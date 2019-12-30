UCLA’s Savage Named National Pitching Coach of the Year

UCLA head baseball coach John Savage was recently named the National Pitching Coach of the Year by Collegiate Baseball.

Savage is the 17th winner of the prestigious award, which is chosen by a committee of previous winners. Savage will be presented with the award at the upcoming American Baseball Coaches Association (ABCA) Convention on Jan. 4 in Nashville, Tenn.

Under the guidance of Savage, UCLA’s pitching staff had a remarkably productive 2019 campaign.

The Bruins led the entire NCAA in team ERA at 2.60. UCLA was the only squad to finish with a mark under 3.00, and only one other school nationwide finished within a half run of the Bruins.

UCLA also led the country in hits allowed per nine innings (6.18) and WHIP (1.05) while ranking fourth in strikeout-to-walk ratio (3.13) and seventh in strikeouts per nine innings (10.2).

Under his tutelage, several individual Bruin pitchers had standout campaigns in 2019. Ryan Garcia was named the Pac-12 Pitcher of the Year after going 10-1 with a 1.44 ERA, Jack Ralston (11-1, 2.66 ERA) had a breakout year en route to All-America honors, and closer Holden Powell (1.84 ERA, 17 saves) was voted as the ABCA National Stopper of the Year.

Earlier this year, Savage was named the Pac-12 Coach of the Year and the ABCA West Region Coach of the Year. He was previously voted the Pac-12 Coach of the Year in 2015 and has been named the National Coach of the Year twice (2010, 2013).

