UCLA Hockey To Play At The Cube In Valencia

A storm’s a-Bruin in the city of Santa Clarita for the start of the American Collegiate Hockey Association season. The Cube, Ice and Entertainment Center is proud to announce it will serve as the home rink for the UCLA men’s ice hockey team, two-time winners of the Pacific 8 Intercollegiate Hockey Conference in ACHA’s Division 2.

Eight UCLA games will be held at The Cube over the course of the 2021-22 season, including two against cross-town rival and eight-time PAC-8 champion USC. The Bruins have their eyes on a coveted spot in the ACHA Division 2 National Tournament, which will see 16 teams from across the country compete for the National Championship in Saint Louis from Mar 14-18, 2022.

The Bruins begin their campaign on the road at Eastern Washington on Friday, Sept 24. The first home game for UCLA at The Cube will be against the San Jose State Spartans on Friday, Oct 8. General admission is free but is subject to change. All games begin at 8:30 p.m.

The 2021-22 UCLA home schedule at The Cube is listed below:

October 8-9 vs. San Jose State

November 6 vs. CSUN

November 13 vs. Cal State Fullerton

November 19 vs. USC

December 3-4 vs. UC San Diego

January 21, 2022 vs. USC

January 29, 2022 vs. Long Beach State

February 5, 2022 vs. San Diego State

In addition to public skating sessions each day, The Cube also offers youth and adult hockey leagues, ice skating lessons, hockey and figure skating practice times, birthday party packages, corporate meeting spaces and more. For more information about programs and opportunities available at The Cube, please visit TheCubeSantaClarita.com or call (661) 257-CUBE.

