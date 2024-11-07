Local Election Results as of Wednesday Evening

Unofficial election results for the 2024 General Election as of Wednesday, Nov. 6 at 5 p.m.
The closest race of the election is for Santa Clarita City Council. Patsy Ayala was leading Tim Burkhart by 37 votes at the close of business Wednesday, 3,219 to 3,182. More absentee ballots remain to be counted.
Unofficial results for Santa Clarita Valley races:
27th Congressional District
Mike Garcia (R)
115,772
51.05%
George Whitesides (D)
111,005
48.95%
23rd State Senate District
Kipp Mueller (D)
117,133
46.1%
Suzette Martinez Valladares (R)
137,002
53.09%
40th State Assembly District
Pilar Schiavo (D)
87,825
50.86%
Patrick Lee Gipson (R)
84,854
49.14%
Santa Clarita City Council District 1
Patsy Ayala
3,219
34.72%
Tim Burkhart
3,182
34.33%
Bryce Jepsen
2,869
30.95%
Santa Clarita Community College District Area 1
Michelle Kampbell
7,632
42.22%
Darlene Trevino
10,443
57.78%
Santa Clarita Community College District Area 2
Edel Alonso
8,816
49.02%
Scott Schauer
9,167
50.98%
Santa Clarita Community College District Area 3
Fred Arnold
10,109
49.33%
Tasha Hoggatt
2,454
11.98%
Andrew Taban
7,928
38.69%
Santa Clarita Community College District Area 4
Jerry Danielson
8,020
44.81%
Sharlene Johnson
9,878
55.19%
William S. Hart Union School District Trustee Area 1
Aakash Ahuja
7,115
39.24%
Gloria Mercado-Fortine
5,856
32.29%
Linda Hovis Storli
5,162
28.47%
William S. Hart Union School District Trustee Area 4
Eric Anderson
6,047
34.68%
Erin Wilson
11,392
65.32%
Castaic Union School District
Erik Richardson
1,070
59.61%
Steven Sansone
725
40.39%
Newhall School District, Trustee Area 5
Mayra Cueller
1,740
35.16%
Suzan Solomon
3,209
64.84%
Saugus Union School District Trustee Area 3
Katherine Cooper
5,026
56.85%
Mark White
3,815
43.15%
Saugus Union School District Measure N
Yes
20,562
46.97%
No
23,212
53.03%
SCV Water Agency, Division 1
Dan Masnada
14,104
36.56%
Gary Martin
16,543
42.89%
Paula Olivares
7,926
20.55%
SCV Water Agency, Division 2
Nathan Bousfield
9,277
20.31%
Ken Cooper
20,042
43.87%
Piotr Orzechowski
9,277
35.82%
SCV Water Agency, Division 3
Kathye Armitage
18,219
59.89%
Holly Schroeder
12,201
40.11%
SCV Water Agency, Division 3
Stacy Fortner
10,691
35.91%
Kenneth Peterson
19,079
64.09%
