University Center To Host Open House

The Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook University Center at College of the Canyons will host an in-person open house event on Nov. 17.

The open house aims to provide community members and prospective students with information about the wide variety of degree and certificate programs offered by University Center partner institutions, including CSU Dominguez Hills, University of La Verne, University of Massachusetts Global, and National University.

Held from 4 to 7 p.m., the open house event will allow attendees to talk to university representatives, learn about financial aid programs, meet with counselors and submit admissions applications.

“We are excited to welcome students back to in-person learning again in the University Center while retaining the schedule flexibility that our programs provide,” said Leslie Carr, director of operations at the University Center. “We continually evaluate new partners and programs to meet the needs of our current and future students.”

In 2022, the University Center will offer new programs including bachelor’s degrees in sociology, communications and media, and cybersecurity, as well as a master’s degree in social work.

In addition, California State University Dominguez Hills will be offering two Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) certificates in spring 2022 in advanced safety and health and certified safety and health.

Since it opened in 2002, the goal of the 110,000 square-foot University Center has been to increase student access to advanced degrees by forging partnerships with surrounding four-year colleges and universities. Those institutions then make their academic programs available to students through courses offered at the University Center. These partnerships enable students to earn advanced degrees without leaving the Santa Clarita Valley. Over the last 19 years, 3,950 students have graduated from the programs offered by the University Center’s partner institutions.

The University Center is located on the College of the Canyons Valencia campus and is best accessed via University Center Drive, the southernmost campus entrance on Rockwell Canyon Road. Parking in campus parking lots 13, 14, and 15 is free for the open house event.

