Unequal Impact | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio

The statistics are coming in, and the trend is, people of color in our country are affected disproportionally by the coronavirus. Is this viral prejudice? Of course not.

It does say economic background and lack of healthcare opportunity might be playing a role. “Might?” Of course they are. This pandemic has lifted the shroud over differences that still exist in our society. Prejudice used to be in the open, but now the underlying effects still ooze to the surface.

This is America, 2020. We are not perfect, yet in my lifetime, I have seen social improvement – ever so slowly. Once the pandemic is in the past, we should examine the persistent unequal circumstance of some in our country.

We are still an evolving nation and must continue to move forward toward equality and opportunity, despite the fact injustice is not always obvious.

As the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. said: “Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.”

Gene Uzawa Dorio, M.D., is a geriatric house-call physician who serves as president of the Los Angeles County Commission for Older Adults and Assemblyman to the California Senior Legislature. He has practiced in the Santa Clarita Valley for 32 years.