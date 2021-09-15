Upcoming Parent Symposium To Show Dangers Of Social Media

The city of Santa Clarita is presenting the 2021 Parent Resource Symposium, titled “Social Media: The New Gateway Drug” later this month.

Parents, guardians and Santa Clarita youth are invited to attend the event on Wednesday, Sept 22, at Santa Clarita City Hall. The event will commence with a Parent Resource Fair at 5:30 p.m. in the Century Room of City Hall, followed by the main expert panel discussion at 6 p.m. in Council Chambers. Spanish translation will be provided during the virtual event.

The 2021 Parent Resource Symposium will be moderated by Captain Justin Diez of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. Expert panelists will include Detective Jeffrey Cacic and Intervention Specialist Robby Robinson of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, Monica Dedhia and Amanda Ellis of the Child & Family Center and La Mesa Junior High School Principal Michele Krantz. Each panelist will offer crucial insight on topics such as social media and crime, social media’s effect on mental health and social media’s impact on education.

“It is essential for parents and guardians to familiarize themselves with social media and the dangerous lure it can have on youth,” said Mayor Bill Miranda. “Participating in the City’s upcoming Parent Resource Symposium and heeding the advice and warning of experts on this subject can help keep our children and teens on a safe path.”

As the presence of technology continues to expand in the lives of individuals of all ages, it is becoming more important than ever to understand the threats that await youth online. Social media can lead to substance abuse, self-esteem issues, depression and much more for children and teens if not monitored. The City of Santa Clarita hopes that by attending the Parent Resource Symposium, parents and guardians can improve their awareness of the dangers lurking on social media.

For more information about the upcoming Parent Resource Symposium, please contact School Programs Supervisor Yolanda Ledezma at yledezma@santa-clarita.com.

