionals handling coronavirus cases, the College of the Canyons nursing program has donated this essential equipment to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital.
FULL STORY...

State: All Community College Students Can Retake Classes; More

State: All Community College Students Can Retake Classes; More
Saturday, Mar 28, 2020
Students may retake any course attempted during the pandemic; colleges must disregard the previous grade. The deadline to select pass/no pass is extended.
FULL STORY...

UCLA Health Launches #TeamLA to Help Tackle Virus

UCLA Health Launches #TeamLA to Help Tackle Virus
Saturday, Mar 28, 2020
#TeamLA is a new movement launched by UCLA Health designed to empower everyone – from influencers and celebrities to the general public - to show our collective support of social distancing and to express gratitude for all of the workers who are on the front lines.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
UCLA Engineer Makes Low-Cost Ventilator from Home Depot Parts (Video)
A UCLA Biodesign Fellow has developed in one week, a working, low-cost ventilator prototype built from parts purchased at Home Depot.
UCLA Engineer Makes Low-Cost Ventilator from Home Depot Parts (Video)
L.A. County Thursday: 4,045 Cases; At Least 78 in SCV
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has confirmed 13 new deaths and 534 new cases of 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19), with at least 78 cases reported to date in the Santa Clarita Valley. As of Thursday, the county has confirmed 65 active cases in the city of Santa Clarita, 4 in Castaic, 5 in Stevenson Ranch and between 1 and 4 each in unincorporated areas of Acton, Canyon Country, Saugus and Valencia (areas with populations fewer than 25,000 where the number of cases is “suppressed” by the county citing privacy reasons), bringing the SCV total to at least 78.
L.A. County Thursday: 4,045 Cases; At Least 78 in SCV
Iconic Halfway House Temporarily Closes Doors
Halfway House Cafe, the iconic eatery on Sierra Highway, announced Thursday it will temporarily close its doors and take-out services will not be available.
Iconic Halfway House Temporarily Closes Doors
Wilk Reminds Small Business Owners of Assistance Programs
State Sen. Scott Wilk, representing the 21st Senate District, wants to make sure residents of the Antelope, Santa Clarita and Victor Valleys are aware of the new resources available for small businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Wilk Reminds Small Business Owners of Assistance Programs
New Accommodations Coming to California Colleges, K-12 Schools
The State Board of Education (SBE), California Department of Education (CDE), California State University (CSU), University of California (UC), California Community Colleges, and independent nonprofit colleges and universities have been working together to understand and address the heightened concerns of students and families and the difficult conditions of this time.
New Accommodations Coming to California Colleges, K-12 Schools
COC Comes One Step Closer to Energy Independence
While College of the Canyons recently transitioned most of its spring courses and services to an online format, something else at the college recently went online.
COC Comes One Step Closer to Energy Independence
Circle of Hope Seeks Community Support; Continues Programs Remotely
In keeping the health and best interests of cancer patients, survivors and Circle of Hope staff in mind, Circle of Hope has temporarily suspended services out of their office and Wellness Center in Newhall. The organization remains open offering its services and programs remotely.
Circle of Hope Seeks Community Support; Continues Programs Remotely
April 7: Virtual Cocktails & Conversation with Scott Wilk
The Valley Industry Association (VIA) will host its first Virtual Cocktails & Conversation with State Senator Scott Wilk from California's 21st Senate District.
April 7: Virtual Cocktails & Conversation with Scott Wilk
California Schools Chief Issues New Guidance on Grading, Senior Graduation
SACRAMENTO — State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond announced Wednesday that the California Department of Education (CDE) and the California State Board of Education (SBE) have issued new guidance on graduation requirements and grading for seniors.
California Schools Chief Issues New Guidance on Grading, Senior Graduation
Chamber to Hold COVID-19 Webinar Series
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce has readily-available resources to assist your business during the COVID-19 crisis.
