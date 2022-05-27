UCLA Will Require Indoor Masking to Resume Through June 15

The University of California, Los Angeles said May 26 it will reinstate an indoor mask policy as coronavirus cases surge in California and Los Angeles County.

State officials predict hospitalizations will nearly triple in the next month.

UCLA’s 45,000 students and all faculty, staff and visitors will be required to wear masks inside starting May 27 following “a consistent rise in COVID-19 cases in Los Angeles County and on our campus,” school officials said in a statement.

Los Angeles County’s Public Health Director, Barbara Ferrer, applauded UCLA’s decision, which she said comes amid a “substantial uptick” in cases across the region.

“We encourage businesses and institutions to go ahead and institute those safety protections that make the most sense, including masking requirements when indoors,” Ferrer said during a weekly briefing.

UCLA officials also recommended that food and/or drink service strongly be discouraged at indoor gatherings and required weekly COVID-19 testing and daily symptom monitoring to continue.

UCLA officials released the following statement to the Bruin community:

“The past few weeks have revealed a consistent rise in COVID-19 cases in Los Angeles County and on our campus. Last week alone, UCLA had close to 870 new cases, which, per the UCLA COVID-19 Pivot Matrix, would place us at the

‘severe’ level.

It is important for us to respond to the current trends so that we can reduce the risk of infection without disruption to in-person learning and campus activities, including commencement celebrations. To stay ahead of the curve, our campus is taking several proactive measures, which are outlined below:

Universal indoor masking reinstated

An important strategy to curb the spread of COVID-19, in addition to ongoing testing and daily symptom monitoring, is the consistent use of well-fitting masks indoors. This simple and practical measure and mandate will go back into effect beginning Friday, May 27, and remain in place through Wednesday, June 15 subject to extension, for all students, staff, faculty, affiliates and visitors to the UCLA campus, regardless of vaccination status.

Masks are also highly recommended in off-campus indoor settings, and off-campus indoor gatherings should be reconsidered if limited mask wearing is expected, such as where there is eating and drinking.

Exceptions:

–Non–UCLA-owned buildings: This requirement applies to the main UCLA campus and does not apply to leased or non–UCLA-owned buildings, which must follow their respective building management protocols. In those instances, indoor masking is still strongly recommended for all UCLA affiliates and their guests.

Note: Indoor masking is still required in all clinical locations in both UCLA-owned and leased buildings, per UCLA Health protocols.

–Performing arts rehearsals and performances: Students, faculty and staff who must remove their masks during indoor music and performing arts rehearsals involving wind instruments, singing, etc. may continue to do so provided they adhere to the weekly surveillance testing (PDF). Masks must be worn in indoor rehearsal spaces when not actively practicing, rehearsing or performing.

–Indoor dining: Those dining indoors may remove their masks while eating or drinking. Outdoor dining and to-go options are strongly encouraged. Food and drink are strongly discouraged at indoor events and gatherings since they require the removal of masks.

–When alone in room.

Indoor commencement ceremonies:

All attendees must wear masks indoors, including UCLA affiliates and external guests.

Commencement speakers may remove their masks to deliver their graduation addresses.

Graduates may momentarily remove their masks while walking across the stage and while being photographed on or adjacent to the stage.

Upgraded masks are available to students, faculty and staff free of charge at the UCLA Emergency PPE Supply Store, the John Wooden Center, all residence hall front desks, the Student Activities Center and in Ackerman Union at the A-level information window.

Food and/or drink service strongly discouraged at indoor gatherings

Serving food and/or drinks at indoor meetings and gatherings is strongly discouraged. If organizers do plan to serve food and drinks indoors, they should consider reserving a room that is oversized for the number of guests and make sure that attendees who are not up to date on their vaccinations maintain at least a 6-foot distance from others when removing their masks to eat or drink.

Required weekly testing and daily symptom monitoring to continue

The requirement for weekly COVID-19 testing (PDF) for everyone working, learning, living and/or participating regularly in programs on campus, regardless of vaccination status, through the campus vending machines and distribution centers, will continue through Wednesday, June 15 (subject to extension). In addition, all individuals, regardless of vaccination status, who are living, learning, working and/or participating regularly in programs on the UCLA campus, must continue to complete the UCLA Symptom Monitoring Online Survey prior to or upon arriving on campus, or each morning if living on campus. You must not come to campus for any reason other than a medical appointment if you are sick or if symptoms are present until clearance is obtained.”

