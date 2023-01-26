Unauthorized Off Highway Vehicle Owners Reminded to Remain Off Private Property

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station reminds Santa Clarita Valley residents that the past rain event may have created great riding trails, but riding off highway vehicles unauthorized on private property is considered trespassing.
Off highway vehicles, such as ATVs, are also prohibited from riding on surface streets and unauthorized open space areas in Los Angeles County.
Deputies will be on patrol looking for violators.
Avoid citation and make sure where you ride is permitted. Know before you go. Visit ohv.parks.ca.gov for more information on trails, parks and staging areas suitable for operating off highway vehicles.
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station detectives have been investigating a burglary in which the victim’s home in Valencia was ransacked and approximately $85,000 worth of personal property was taken.
Beginning Friday, Jan. 27, crews will begin the construction of median modifications, paving, grinding and overlay operations along portions of Bouquet Canyon Road, between Newhall Ranch Road and Espuella Drive, that will result in lane reductions in both directions. The project is anticipated to last approximately two weeks and will enhance the medians and road surface on Bouquet Canyon Road.
The Santa Clarita Community College District’s Independent Citizens’ Bond Oversight Committee voted to accept the results of an independent audit confirming the district properly accounted for all bond expenditures in the 2021-22 fiscal year.
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors passed Supervisors Lindsey P. Horvath’s and Hilda Solis' motion to extend COVID-19 eviction protections for renters and further the process of setting up rental assistance programs for renters and owners.
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors asked the State of California to launch an investigation into natural gas utility bill spikes that County residents experienced this month and to develop a plan to prevent future spikes.
With their striking orange wings laced with black lines and bordered with white dots, monarch butterflies and their annual migration south from the United States and Canada to California and Mexico have become the stuff of legend. But habitat loss threatens the future of not just the butterflies, but other pollinators essential to the nation’s ecosystems.
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved a motion today by Supervisor Kathryn Barger and co-authored by Supervisor Holly J. Mitchell that establishes a $45M countywide relief fund for small property owners. The new rent relief program will benefit mom-and-pop property owners hardest hit by non-payment of rent.
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit is asking for the public’s help locating Missing Person Lance Theodore Stone. He is a 27-year-old white male who was last contacted on Jan. 16, at 7 p.m., on the 22700 block of Soledad Canyon Road in the city of Santa Clarita.
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors have put a plan in motion to address its shortage of mental health beds that provide care for indigent individuals suffering from untreated severe mental illness.
A pair of California Institute of the Arts alums were singled out for their work with Oscar nominations on Tuesday, Jan. 24. Actors Riz Ahmed and Allison Williams unveiled the nominees for the 95th annual Academy Awards, with CalArts alums receiving nods for best animated feature-length and short films.
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted to call upon President Joe Biden and Congressman Adam Schiff to end Armenian suffering due to the Azerbaijani blockade of the Lachin Corridor, a nearly four mile road that is the only land connection between Armenia and the Armenian Nagorno-Karabakh region in Azerbaijan.
Grab your sweetheart and head to The MAIN, 24266 Main St. in Old Town Newhall for a date night on the town Feb. 10-12. A pair of productions take to the stage to start your Valentine’s Day celebration.
The Los Angeles County Health Officer is issuing a Cold Weather Alert due to the National Weather Service’s forecast for low temperatures. Wind chill temperatures are expected to be below 32 degrees Fahrenheit.