Chamber to Hold COVID-19 Webinar Series
U.S. Unemployment Claims Hit 6.6 Million
(CN) — As the Covid-19 pandemic wreaks havoc on economies around the world, the U.S. Department of Labor reported Thursday that 6.6 million people applied for unemployment insurance benefits over the last week — roughly 2% of the country’s population.
U.S. Unemployment Claims Hit 6.6 Million
Who Needs Toilet Paper? | Commentary by Dianne Hellrigel
Earthquake, fire, epidemic, pandemic are all real disasters. Are you ready? Have you prepared? If you’re still running to the store every other day, you’re not prepared, and you could be opening yourself up to infection.
Who Needs Toilet Paper? | Commentary by Dianne Hellrigel
Today in SCV History (April 2)
1910 - Filming of D.W. Griffith's "Ramona" with Mary Pickford - first known movie shot in SCV - wraps after 2 days at Rancho Camulos [story]
Ramona Movie
Affidavit: L.A. Conspiracy Theorist Aimed Train at Navy Hospital Ship
A train engineer at the Port of Los Angeles was arrested Wednesday morning on federal charges for allegedly running a locomotive at full speed off the end of rail tracks near the USNS Mercy.
Affidavit: L.A. Conspiracy Theorist Aimed Train at Navy Hospital Ship
Henry Mayo Says it Has Adequate Supply of Ventilators
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital officials said Tuesday that they remain “in pretty good shape” as it pertains to their supply of personal protective equipment and ventilators, but that they are also preparing for the COVID-19 peak.
Henry Mayo Says it Has Adequate Supply of Ventilators
National Stockpile of Medical Supplies Nearly Gone, Trump Confirms
The national stockpile of personal protective equipment is nearly depleted, President Donald Trump said at the White House’s COVID-19 task force briefing Wednesday.
National Stockpile of Medical Supplies Nearly Gone, Trump Confirms
On Being a Senior | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
At checkout, a gentleman six feet behind me asked if I wanted some bottles of fruit juice from his cart. Nope. I thanked him, then checked out.
On Being a Senior | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
L.A. County Wednesday: 11 New Deaths, 513 New Cases, At Least 56 Total in SCV
Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Wednesday confirmed 11 new deaths and 513 new cases of COVID-19 in the county, with at least 56 cases reported to date in the Santa Clarita Valley.
L.A. County Wednesday: 11 New Deaths, 513 New Cases, At Least 56 Total in SCV
Petco Awards $85K Grant to L.A. County Animal Care
The Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control has been awarded a grant of $80,000 from the Petco Foundation to support lifesaving efforts for county animals.
Petco Awards $85K Grant to L.A. County Animal Care
Dodgers News: See SportsNet LA and Games on AT&T
Spectrum Networks announced a carriage agreement to launch the Los Angeles Dodgers award-winning regional sports network, Spectrum SportsNet LA, to AT&T video subscribers beginning Wednesday.
Dodgers News: See SportsNet LA and Games on AT&T
State Schools Chief: Campuses Should Stay Closed Through School Year
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond recommends that school campuses remain closed through the end of the 2019-20 school year.
State Schools Chief: Campuses Should Stay Closed Through School Year
Supes Move to Protect County Inmates from COVID-19
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion authored by Supervisors Ridley-Thomas and Kuehl ratifying an Executive Order which called for the County Health Officer to conduct an immediate assessment of the county’s jails to identify and implement measures to protect individuals and staff inside.
Supes Move to Protect County Inmates from COVID-19
Newsom Launches Campaign to Combat Seniors’ Social Isolation
Governor Gavin Newsom announced the “Stay Home - Save Lives - Check In” campaign on Tuesday urging Californians to help combat social isolation and food insecurity among California's seniors older than 65 – a community that is uniquely vulnerable to COVID-19.
Newsom Launches Campaign to Combat Seniors’ Social Isolation
Santa Clarita Blocks Evictions of Residential, Commercial Tenants
The Santa Clarita City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to establish an ordinance that protects residential and commercial tenants citywide from evictions through the end of May.
Santa Clarita Blocks Evictions of Residential, Commercial Tenants
%d bloggers like this: