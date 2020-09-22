UPDATE: Bobcat Fire grows to 105K acres, 15% contained

Original story posted: 3:34 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 20

Most recent update: 3:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 21

The Bobcat Fire, burning to the southeast of the Santa Clarita Valley, has scorched 105,345 acres as of Monday, with local resources joining in the effort to put out the blaze.

Over the last few days, a number of SCV Sheriff’s Station deputies traveled into the Palmdale area to assist with the blaze as it proceeded to move into the Antelope Valley, according to Deputy Kobner of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

The fire began in the Angeles National Forest, near the Cogswell Dam, on Sept. 6, amid triple-digit temperatures.

Since then, nearly 2,000 firefighters have continued to battle the fast-moving blaze, including protecting the historic Mount Wilson Observatory.

Winds continued to fuel the fire, which grew nearly 20,000 acres overnight Friday to Saturday, as firefighters continue work to protect communities on all sides.

A number of homes in Juniper Hills and adjacent communities were threatened and impacted over the weekend, with the exact extent of the damage unknown as of the publication of this story.

L.A. County Department of Parks and Recreation officials announced Sunday the Devil’s Punch Bowl Nature Center had burned and that the area would be closed until further notice.

Additional evacuation warnings were issued Monday, with communities on all sides of the fire asked to remain on high alert.

Firefighters, aircraft and bulldozers continued to work the perimeter of the fire Monday, providing structure protection in fire-impacted communities while continuing to work on holding and improving firelines.

The National Weather Service expected critical fire weather conditions Monday, where gusty winds and low humidities could cause extreme fire conditions in the mountains and Antelope Valley.