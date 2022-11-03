Unity of Community to Highlight Mental Health, Inclusivity, Remembrance

Unity of Community will be held Friday, Nov. 4 beginning at 3 p.m. with a memorial walk from Saugus High School from the murals at Saugus H.S. to the obelisks at Central Park, 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.

Wearing comfortable shoes is recommended.

The theme of the event will include mental health, inclusivity and remembrance.

There will be guest speakers and performances by the Saugus High School band, choir and cheer programs.

Unity of Community remembers the Nov. 14, 2019 school shooting at Saugus High School that took the lives of students Gracie Anne Muehlberger, 15 and Dominic Blackwell, 14.

Two obelisks memorializing the students were unveiled in Central Park on June 4, 2021.

